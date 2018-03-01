Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Oporoma Police Station In Bayelsa Burnt By Armed Cultists (Photos) (7075 Views)

According to Arch convener of a Non Governmental Organization, Patriotism Advancement and Community Orientation Network (PACON), Comrade Aluzu Ebikebuna Augustine, the incident threw the community into pandemonium.



The Bayelsa State Police Command, in a preliminary report confirming the incident and signed by the spokesman, DSP Asinim Butswat, “report indicate that a suspected cultist who was on Police wanted list for various heinous crimes such as; Kidnapping, sea robbery, armed robbery, and acts of pipeline vandalism, was arrested and detained at the Oporoma Police Division, Southern Ijaw LGA, preparatory to be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yenagoa”.



“The suspect on 21 March, 2018, attempted to escape from lawful custody and was shot by the Police officer on duty. Other members of the suspect cult group mobilized and attacked officers on duty at the Police Division and set it ablaze. Additional Policemen were deployed to restore normalcy in the community”.



“There seems to be emergence of cases cultism in Bayelsa State, we call on members of the public to volunteer useful information and to assist the police in curbing the ugly trend of cultism among our teeming youths”.



Is that a police station or a Pig sty 17 Likes 1 Share







Thank God the policemen ran away when the hoodlums came.



Because good Nigerian policemen know that.

"He who sees fight and runs away lives to fight another day".



I'm happy none of the policemen challenged the hoodlums.



Also happy none of them was hurt so that they can effectively conduct the mass arrest of innocent passerbys now. Thank God the policemen ran away when the hoodlums came.Because good Nigerian policemen know that.I'm happy none of the policemen challenged the hoodlums.Also happy none of them was hurt so that they can effectively conduct the mass arrest of innocent passerbys now. 14 Likes 2 Shares

Ok

Ok...



That's what happens when you keep protecting criminals for the sake of "he's family". You create a haven for them to operate comfortably. Our elders in SS have failed to call these youths to order instead, they're quick at lashing on others who point out their contemptuous act.

NwaAmaikpe:

oya talk rubbish oya talk rubbish 2 Likes

So this is what a police station looks like in Beyelsa So this is what a police station looks like in Beyelsa 1 Like 1 Share

Nonesense

When the police get into trouble they always beg civilians for assistance and after that the same civilians are intimidate.



Effective on unarmed civilians but Very ineffective on armed group 2 Likes 1 Share

This looks like obiora govt primary school which doubles as a football field and toilet

Too bad

oh my bayelsa and that dichead is not even doing anything

If the police could not defend themselves in their own station against cultist ,how much more the citizens? Nobody is safe in this country 2 Likes

Ijaws are the Fulanis of Southern Nigeria

Hmmm

The police station in their heroe's native village. What a pity...

Ijaws.. bayelsa nhmmm

Anikulhapo:

Ijaws are the Fulanis of Southern Nigeria yo Nigga u gay? yo Nigga u gay?

Security can't protect them self talk less of protecting innocent people.

first of all I'm tired of this country...Nothing good can come out of dis buhari regime..NO FOOD i MEAN GOOD FOOD.NO LIGHT..NOTHING IS FUNCTIONING IN THE COUNTRY omo dis country tire me

The story is incomplete. I see a man lying lifeless in front of the station and it was not mentioned in this report.

Could that be the corpse of the fleeing inmate that was shot? Or a victim of the cultist attack? 1 Like

Rivers and Bayelsa have alot in common.



Here if you are not a cultist whether known or hidden you are a disciplined person 1 Like

EXTORTION AND INTIMIDATION OF INNOCENT CIVILIANS IS THEIR FIELD OF SPECIALISATION. YOU ARE ON YOUR OWN RELYING ON THE NIGERIA POLICE FOR THE PROTECTION OF YOUR LIFE AND PROPERTIES.

Chloe88:

Ijaws.. bayelsa nhmmm don't go dere we know worst happen in d east, west and north. don't go dere we know worst happen in d east, west and north.

Asawana boys or Egbesu boys on the loose. Conventional cultists won't do this. Even those deewell and deebam boys are too milk-hearted for this.

Anikulhapo:

Ijaws are the Fulanis of Southern Nigeria Yeye Yeye

If someone can come to police station and set it on fire, why should we put our hopes on police to protect us?

This Is Good News

see as our police dull reach and op its like you dont know the meaning of burn it to the ground and see as police station belike that building lord lugard use during em time for Nigeria