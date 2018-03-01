₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,474 members, 4,148,247 topics. Date: Thursday, 22 March 2018 at 01:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) (9266 Views)
Matthew Wolff: Meet The Designer Of Super Eagles New Jerseys / Super Eagles Players Pour Water On Mikel In The Dressing Room. / Super Eagles Players Rock T-shirt With Carl Ikeme's Face On It To Show Him Suppo (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by majella4: 10:26am
Super Eagles players are currently camping in Wroclaw Poland ahead of their matches with Poland and Serbia.They were pictured looking ahead as they rock their new jerseys.
One word for them
Source: http://usascholarshipfree.blogspot.com.ng/2018/03/super-eagles-players-rock-their-new.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Blackfire(m): 11:14am
I just hope APC frustration wont make this guys to score own goal with this new jersey....
17 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by jerseyboy: 11:21am
This one come waka pass Wakanda
4 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 12:19pm
Hey guys, Don't score plenty goals. Just score 6-0. Spell P-O-L-A-N-D
3 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Godsent4life: 12:19pm
I buy all your iTunes card for the best rate bring it on...
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by amiibaby(f): 12:19pm
Cool Handsome guys I wish u guys best of luck
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by XVIER(m): 12:19pm
Wakanka poo is this? Looks like a shirt with aperon
2 Likes
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by DONSMITH123(m): 12:20pm
Blackfire:
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Giddymoney(m): 12:20pm
What does it profits you to buy the jersey and still gets disqualify from group stage
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by slapandfall(m): 12:20pm
Not after everything they will have 1 point in group stage and go back to their clubs oo.
Nigerians go just put the vexation of Buhari for their head
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Cromcruach91: 12:20pm
Blackfire:
I just hope that you realise this is not the poltics page...plus, are you a member of a party, and what are you doing to mobilise people for the next election, apart from looking at your phone?
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by calobinna(m): 12:20pm
Beautiful piece!!!
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by bobochem: 12:21pm
Cute
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by ogorwyne(f): 12:21pm
Our green and white is missing in this Jersey sha. Too much swag.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Whobedatte(m): 12:21pm
Nigeria's finest jersey in recent years
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by iMUMUweh(m): 12:21pm
the jersey looks good!
my sugar momma will order for me soon
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by raphealolami(m): 12:22pm
where is the jersey?
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by dynicks(m): 12:22pm
nice
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by kitaatita: 12:22pm
Blackfire:We are talking football and football fashion here. There is no political parties in Nigerian football. Hide your frustration somewhere else.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by vengertime: 12:23pm
I hate the jersey, haters come and beat me, am at home.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Cladez(m): 12:23pm
Is that Martins with Iwobi?
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by histemple: 12:24pm
Why did they give Akpeyi that Jersey to wear? Please I don't want to get angry oh!
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by voluminous(m): 12:25pm
its training gear no jersey.. una no open una eyes
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Exmay(m): 12:25pm
where can one get this jersey to buy... please original only ooo.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Teeboi56: 12:26pm
Unfinished job Jersey
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by MetalJigsaw(m): 12:27pm
ogorwyne:Its not a jersey its the training kit
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by kabie(m): 12:29pm
XVIER:Dry
1 Like
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 12:30pm
I just wish Nigerian police uniform can be changed as they changed this Jersey.
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by easymanofdpeopl(m): 12:33pm
when is the match please?
|Re: Super Eagles Players Camp In Poland (Photos) by Jadoskii(m): 12:33pm
Pls wen is the game coming up
£40m For Rooney & Manchester Utd Can Steal Bale / ^&^watch Man Utd V West Ham Live Football Match Saturday 27-sep-2014 / Should We Be Shooting Our Proven Warhorses?
Viewing this topic: tyexploit, joeaz58(m), Adicsonbaba(m), mykel2yc(m), omobemi, Akerekoroabijawara(m), Naijaphobia, Auxiliary(m), kaystick86(m), Omael(m), EneJnr, 30card(m), jekks(m), habibest06(m), anambrang, kingobozy, mariobalotelli09, DATMAT(m), Roland17(m), Richie0974, mustmust(m), kizolo(m), periscope123, phrankchek(m), emydot(m), uvie66, sixbon2000(m), ionsman, natedat, Jenomtwist(m), ImoseMobile, OJojossy10, Modragon(m), Yinkatolu, softmind24, Laycson(m), kcboy34(m), Lbrasi, olufijabs, Joshcoli(m), nonso88(m), Jimtop001(m), frankpro27(m), sp2002(m), lordspiritual(m), SortOut, Teetol, MrKong, kse001, Pentools(m), psalmistkakah(m), bolasunkanmi, enyi1, AaronDavid, raindroup(m), Zionista(m), SeunBrown, Alexy2014(f), olaniyisal, Pchikaodili(m), Bsmartt(m), eneye1(m), idreezbaba(m), dame134, Toks06, vigasimple(m), Onijagidijagan(m), yoursolarwizard, babalonimi, adams345, Albert0011(m), midehi2(f), femtopyy(m), Mckandre(m), Seeker17(m), Skimpledawg(m), bomsybomsy(m), Nedumadrid(m), OlalekanOlorunf, roldee(m), Hyflya(m), Danycrusoe(m), Hadeya(m), abbyk(m), Legendbeloved(m), shalomme, babylonjah, giwish(m), vivigurl(f), stan83, Tchim, officializzijac, cridbak(m), OccieliciousOC, wallace1, atiteb4, Ayo25, freechuks05(m), SimeonJohn, Dpearlz, EddieCAD, okomile(f), freeze200(m), blenyo11(m), Chidex50, balason, Zikachat(m), Tintinnoty(m), JellyBean190(m), peterleo(m), collinsy2, olajide21, larylyriq11, MacShiff and 214 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4