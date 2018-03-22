A 13-year old Nigerian from Dependable International School, Niger State, Jimoh Khairat Onize has emerged as the second runner up of the British Council Writing Competition. Her story titled "Unity and Faith, Peace and Progress" was judged to be the third best among the numerous entries received worldwide in the 11-14 year old category in the Commonwealth Class Children’s Short Story Writing Competition. The judges commented "This is a tragic story about war, but with a hopeful ending. It contains an important message about young peoples’ voices being heard, and moments of detail create a strong sense of place and atmosphere. "Your entry is currently being professionally illustrated and will be uploaded to Schools Online on Thursday 16th February. Your certificate will be sent to you as soon as the certificates have been produced. Congratulations once again! With best wishes Elaine"







Justice is blind.



The scourge of poverty has taken away the days of bumper harvest, days when I had surplus to eat. My stomach rumbles like rocks rolling down a volcano about to erupt: the repulsive smell from smouldering corpses for breakfast, wild fruits for lunch and putrid trash scavenged for dinner. The poison arrows of separation, parents from children. Poor orphans like me seek protection in the rainforest of southern Nigeria as the only dwelling place. The ruckus from nearby villages gives me no certitude of life for the morrow. This forced escapade only brings unrestricted imaginations of the future: a united and peaceful Nigeria.



As if the moon wishes to keep me alive, she shines faithfully every night. Split! Splash! Through the unpaved roads march the militants with eerie eyes preying for 'Nigerians'; half of a yellow sun, the flag they bear. The bright sunset yellow now crimson - tainted with the blemish of bloodshed. Innocuous boys given weapons, used as scapegoats of war; vehemently holding guns, eager to chase all but their kin, the agitating militants of the south seeks to create a new country, to avenge for 'their' dying flora and fauna while the northern insurgents, armed with more sophisticated guns, supported by a flight of aircraft to capture their southern brothers, killing them or less likely, imprisoning them.



Children in cotton pants running home at dusk, leaving behind tracks on the sandy pathways; dancing to the staccato rhythm from the women pounding Akpu, a staple dish in Africa. Older girls with earthenware pots filled with stream water on neatly plaited hair, the clamorous noise at market places conventionally filled the air; wriggling fishes clustered in the fishermen's nets, their species endemic to this delta... those were the peaceful days.



The day came when I saw my best friend, Ella, lying down lifeless under a banana tree, bereft, I risked all I had left - my life. I waded through the mud barefooted, towards the direction of the non indulgent militants; the sound from marching boots led the way. A hefty grip held me and I was blindfolded, presented to their leader - a man at the brink of old age - whom I saw after the blindfold was removed... “I'd die anyway, although it's worse than not trying”, I'd thought, so I began to speak, “Enough blood has been shed already, Nigeria is ours and we cannot disintegrate her, dialogue is paramount to ensuring a realistic victory for our cause, until you realise, united we stand, divided we fall, until then, peace or annihilation.” To my greatest surprise he believed me! Surrendering but not defeated, the southern activists decided to annul the idea of disintegration.



As I stand before a crowd united at heart, having done for my country, something heroic. Peace henceforth even forever.



Khairat Jimoh attends Dependable International School, Nigeria Her StoryJustice is blind.The scourge of poverty has taken away the days of bumper harvest, days when I had surplus to eat. My stomach rumbles like rocks rolling down a volcano about to erupt: the repulsive smell from smouldering corpses for breakfast, wild fruits for lunch and putrid trash scavenged for dinner. The poison arrows of separation, parents from children. Poor orphans like me seek protection in the rainforest of southern Nigeria as the only dwelling place. The ruckus from nearby villages gives me no certitude of life for the morrow. This forced escapade only brings unrestricted imaginations of the future: a united and peaceful Nigeria.As if the moon wishes to keep me alive, she shines faithfully every night. Split! Splash! Through the unpaved roads march the militants with eerie eyes preying for 'Nigerians'; half of a yellow sun, the flag they bear. The bright sunset yellow now crimson - tainted with the blemish of bloodshed. Innocuous boys given weapons, used as scapegoats of war; vehemently holding guns, eager to chase all but their kin, the agitating militants of the south seeks to create a new country, to avenge for 'their' dying flora and fauna while the northern insurgents, armed with more sophisticated guns, supported by a flight of aircraft to capture their southern brothers, killing them or less likely, imprisoning them.Children in cotton pants running home at dusk, leaving behind tracks on the sandy pathways; dancing to the staccato rhythm from the women pounding Akpu, a staple dish in Africa. Older girls with earthenware pots filled with stream water on neatly plaited hair, the clamorous noise at market places conventionally filled the air; wriggling fishes clustered in the fishermen's nets, their species endemic to this delta... those were the peaceful days.The day came when I saw my best friend, Ella, lying down lifeless under a banana tree, bereft, I risked all I had left - my life. I waded through the mud barefooted, towards the direction of the non indulgent militants; the sound from marching boots led the way. A hefty grip held me and I was blindfolded, presented to their leader - a man at the brink of old age - whom I saw after the blindfold was removed... “I'd die anyway, although it's worse than not trying”, I'd thought, so I began to speak, “Enough blood has been shed already, Nigeria is ours and we cannot disintegrate her, dialogue is paramount to ensuring a realistic victory for our cause, until you realise, united we stand, divided we fall, until then, peace or annihilation.” To my greatest surprise he believed me! Surrendering but not defeated, the southern activists decided to annul the idea of disintegration.As I stand before a crowd united at heart, having done for my country, something heroic. Peace henceforth even forever.Khairat Jimoh attends Dependable International School, Nigeria 5 Likes 3 Shares