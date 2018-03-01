Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) (9266 Views)

One word for them





Source: Super Eagles players are currently camping in Wroclaw Poland ahead of their matches with Poland and Serbia.They were pictured looking ahead as they rock their new jerseys.One word for themSource: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/super-eagles-players-rock-their-new.html?m=1 1 Like

I just hope APC frustration wont make this guys to score own goal with this new jersey.... 17 Likes 2 Shares

This one come waka pass Wakanda 4 Likes

Hey guys, Don't score plenty goals. Just score 6-0. Spell P-O-L-A-N-D 3 Likes

Cool Handsome guys I wish u guys best of luck

Wakanka poo is this? Looks like a shirt with aperon 2 Likes

I just hope APC frustration wont make this guys to score own goal with this new jersey....

What does it profits you to buy the jersey and still gets disqualify from group stage 2 Likes 1 Share

Not after everything they will have 1 point in group stage and go back to their clubs oo.



Nigerians go just put the vexation of Buhari for their head 1 Like

I just hope APC frustration wont make this guys to score own goal with this new jersey....

I just hope that you realise this is not the poltics page...plus, are you a member of a party, and what are you doing to mobilise people for the next election, apart from looking at your phone? I just hope that you realise this is not the poltics page...plus, are you a member of a party, and what are you doing to mobilise people for the next election, apart from looking at your phone? 1 Like

Beautiful piece!!!

Cute

Our green and white is missing in this Jersey sha. Too much swag.

Nigeria's finest jersey in recent years





the jersey looks good!



my sugar momma will order for me soon



where is the jersey? 1 Like

nice

We are talking football and football fashion here. There is no political parties in Nigerian football. Hide your frustration somewhere else.

I hate the jersey, haters come and beat me, am at home.

Is that Martins with Iwobi?

Why did they give Akpeyi that Jersey to wear? Please I don't want to get angry oh! 1 Like

its training gear no jersey.. una no open una eyes 1 Like 1 Share

where can one get this jersey to buy... please original only ooo.

Unfinished job Jersey

Its not a jersey its the training kit

Dry Dry

I just wish Nigerian police uniform can be changed as they changed this Jersey.

when is the match please?