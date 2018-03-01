₦airaland Forum

Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by zoba88: 12:22pm
An armed robber who specialized in vandalizing and stealing government properties was apprehended in Iguobazuwa after stealing 28 fans from Obazuwa Primary school,Edo state.The criminal used to be a pupil of the same primary school.He broke down in tears after he was caught.

See photos below


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/robbers-breaks-down-in-tears-after-he.html?m=1

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by zoba88: 12:22pm
Read more. http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/robbers-breaks-down-in-tears-after-he.html?m=1

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by limeta(f): 12:38pm
Armed robber you said

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Emperorawt(m): 12:42pm
Robbers with six packs lol

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 12:59pm
You no get mind and u the thief
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by wahles(m): 1:34pm
It's weird, you get caught u feel remorse.


If you weren't, u'ld brag about being sleek

Nawa o

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 1:40pm
Una way!!
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bayaar(m): 1:41pm
Thugs Do Cry...This Aint BBnaija but na double wahala

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by nelsonebby(m): 1:41pm
Emperorawt:
Robbers with six packs lol
Hunger six packs

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by jetz: 1:41pm
omo see natural packs abi hungry packs

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by papauju(m): 1:41pm
hungry thief

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by FarahAideed: 1:41pm
Na wa 28 fans? This guy must be working hand in hand with mr heat to make life more unbearable for people this hot season

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:42pm
The police need to apprehend Buhari the real thief in aso rock



Not this one

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by introvertious: 1:42pm
crocodile tears
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by chakula(m): 1:43pm
I can see. But, why the dude has no gun or its equivalent?
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
shocked



He is showing the school what he learnt from them.
Who doesn't know products of Obazuwa Primary school.

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bmos: 1:43pm
Emperorawt:
Robbers with six packs lol


He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:43pm
Is he a thief,criminal, or armed rubber shocked
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked

Before you start
Just know that it's all Buharis fault

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by judecares1(m): 1:44pm
THIEF IS SENSITIVE FOR NOT STEALING FROM D POOR ONCE BUT RATHER STEAL FROM GOVT

Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by obailala(m): 1:45pm
"Armed" robber
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:45pm
Harvest time


He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work[/quote]
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by S3ttingz: 1:45pm
Honestly the heat is just too much this days
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 1:49pm
the heads of those kids arrested him. He failed...and he is looking for ways to make the kids miserable with heat. Let his cry not stop in the police station... he needs to weep further in prison garments.
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Follygunners: 1:50pm
Dude must be Yeebo joor. grin

Nothing new, abeg... na dem dem ways be dat. grin

Na so dem take vandalize the whole public infras. (street lights, road railings etc...) for Lagos. angry Hustle indeed.... cool

Wetin dem carry am dey do We no go ever sabi.
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 1:50pm
He looks very hungry.
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by gayman99: 1:51pm
See six packs
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by afridas: 1:52pm
so pitiful. You attended same school and still did this? Haba!
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by felo812000(m): 1:52pm
He even wear back of boxers.
see his feet like P king Duckling shocked
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by HoodBillionaire: 1:52pm
only if africa
he know say men go drill am for pilice station
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bewla(m): 1:52pm
i
Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Afridigitals(m): 1:53pm
Nah wa oooo

(0) (1) (Reply)

