|Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by zoba88: 12:22pm
An armed robber who specialized in vandalizing and stealing government properties was apprehended in Iguobazuwa after stealing 28 fans from Obazuwa Primary school,Edo state.The criminal used to be a pupil of the same primary school.He broke down in tears after he was caught.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/03/robbers-breaks-down-in-tears-after-he.html?m=1
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by zoba88: 12:22pm
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by limeta(f): 12:38pm
Armed robber you said
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Emperorawt(m): 12:42pm
Robbers with six packs lol
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by mikeweezy(m): 12:59pm
You no get mind and u the thief
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by wahles(m): 1:34pm
It's weird, you get caught u feel remorse.
If you weren't, u'ld brag about being sleek
Nawa o
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ngwababe(f): 1:40pm
Una way!!
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bayaar(m): 1:41pm
Thugs Do Cry...This Aint BBnaija but na double wahala
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by nelsonebby(m): 1:41pm
Emperorawt:Hunger six packs
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by jetz: 1:41pm
omo see natural packs abi hungry packs
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by papauju(m): 1:41pm
hungry thief
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by FarahAideed: 1:41pm
Na wa 28 fans? This guy must be working hand in hand with mr heat to make life more unbearable for people this hot season
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:42pm
The police need to apprehend Buhari the real thief in aso rock
Not this one
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by introvertious: 1:42pm
crocodile tears
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by chakula(m): 1:43pm
I can see. But, why the dude has no gun or its equivalent?
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:43pm
He is showing the school what he learnt from them.
Who doesn't know products of Obazuwa Primary school.
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bmos: 1:43pm
Emperorawt:
He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:43pm
Is he a thief,criminal, or armed rubber
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 1:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Before you start
Just know that it's all Buharis fault
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by judecares1(m): 1:44pm
THIEF IS SENSITIVE FOR NOT STEALING FROM D POOR ONCE BUT RATHER STEAL FROM GOVT
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by obailala(m): 1:45pm
"Armed" robber
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by kingspeter42(m): 1:45pm
Harvest time
He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work[/quote]
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by S3ttingz: 1:45pm
Honestly the heat is just too much this days
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by oyetunder(m): 1:49pm
the heads of those kids arrested him. He failed...and he is looking for ways to make the kids miserable with heat. Let his cry not stop in the police station... he needs to weep further in prison garments.
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Follygunners: 1:50pm
Dude must be Yeebo joor.
Nothing new, abeg... na dem dem ways be dat.
Na so dem take vandalize the whole public infras. (street lights, road railings etc...) for Lagos. Hustle indeed....
Wetin dem carry am dey do We no go ever sabi.
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by BluntTheApostle: 1:50pm
He looks very hungry.
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by gayman99: 1:51pm
See six packs
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by afridas: 1:52pm
so pitiful. You attended same school and still did this? Haba!
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by felo812000(m): 1:52pm
He even wear back of boxers.
see his feet like P king Duckling
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by HoodBillionaire: 1:52pm
only if africa
he know say men go drill am for pilice station
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by bewla(m): 1:52pm
i
|Re: Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) by Afridigitals(m): 1:53pm
Nah wa oooo
