by emmalezdigital: 7:36pm
Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has a growing fanbase. It seems no matter how annoying she is, fans will still support her and the weekly voting results as a testament to that.
Last week, her fans erected a massive billboard from her. This week, they have printed their own customised Tees and they have vowed to support her till the end.
See a photo of fans rocking the customised Cee-C Tees below
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by HausaOverlord: 7:58pm
This cee c face wey be like golden globe award
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by adeniyi3971(m): 8:10pm
So?
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by itspzpics(m): 8:28pm
And so
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by cyndy1000(f): 8:42pm
The people that are wearing the so called fan tee tho
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Sarang: 8:59pm
Hello guys!
Forget BBN let's do this!☝️
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 9:00pm
Happy rocking......
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Sweetcollins: 9:00pm
Ok
All Na script!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by visijo(m): 9:00pm
TimAya
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Teewhy2: 9:01pm
Where is Efemoney, don't tell me miyonse who got out of the house early is getting more popularity and money than Efe.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Bossontop(m): 9:01pm
Me looking at them ryt now lyk :- shey u pipu dinor av work abii??
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Odunsco01(m): 9:02pm
awon álainishé
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Essentials1(m): 9:03pm
nigerians will never change
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Mutemenot: 9:03pm
The team should be ashamed of cee c n her character
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Benz4pimp(m): 9:03pm
Put miracle,Nina and cee c up for eviction and she is on her way home!!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Lantosed: 9:04pm
Chai Cee-c fans una don get work ooo weldone
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by segebase(m): 9:10pm
bb
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Abatemtem(m): 9:10pm
See the idiot wearing zanotti upside down... Smh
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by OreoPaschal(m): 9:11pm
Chai... These are IMSU students ooh. It saddens my heart, whenever I see boys support this show unlike girls.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by nanakgh(m): 9:13pm
the terminator is a CeeC fan too?
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by nanakgh(m): 9:13pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by DeadRat(m): 9:23pm
Thunder Fire All Her Fans...
Btw
I Don Get Gun But No Bullet To Start World War 3.
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Timil: 9:54pm
Oko le oo!!!!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by mykemiley(f): 9:54pm
Diz ones na leaders of yesterday
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by pweshboi(m): 9:55pm
What of " back to daura"
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by LyfeJennings(m): 9:55pm
I like the girl tho.
We all can't hide our emotions
She is the realest person in there
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by pedrilo: 9:58pm
Teewhy2:efe cannot sell any brand. I mean, no brand will condescend to his level
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by IME1: 10:06pm
ti ri fans only
Good luck
I beg when bbn dey end
Make i renew subscription
I dey miss cable
|Re: Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) by Koko88(m): 10:13pm
rubbish
