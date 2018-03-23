₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Towncrier247: 9:32pm On Mar 22
There are always hilarious stuffs happening on Twitter. Lol. So today, Twitter users decided to carry out a social experiment after somebody shared photo of a cute Nigerian baby contesting in the Cussons Baby Moment.
It immediately turned into a sort of social experiment as people started Tweeps to ignore BBNaija housemates for a moment and vote for the innocent baby instead.
So many people seemed interested in finding out if Twitter users will indeed take their minds off BBNaija contestants and vote the baby, so a lot of people started talking about it and shockingly #votesamuelolugbiji started trending.
As suspected, Nigerian youths seems to favour frivolities more as very little votes were recorded for the baby. Not even the silence cry of an innocent soul would make Nigerian youths take their eyes off the show of indecencies.
Recalled that last year, the organisers of BBNaija were said to have recorded votes in millions across Africa.
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Towncrier247: 9:32pm On Mar 22
Lol, if you are not obsessed with BBNaija you can give the cute baby a vote here https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5-top-500/entry?id=389276
You can also follow the Twitter Conversation here https://mobile.twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/976852240240644096
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by samzzycash(m): 10:18pm On Mar 22
Good to see that Nigerians act sensibly sometimes.. Cute baby deserves all the vote.
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Samata104(f): 10:19pm On Mar 22
Wow cute baby
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by OLAFIMIX: 10:19pm On Mar 22
Lovely
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by amani63(m): 10:19pm On Mar 22
Stupidity is disturbing Nigerian at highest level
Tell me which country that behave like Nigeria or it citizens.
America,China,England,Japan and many are busy improving on their technology while Nigerian cannot manufacture simple bicycle.
Shame on una, amani63 said shameee on una
Syria is far better than Nigeria
Why are Nigerian behaving like idiots and animals
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Macgreat(m): 10:19pm On Mar 22
;DI
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by iSage: 10:20pm On Mar 22
Smart move by the parent. It's obvious the cute baby is going to WIN now
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by piagetskinner(m): 10:21pm On Mar 22
this your baby fine no be small...
God bless me with fine wife
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Monicaville: 10:22pm On Mar 22
Op, the fact that today alone, i have seen close to 100 BBNaija post on NL shows that the demand is extremely high. It's just the craze of tje moment. Only a matter of time. But i have concscience sha, i will still vote a baby over BB any day
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Sarang: 10:23pm On Mar 22
Luminee:
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by ONeMAnMOPOL: 10:24pm On Mar 22
Cute baby
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Vision2045(m): 10:24pm On Mar 22
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Luminee: 10:25pm On Mar 22
Sarang:
Check your mail, I will send you an invite
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Outofsync(m): 10:27pm On Mar 22
What sort of foolish foolishness is this
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by maxwell767(m): 10:27pm On Mar 22
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by AiiVee(m): 10:28pm On Mar 22
we still know what is right oo....
This Twitter ehhnn...na the best thing we ever happen to social media
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Luminee: 10:34pm On Mar 22
Sarang:
Sent, check your inbox (sometimes spam box)..message has to do with writing and it is a good opportunity to share your works outside west Africa.
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Sarang: 10:37pm On Mar 22
Luminee:
Thank you. Will do.
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by dexiouz(m): 10:46pm On Mar 22
amani63:
From what you have written, I've just found out that you're stupid, an idiot and an animal. Because you're a Nigerian.
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by amani63(m): 10:58pm On Mar 22
dexiouz:you really think am a Nigerian
Think again bro
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Nwaohafia1(f): 11:04pm On Mar 22
ok
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by doladisu: 11:06pm On Mar 22
Watch My Review Of This Nollywood Movie, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDsFMC5fZuA
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by cybriz82(m): 11:14pm On Mar 22
amani63:
Walaiii no be lie
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by Euouae: 11:22pm On Mar 22
If I must vote for baby, am voting for Tobi
|Re: #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both by OboOlora(f): 11:41pm On Mar 22
The level to which the IQ of an average Nigerian youth has deteriorated is alarming. What is this for fcuks sake. The baby they are clamoring for, the mother of the baby, BBN, the organizers, everybody, u r all mad!!!
Legend Of The Seeker-pics / Worst Dressed Newscaster (tv Station) / Mama Ajasco Is Dead
