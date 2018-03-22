₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:29am
The gas was released in Kosovo's parliament by opposition MP's to stop the controversial land-deal vote going ahead with Montenegro.
MP's were expected to vote on the controversial agreement when the Self-Determination Movement party threw tear gas canisters in the assembly as the vote on the long-pending land-deal was about to start.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5528987/Kosovo-pass-border-deal-tear-gas-attack.html
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by xreal: 6:29am
OK. Nigeria have learnt something new from them and will try this out soon.
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by littlewonders: 6:30am
When you don't share money equally.
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by kokozain(m): 6:30am
Politics is now becoming war. I am short of words
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:31am
The proposed land deal is a precondition set by the EU to give Kosovans the ability to travel visa-free and the eventual membership to the European Union.
Opposition MP's are seen here throwing the tear gas canisters across the 120-seat assembly.
A man wears a gas mask after the tear gas was thrown by opposition MP's who opposed the controversial land-deal.
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:33am
US ambassador to Kosovo, Greg Delawie, condemned the 'violence' as a 'political tool' with 'no place' in the country and urged people to vote regardless.
A man is seen being taken out of the building after the tear gas is thrown.
The building was evacuated after the incident
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Homeboiy: 6:42am
I laff oo
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by lenghtinny(m): 6:45am
Zero chill....
No be only naija get thugs for parliament
While our own representatives were using chairs as weapons during Bankole's era, these ones are using tear gas
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by GreenArrow1(m): 6:46am
They need to set -off a bomb in Nigeria's parliament. Especially during the budget defence when both houses are combined, the president and all his ministers and heads of agencies and all other money sharers are present. One very loud GBOOOOOOOM!!! And Nigeria will start looking like Singapore in a few years.
If it doesn't, rinse and repeat.
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by madridguy(m): 6:46am
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Martins93: 6:46am
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Beedoc: 6:47am
Politics
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Godlove21: 6:47am
perfect
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by sinaj(f): 6:47am
I wonder why politics is a do or die affair amongst d contestants
Its nt evn as if they contribute positively wen voted in
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by CriticMaestro: 6:49am
They grew up fighting. Who can blame them
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Angy55(f): 6:49am
Aha!! I trust Nigeria politicians, this is going to be their new method henceforth.
Dino Malaye, Sarki and co come and see a new method for hunting yourselves.
But wait, even in EU it goes rough like this?
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Originality007: 6:50am
not bad
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Ihateafonja: 6:52am
Naija loading
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by Oluwaiphee: 6:52am
Explorers:If this were to happen in Nigeria, the whole media, even Nigerians will make a meal of it. We have this DIRTY habit of magnifying our shortcomings as a country. To me, that is irresponsible media. Everyone is guilty of this.
|Re: Opposition Party Sets Off Tear Gas Inside Kosovo Parliament(Photos) by prinsam30(m): 6:53am
I think say Na only naija lawmakers sabi act drama like this ooooo...... even in Kosovo
(0) (Reply)
