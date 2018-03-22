₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,374 members, 4,147,833 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 10:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) (1158 Views)
Jayden Safo, Juliet Ibrahim's Son In New Adorable Photos / Mide Funmi Martins Looking Like A Queen In New Adorable Pictures / Fan Proposes To Actress Ruth Kadiri After She Posts Hot Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 6:15am
Ruth Kadiri wants you to meet her beautiful mother.
Any resemblance?
Gist from praizeupdates
News source :: http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-ruth-kadiri-show-off-her-beautiful-mother-in-new-adorable-photo/
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by pzphoto(m): 6:16am
No resemblance oo
See more beautiful photos here http://www.praizeupdate.com/actress-ruth-kadiri-show-off-her-beautiful-mother-in-new-adorable-photo/
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 7:16am
No resemblance i swear.
Btw i will pick the mum
She is dark.... and ...
See below for data promo...
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by Sunofgod(m): 10:01am
So that's what she's likely to look like in the future.........no thanks,
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by YomzzyDBlogger: 10:02am
OK
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by mamaa88(f): 10:02am
Good for her
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by Ahmed0336(m): 10:02am
No be for my mouth una go hear say she dey use lightening cream.
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by Gossiplover: 10:02am
nice
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by paymentvoucher: 10:02am
Please who is Ruth Kadiri?
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by bettercreature(m): 10:03am
Sunofgod:Don't believe that saying it's all lies
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by ucheemmadu18(m): 10:03am
nairaland is easily top 5 ways to torture a human being... how is this a news?
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by Fvckyopk: 10:03am
Sweet
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by Arewa12: 10:05am
beautiful
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by enemmo(f): 10:05am
Her Mom is beautiful...
Even more beautiful in the pictures without make up.
God bless our mothers.
|Re: Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) by judecares1(m): 10:07am
g
(0) (Reply)
The Reason D'banj Didn't Go To Channel O Awards / Ex Mbgn Queen Gave Birth To A Son On New Year Day / Fingered Salute Adele Gave At The Brit Awards,she's Hard Babe, What U Think?
Viewing this topic: validman7(m), PsalmieD(m), MitrikDenholm, mamaa88(f), Gossiplover, slenderdude, eyinola, Toscarel, conductorl6, soyoyeakinyode(m), xteric, katchycouture(f), lakeside30, Ahmed0336(m), cozyfaithex(f), sukar886, misjay333, Fvckyopk, ejifranks(m), arejibadz(m), 13ShadesOfMay(m), dangerzone, paymentvoucher, stevnwigw1, firstlady01(f), Adebaba1(m), vikat, iykebest1(m), emierich(m), spicytayomic(m), remecy(f), stonemind(m), Z4Gardell(f), QueenFusa16(f), nanakgh(m), ucee64(m), Pblessing, cristianisraeli, onpoint247, chikaladgr, pinknipple, whiskystan, Punstar, ucheclub(m), kramer, winj3, spriteB(f), parklamson, Truckpusher(m), Nathan113, enemmo(f), verygudbadguy(m), Memories12411, abassa01(m), roseboma(f), ojuolu(m), Preekgiver, itspzpics(m), LMAyedun(m), dynicks(m) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2