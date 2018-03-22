Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Meet Ruth Kadiri's Beautiful Mother (Photos) (1158 Views)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Any resemblance?





Gist from praizeupdates





News source :: Ruth Kadiri wants you to meet her beautiful mother.Any resemblance?













No resemblance i swear.



Btw i will pick the mum



She is dark.... and ...









So that's what she's likely to look like in the future.........no thanks,

OK

Good for her

No be for my mouth una go hear say she dey use lightening cream.

nice

Please who is Ruth Kadiri?

Sunofgod:

So that's what she's likely to look like in the future.........no thanks, Don't believe that saying it's all lies Don't believe that saying it's all lies

nairaland is easily top 5 ways to torture a human being... how is this a news?

Sweet

beautiful

Her Mom is beautiful...



Even more beautiful in the pictures without make up.



God bless our mothers.