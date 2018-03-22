Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) (620 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





MP's were expected to vote on the controversial agreement when the Self-Determination Movement party threw tear gas canisters in the assembly as the vote on the long-pending land-deal was about to start.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5528987/Kosovo-pass-border-deal-tear-gas-attack.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 The gas was released in Kosovo's parliament by opposition MP's to stop the controversial land-deal vote going ahead with Montenegro.MP's were expected to vote on the controversial agreement when the Self-Determination Movement party threw tear gas canisters in the assembly as the vote on the long-pending land-deal was about to start.Lalasticlala, Mynd44

OK. Nigeria have learnt something new from them and will try this out soon.

When you don't share money equally.

Politics is now becoming war. I am short of words

The proposed land deal is a precondition set by the EU to give Kosovans the ability to travel visa-free and the eventual membership to the European Union.





Opposition MP's are seen here throwing the tear gas canisters across the 120-seat assembly.





A man wears a gas mask after the tear gas was thrown by opposition MP's who opposed the controversial land-deal.

US ambassador to Kosovo, Greg Delawie, condemned the 'violence' as a 'political tool' with 'no place' in the country and urged people to vote regardless.





A man is seen being taken out of the building after the tear gas is thrown.



The building was evacuated after the incident

I laff oo



No be only naija get thugs for parliament

While our own representatives were using chairs as weapons during Bankole's era, these ones are using tear gas Zero chill....No be only naija get thugs for parliamentWhile our own representatives were using chairs as weapons during Bankole's era, these ones are using tear gas

They need to set -off a bomb in Nigeria's parliament. Especially during the budget defence when both houses are combined, the president and all his ministers and heads of agencies and all other money sharers are present. One very loud GBOOOOOOOM!!! And Nigeria will start looking like Singapore in a few years.



If it doesn't, rinse and repeat. 1 Like

Politics

perfect





Its nt evn as if they contribute positively wen voted in I wonder why politics is a do or die affair amongst d contestantsIts nt evn as if they contribute positively wen voted in

They grew up fighting. Who can blame them

Aha!! I trust Nigeria politicians, this is going to be their new method henceforth.

Dino Malaye, Sarki and co come and see a new method for hunting yourselves.



But wait, even in EU it goes rough like this?

not bad

Naija loading

Explorers:

The gas was released in Kosovo's parliament by opposition MP's to stop the controversial land-deal vote going ahead with Montenegro.



MP's were expected to vote on the controversial agreement when the Self-Determination Movement party threw tear gas canisters in the assembly as the vote on the long-pending land-deal was about to start.













http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5528987/Kosovo-pass-border-deal-tear-gas-attack.html

Lalasticlala, Mynd44 If this were to happen in Nigeria, the whole media, even Nigerians will make a meal of it. We have this DIRTY habit of magnifying our shortcomings as a country. To me, that is irresponsible media. Everyone is guilty of this. If this were to happen in Nigeria, the whole media, even Nigerians will make a meal of it. We have this DIRTY habit of magnifying our shortcomings as a country. To me, that is irresponsible media. Everyone is guilty of this.