Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by emmalezdigital: 7:36pm

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has a growing fanbase. It seems no matter how annoying she is, fans will still support her and the weekly voting results as a testament to that.

Last week, her fans erected a massive billboard from her. This week, they have printed their own customised Tees and they have vowed to support her till the end.

See a photo of fans rocking the customised Cee-C Tees below

SOURCE
https://www.reportnaija.ng/2018/03/22/bbnaija-cee-c-fans-have-their-own-customized-tees-photo/

3 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by HausaOverlord: 7:58pm
This cee c face wey be like golden globe award

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by adeniyi3971(m): 8:10pm
So?

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by itspzpics(m): 8:28pm
And so

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by cyndy1000(f): 8:42pm
The people that are wearing the so called fan tee tho

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Sarang: 8:59pm
Hello guys!

I write short poems for orphans and vulnerable children to describe the feelings of these ones birthed and abandoned, to give them a sense of belonging in a world which they seemed forgotten. I write on their behalf. Take a quick look at the poems here: http://www.nairaland.com/4394646/orphans-cry and don't forget to leave a review if you can. You can follow the Instagram or Twitter page on my signature. Together brethren, let's make a difference in the lives of the abandoned ones!

Forget BBN let's do this!☝️

1 Like

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:00pm
Happy rocking......
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Sweetcollins: 9:00pm
Ok
All Na script!

2 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by visijo(m): 9:00pm
TimAya
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Teewhy2: 9:01pm
Where is Efemoney, don't tell me miyonse who got out of the house early is getting more popularity and money than Efe.

3 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Bossontop(m): 9:01pm
undecided
Me looking at them ryt now lyk :- shey u pipu dinor av work abii??

5 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Odunsco01(m): 9:02pm
awon álainishé

1 Like

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Essentials1(m): 9:03pm
nigerians will never change
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Mutemenot: 9:03pm
The team should be ashamed of cee c n her character

3 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Benz4pimp(m): 9:03pm
Put miracle,Nina and cee c up for eviction and she is on her way home!!!!
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Lantosed: 9:04pm
Chai Cee-c fans una don get work ooo weldone

3 Likes

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by segebase(m): 9:10pm
bb
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Abatemtem(m): 9:10pm
See the idiot wearing zanotti upside down... Smh
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by OreoPaschal(m): 9:11pm
Chai... These are IMSU students ooh. It saddens my heart, whenever I see boys support this show unlike girls. angry angry
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by nanakgh(m): 9:13pm
the terminator is a CeeC fan too?
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by nanakgh(m): 9:13pm
the terminator is a CeeC fan too? grin
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by DeadRat(m): 9:23pm
Thunder Fire All Her Fans...

Btw
I Don Get Gun But No Bullet To Start World War 3.
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Timil: 9:54pm
Oko le oo!!!!!
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by mykemiley(f): 9:54pm
Diz ones na leaders of yesterday shocked shocked
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by pweshboi(m): 9:55pm
What of " back to daura" undecided
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by LyfeJennings(m): 9:55pm
I like the girl tho.
We all can't hide our emotions
She is the realest person in there
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by pedrilo: 9:58pm
Teewhy2:
Where is Efemoney, don't tell me miyonse who got out of the house early is getting more popularity and money than Efe.
efe cannot sell any brand. I mean, no brand will condescend to his level
Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by IME1: 10:06pm
ti ri fans only grin
Good luck
I beg when bbn dey end
Make i renew subscription
I dey miss cable cool

Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Koko88(m): 10:13pm
rubbish

