|Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Joelsblog(m): 6:56pm On Mar 22
Nollywood movie has gone wrong as Actors fight on set, I have forgotten the name this actor to be sincere biko... Lalasticlala just watch the video and tell me watch you think
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tR--Lo-AzRc
Two Nollywood actors almost fought after one gave the other a hot slap during a robbery scene on set.
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by ojun50(m): 7:02pm On Mar 22
Na so yr mate dey fight
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by InfernoNig(m): 7:46pm On Mar 22
Always backward. Thank God I don't watch Bollywood movies
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by marunga(m): 7:47pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by oyoyoyo: 10:28pm On Mar 22
chai
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by dkam: 10:28pm On Mar 22
I really didn't watch...
Don't blame me.....
I don't just feel like......
P. S : I still own this space
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Sarang: 10:28pm On Mar 22
P.s: I swear Nollywood use to tire me sometimes, from their acting to their fights! Like every, every..
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Kingwizzy16(m): 10:28pm On Mar 22
See India don de pass them, with Mumu acting
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Owomkpo(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
Nawaoh
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Kazal999: 10:29pm On Mar 22
Let me come and be going
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Laple0541(m): 10:29pm On Mar 22
Unprofessionalism of the highest order.....
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by anizy(f): 10:30pm On Mar 22
Lol
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by obaataaokpaewu: 10:30pm On Mar 22
Very funny.
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by KOPT33: 10:30pm On Mar 22
Baba no fit take am again naim come make am voice out for Igbo.
Na de kind tin wey dey no dey fit use bekee talk.
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Masama: 10:30pm On Mar 22
Lol, my guy no know when e vex whooze the other guy slap. And to think he was supposed to be portraying an ichie in the film.
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by miqos02(m): 10:30pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by wahles(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
Mumu actor, him mate they undergo rigorous training for Hollywood, ordinary slap u dey complain
D guy no even lyt u well , ur jaw for drop, baba werey
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by nerilove(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
The guy slapped him so hard and it didn't go down well with him. Funny man
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Monaco2(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
C d guy eye
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by dogstyle007(m): 10:32pm On Mar 22
hmmmm
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by achiever12: 10:32pm On Mar 22
InfernoNig:
I hope you know that you've lost it?
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Zonacom(m): 10:33pm On Mar 22
Lol. Reminds me of the "Jesus" who shouted Jesus! when soldiers slapped him on the course of acting Jesus' Passion play at Easter
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by NwaNimo1(m): 10:33pm On Mar 22
Ok
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by doladisu: 10:34pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Nigga44: 10:35pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by naijjaman(m): 10:35pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by Pidginwhisper: 10:36pm On Mar 22
|Re: Nollywood Movie Goes Wrong As Actors Almost Fought On Set (Video) by mudiana(m): 10:37pm On Mar 22
Wat do u expect from low budget movies? Lol
