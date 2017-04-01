Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava (7783 Views)

She was crowned by Marvis, who got the crown on Wednesday as part of the new rule by “Biggie”owner of the house stating that all the housemates take turns to wear the crown this week.





This comes after she had a slight fight with Debbie-rise over her inability to sing the National Anthem during a truth or dare game on Wednesday night.





Thats like crowning her as the Head of Stupidity...... Im very sure she can sing the Romanian anthem wella..... 19 Likes

OK 2 Likes

Na wa ooo. What a big time fraud.Olodo that should be evicted

Alright

Olodo; fine for nothing

#radarada

Ordinary

partiality I hate it so much

God let be among the ones with undeserved favours like Tboss! 1 Like

Only 2 posts and e don enter fp. I have weak for nairaland 1 Like

ok

I thought HoH has been scrapped this week

She cant sing pur National Anthem but she wants to win our National Money abi...

Wehldone Ma!! 1 Like

Initially I was going to sub on my DSTV to watch this show to the end but after the imminent and conspicuous rigging in favor of TBOSS, I have decided to do GLO sub instead. 2 Likes

(

TBoss wins!











Sms vote TBoss to 32052 or simply download wechat and vote, thank you for voting, we are almost there!! 1 Like

it wont save her hahahah

If TBoss wins the show, then I know that Big Brother has been "Up to something" with her.

Head of house but Efe for the money.

its always like that, you will be surprised to see her win, na today yansh get centre part 2 Likes

Good luck to her on her quest

Okay

CONFAM #TBOSS all the way. 1 Like

When this thing go end?

why crowing a coconut head 1 Like

Debbie iresi-what u gonna do,wat u gonna do if big sis naija comes for u?

If Big brother can get people so busy to the stage where they don't even wanna know about Buhari. Then they should bring another show after this so people can be Happy.

One day one day...

iyamchee:

Thats like crowning her as the Head of Stupidity......

Im very sure she can sing the Romanian anthem wella.....

Bros, calm down Bros, calm down