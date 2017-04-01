₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by JamieNaij(m): 2:39pm
The Big Brother Naija controversial housemate was crowed the new HOH today, Thursday, just for a day.
She was crowned by Marvis, who got the crown on Wednesday as part of the new rule by “Biggie”owner of the house stating that all the housemates take turns to wear the crown this week.
This comes after she had a slight fight with Debbie-rise over her inability to sing the National Anthem during a truth or dare game on Wednesday night.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by iyamchee(m): 2:42pm
Thats like crowning her as the Head of Stupidity...... Im very sure she can sing the Romanian anthem wella.....
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Moving4: 2:44pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Davash222(m): 3:14pm
OK
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by yourexcellency: 3:49pm
Na wa ooo. What a big time fraud.Olodo that should be evicted
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Divay22(f): 3:49pm
Alright
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by veekid(m): 3:49pm
Olodo; fine for nothing
#radarada
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Mjacksson: 3:50pm
Ordinary
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by skarz: 3:50pm
partiality I hate it so much
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Nwodosis(m): 3:50pm
God let be among the ones with undeserved favours like Tboss!
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by davinero2: 3:50pm
Only 2 posts and e don enter fp. I have weak for nairaland
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by extraSMOOTH: 3:51pm
ok
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Keneking: 3:51pm
I thought HoH has been scrapped this week
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by laserjet: 3:51pm
She cant sing pur National Anthem but she wants to win our National Money abi...
Wehldone Ma!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by celestialAgent(m): 3:51pm
Initially I was going to sub on my DSTV to watch this show to the end but after the imminent and conspicuous rigging in favor of TBOSS, I have decided to do GLO sub instead.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Maccoy507: 3:51pm
(
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Lucy001(f): 3:51pm
TBoss wins!
Sms vote TBoss to 32052 or simply download wechat and vote, thank you for voting, we are almost there!!
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by tuncosd38(m): 3:51pm
it wont save her hahahah
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by lonelydora(m): 3:51pm
If TBoss wins the show, then I know that Big Brother has been "Up to something" with her.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by ekems2017(f): 3:51pm
Head of house but Efe for the money.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by midehi2(f): 3:52pm
its always like that, you will be surprised to see her win, na today yansh get centre part
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by everitina(f): 3:52pm
Good luck to her on her quest
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by IMASTEX: 3:52pm
Okay
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by SFSNIPER(m): 3:52pm
CONFAM #TBOSS all the way.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Jacksparr0w127: 3:52pm
When this thing go end?
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by kobabe(m): 3:52pm
why crowing a coconut head
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Gbemishile1(m): 3:53pm
Debbie iresi-what u gonna do,wat u gonna do if big sis naija comes for u?
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by ShoProperties(m): 3:54pm
If Big brother can get people so busy to the stage where they don't even wanna know about Buhari. Then they should bring another show after this so people can be Happy.
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by profbabatunde: 3:54pm
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by point5: 3:54pm
One day one day...
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by DozieInc(m): 3:56pm
iyamchee:Bros, calm down
|Re: Bbnaija: Tboss Becomes Head Of House After National Anthem Palava by Maccoy507: 3:56pm
Never knew the national anthem could bring so much fortune or problem. Or are they mocking her with the HOH. BB naija sef
