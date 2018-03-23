Nollywood movie has gone wrong as Actors fight on set, I have forgotten the name this actor to be sincere biko... Lalasticlala just watch the video and tell me watch you thinkTwo Nollywood actors almost fought after one gave the other a hot slap during a robbery scene on set.

I really didn't watch... Don't blame me..... I don't just feel like...... P. S : I still own this space