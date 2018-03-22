Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Cee-c Fans Have Their Own Customized Tees! (PHOTO) (7445 Views)

Controversial Big Brother Naija housemate Cynthia Nwadiora popularly known as Cee-C has a growing fanbase. It seems no matter how annoying she is, fans will still support her and the weekly voting results as a testament to that.



Last week, her fans erected a massive billboard from her. This week, they have printed their own customised Tees and they have vowed to support her till the end.



See a photo of fans rocking the customised Cee-C Tees below



This cee c face wey be like golden globe award 4 Likes 2 Shares

So? 2 Likes

And so 2 Likes

The people that are wearing the so called fan tee tho 2 Likes





I write short poems for orphans and vulnerable children to describe the feelings of these ones birthed and abandoned, to give them a sense of belonging in a world which they seemed forgotten. I write on their behalf. Take a quick look at the poems here: Hello guys!I write short poems for orphans and vulnerable children to describe the feelings of these ones birthed and abandoned, to give them a sense of belonging in a world which they seemed forgotten. I write on their behalf. Take a quick look at the poems here: http://www.nairaland.com/4394646/orphans-cry and don't forget to leave a review if you can. You can follow the Instagram or Twitter page on my signature. Together brethren, let's make a difference in the lives of the abandoned ones!



Forget BBN let's do this!☝️ Forget BBN let's do this!☝️ 1 Like

Happy rocking......

Ok

All Na script! 2 Likes

TimAya

Where is Efemoney, don't tell me miyonse who got out of the house early is getting more popularity and money than Efe. 3 Likes



Me looking at them ryt now lyk :- shey u pipu dinor av work abii?? Me looking at them ryt now lyk :- shey u pipu dinor av work abii?? 5 Likes

awon álainishé 1 Like

nigerians will never change

The team should be ashamed of cee c n her character 3 Likes

Put miracle,Nina and cee c up for eviction and she is on her way home!!!!

Chai Cee-c fans una don get work ooo weldone 3 Likes

bb

See the idiot wearing zanotti upside down... Smh

Chai... These are IMSU students ooh. It saddens my heart, whenever I see boys support this show unlike girls.

the terminator is a CeeC fan too?

the terminator is a CeeC fan too?

Thunder Fire All Her Fans...



Btw

I Don Get Gun But No Bullet To Start World War 3.

Oko le oo!!!!!

Diz ones na leaders of yesterday

What of " back to daura"

I like the girl tho.

We all can't hide our emotions

She is the realest person in there

Teewhy2:

Where is Efemoney, don't tell me miyonse who got out of the house early is getting more popularity and money than Efe. efe cannot sell any brand. I mean, no brand will condescend to his level efe cannot sell any brand. I mean, no brand will condescend to his level



Good luck

I beg when bbn dey end

Make i renew subscription

I dey miss cable ti ri fans onlyGood luckI beg when bbn dey endMake i renew subscriptionI dey miss cable