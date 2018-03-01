Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fans Thief Cries At Edo Police Station After He Was Caught (Photos) (13529 Views)

See photos below





An armed robber who specialized in vandalizing and stealing government properties was apprehended in Iguobazuwa after stealing 28 fans from Obazuwa Primary school,Edo state.The criminal used to be a pupil of the same primary school.He broke down in tears after he was caught.

Armed robber you said 2 Likes

Robbers with six packs lol 7 Likes

You no get mind and u the thief

It's weird, you get caught u feel remorse.





If you weren't, u'ld brag about being sleek



Nawa o 13 Likes 1 Share

Una way!!

Thugs Do Cry...This Aint BBnaija but na double wahala 1 Like

Emperorawt:

Robbers with six packs lol Hunger six packs Hunger six packs 13 Likes

omo see natural packs abi hungry packs 1 Like

hungry thief 6 Likes

Na wa 28 fans? This guy must be working hand in hand with mr heat to make life more unbearable for people this hot season 5 Likes 1 Share

The police need to apprehend Buhari the real thief in aso rock







Not this one 2 Likes

crocodile tears

I can see. But, why the dude has no gun or its equivalent?









He is showing the school what he learnt from them.

Who doesn't know products of Obazuwa Primary school. He is showing the school what he learnt from them.Who doesn't know products of Obazuwa Primary school. 12 Likes 1 Share

Emperorawt:

Robbers with six packs lol



He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work

Is he a thief,criminal, or armed rubber

NwaAmaikpe:



Before you start

Just know that it's all Buharis fault Before you startJust know that it's all Buharis fault 2 Likes

THIEF IS SENSITIVE FOR NOT STEALING FROM D POOR ONCE BUT RATHER STEAL FROM GOVT 2 Likes

"Armed" robber

Harvest time





He was on a fan harvesting mission. Allow him joo to do his work[/quote]

Honestly the heat is just too much this days

the heads of those kids arrested him. He failed...and he is looking for ways to make the kids miserable with heat. Let his cry not stop in the police station... he needs to weep further in prison garments.





Nothing new, abeg... na dem dem ways be dat.



Na so dem take vandalize the whole public infras. (street lights, road railings etc...) for Lagos. Hustle indeed....



Wetin dem carry am dey do We no go ever sabi. Dude must be Yeebo joor.Nothing new, abeg... na dem dem ways be dat.Na so dem take vandalize the whole public infras. (street lights, road railings etc...) for Lagos.Hustle indeed....Wetin dem carry am dey doWe no go ever sabi.

He looks very hungry.

See six packs

so pitiful. You attended same school and still did this? Haba!



see his feet like P king Duckling He even wear back of boxers.see his feet like P king Duckling

only if africa

he know say men go drill am for pilice station

