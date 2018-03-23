Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #BBNaija VS This Baby: Twitter Users Compare Both (8883 Views)

It immediately turned into a sort of social experiment as people started Tweeps to ignore BBNaija housemates for a moment and vote for the innocent baby instead.



So many people seemed interested in finding out if Twitter users will indeed take their minds off BBNaija contestants and vote the baby, so a lot of people started talking about it and shockingly #votesamuelolugbiji started trending.



As suspected, Nigerian youths seems to favour frivolities more as very little votes were recorded for the baby. Not even the silence cry of an innocent soul would make Nigerian youths take their eyes off the show of indecencies.



You can also follow the Twitter Conversation here Lol, if you are not obsessed with BBNaija you can give the cute baby a vote here https://www.cussonsbaby.com.ng/campaign/cbm5-top-500/entry?id=389276 You can also follow the Twitter Conversation here https://mobile.twitter.com/KobokoGCFR/status/976852240240644096





Good to see that Nigerians act sensibly sometimes.. Cute baby deserves all the vote. 3 Likes

Wow cute baby

Lovely

Stupidity is disturbing Nigerian at highest level



Tell me which country that behave like Nigeria or it citizens.



America,China,England,Japan and many are busy improving on their technology while Nigerian cannot manufacture simple bicycle.



Shame on una, amani63 said shameee on una



Syria is far better than Nigeria



Why are Nigerian behaving like idiots and animals 11 Likes 1 Share

WIN now Smart move by the parent. It's obvious the cute baby is going tonow

this your baby fine no be small...



God bless me with fine wife

Op, the fact that today alone, i have seen close to 100 BBNaija post on NL shows that the demand is extremely high. It's just the craze of tje moment. Only a matter of time. But i have concscience sha, i will still vote a baby over BB any day 2 Likes

Cute baby

Almost all bbnaija news on FP hardly get pass page zero but yet it doesn't bother seun and company





Click like if you load page but choose not to comment 1 Like

What sort of foolish foolishness is this

we still know what is right oo....

This Twitter ehhnn...na the best thing we ever happen to social media 1 Like

From what you have written, I've just found out that you're stupid, an idiot and an animal. Because you're a Nigerian. From what you have written, I've just found out that you're stupid, an idiot and an animal. Because you're a Nigerian.

If I must vote for baby, am voting for Tobi