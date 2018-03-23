Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Buys Private Jet (Photos) (14281 Views)

Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, General Overseer, Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, founder, Mercy Television, Warri, Delta State, South-South Nigeria is likely to have joined the league of some Christian leaders in the acquisition of a private jet, JoelsBlog reports.









The tireless general, Prophet Omoto Fufeyin who was blessed with a G-Wagon Mercedes Block 2018 Model and 2018 Land Cruiser Jeep as gifts from one of his sons recently was seen on a private jet yesterday along with his “brothers” Prophet-Shepherd Bushiri, Major One of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Ministries from South Africa and the Elijah of our generation, Dr. Emmanuel Okereke, General Overseer/founder, Global Success Ministries and Success Television Channels, Lagos, Nigeria.











It was gathered that the men of God went for evangelism in Port Harcourt and Abuja respectively.









When ask why he bought a private jet, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto said,







“Sometimes my schedules are tight.









“I travel a lot to do the work God sent me to do – preaching, prophesy and deliverance and its very stressful spending five to six hours on a flight just to minister for 2 hours.









“With a private jet, it’s more convenient and I think that is one of the reasons a lot of preachers have planes.









“I know some people buy planes, but I can’t afford one; I believe my sons and daughters will bless me with one to help support the ministry.









“Private jet is a necessity and not a luxury for some of us deeply involved in the work of God to own planes.









“The jet we used yesterday was sent to take us to minister Gods word by one of my sons.”









Owomowomo as he’s fondly called has a unique pedigree. He has neither a mentor nor godfather, as is common with most charismatic pastors.









He recently featured Senior Prophet Uebert Angel, The Emeritus of Spirit Embassy from UK and Prophet-Shepherd Bushiri, Major One of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Ministries from South Africa, as guest ministers for one of the biggest impartation crusade in Mercy City, Nigeria.







NEWS BY JOELSBLOG

Nawa o! 2 Likes

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation 6 Likes 1 Share

Lalasticlala

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation



U are dry U are dry 48 Likes 2 Shares

MissAprokoMedia:





U are dry your aproko media is dry. BETTER vote for me in 2019 your aproko media is dry. BETTER vote for me in 2019 4 Likes

This one is the spiritual adviser to his G+ sons & using Church to mask it.



Maga don pay. 3 Likes

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation



So that you will be raping 10years old girls in the name of marriage So that you will be raping 10years old girls in the name of marriage 24 Likes

Naso... Sheeples go foreva be sheeples 2 Likes

Hallelujah business is flourishing 2 Likes





Ps: Pastorship is a business in the making, who know no go know.. Ps: Pastorship is a business in the making, who know no go know.. 1 Like





Even this one too? Jesus save us from these pple na. Pls do nd come naaa!



*Receive sense*Don't tell the police that armed robbers are inyour compound. Just tell them that YAHOOBOYS are around in your compound with bagloads of cash.They would come around in less than 5minsand see the truth themselves.. 22 Likes

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation

I support you. Let's see how they will get the money to buy more private jets. I support you. Let's see how they will get the money to buy more private jets.









More private jet for him I am happy for him....More private jet for him

In the same Warri, where poverty is like pure water... everywhere! 2 Likes

God sent you to preach prosperity and print 1000000 naira notes right?

Lalasticlala will be fast to move some threads to the front page just because of their "sensational headlines " So you couldn't go through the post to see this?

“I know some people buy planes, but I can’t afford one; I believe my sons and daughters will bless me with one to help support the ministry 5 Likes

Pastoring.. #SoftWork

MissAprokoMedia:





U are dry I swear I swear

1 Like

Freezer go cry again if he see dis wan.

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation

Wat is this one saying Wat is this one saying

Best biz to do now is to own a church 1 Like

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation SECONDED, WHERE IS DADDY FREEZE. SECONDED, WHERE IS DADDY FREEZE.

MBuhariGCFR:

This is the more reason why I want to islamalize this nation



like your alfa/imams will not jubilate if northern polithiefians buys one for them, ode like your alfa/imams will not jubilate if northern polithiefians buys one for them, ode 2 Likes 1 Share

Maybe people bought it for him.

Leave him alone.

Enjoy your private jet jare,

Daddy freeze will react soon...

This man's church has the highest concentration of witches and wizard in nigeria... Think am lieing tune to mercy TV on strong decoder.





There was a time I was watching his program, this man called out all the unmarried brothers and sisters in the church and ask them to stay on the line, then he ordered the men to pick which ever lady he likes and that will automatically be his wife, and this gullible people went about fooling themselves, that they are picking wives..

He afterwards promised to sponsor the mass wedding.





Phil 1: 6 ( Christians problem generally is knowledge problem) they don't know who they are, the office of whom they are representing, and it's saddening 1 Like