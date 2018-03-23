₦airaland Forum

Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WotzupNG: 6:11am
A Nigerian artiste identified as Jurji Versal has accused singer Small Doctor and another guy of poisoning his drink. Read his narration below.



''I’ve been praying against enemy within while I never knew they are the same sets of people 
I wine and dine with, I never knew you’ve been working on my map way before I land in 
Naija, All I show you was love but all you wish me is death, You already making name for 
yourself in the industry but still you’ve been having sleepless night on how to blackmail 
and get me killed all long while I’ve been overseas watching Nat geo wild, I can still 
remember the statement you made at Unlimited studio few years back that any of your 
friends that plans to do music and make it big will automatically turn to your no1 enemy, 
Right from day one I’ve never seen you as a competition and all I always wish you is 
success but I never knew all you wish for me is death because of the envy and jealousy in 
you and you not wanting to see another man around you shine.
The last time you came to SA for a show, I was the one who drove you in my Mercedes 
from your Morning side Hotel to your show in Centurion, 2 weeks before I came to Naija 
you chatted me up which I later called you on phone then you asked me when I’ll be back 
in Naija I told u I should be back in a week to 2 weeks’ time, the first question you asked
me was what am coming to do! You don’t even want me to come back home.
On eventually getting to Naija, I sent you messages to let you know I’m around but the
anger in the way you responded to the Dm(s) is so obvious, Aside that I called u several 
times and I also contacted one of our friend Ebay to reach you on my behalf but you ignored 
all my calls which I thought maybe you’re busy in studio or something not knowing both 
of you are into this together, Since then you’ve been trying everything to avoid seeing me, 
playing dirty pranks and plotting your evil to the extent that you set people around my hotel 
to take pictures and make videos of all my activities and moments so bad to the fact that 
whenever I’m chilling with my so called friend Ebay in his area and I ask him like where 
can I ease myself he will point to a spot which I can use which I never knew someone is
there already to capture me while am easing myself for real? 

I was out one day with this my same nigga when he told me that small doctor said we 
should come block him at my mama house, on getting there, Small doctor sat on his car 
bonnet, he stand up and walk towards my mama saying “Mama Jurji ama ri eni ti o ma ko 
ko se o rire ninu emi ati omo yin” like he will see who will succeed first among him and I 
repeatedly saying it aloud. I didn’t even say a word because I thought he was just being 
playful because of the mind I’ve got for him but and I never knew he meant everything he 
said that faithful day.
You guys made several attempts on my life but God was just merciful, from the day ebay 
gave me a poisoned Hennessy at small doctor’s house to drink to the day you maneuvered
dangerously at high speed between two big moving trucks in an attempt to crash side of 
the car which I was sitting at against the truck.
I already know all your evil plans against me which is fueled by envy and hatred but you 
have failed which still inspired me to write a song and am dropping that song in the next 
48 hours ‘1000 Friends to foe’. So you can start posting the photos and videos you captured 
secretly. You may think you can just do shits like that and go scot free nah believe me, I’m 
just taking my time. You all will get tired I put that on the Bible''.

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by izzou(m): 6:19am
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WotzupNG: 8:47am
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WestGodspower(m): 11:44am
Ewu! undecided When u can't blow on ur own, u look for who to accuse to get some attention, aboki. undecided

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Araoluwa005(m): 11:45am
attention seeker

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by NicoBaba(m): 11:47am
I don't even know wat to say.. drop d dis track let hear.. biggie vs tupac in making

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by osemoses1234(m): 11:48am
Who be dis one again
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by broadally2(m): 11:48am
which doctor carried out the test? Was it another doctor or still small doctor!?

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
shocked



I would have believed it more if the person accused was a friend to Tagbo, Dj Olu and Chime.

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by FrenchWay: 11:49am
This one sef wan trend.
Go ask Skiibii... Hahaha
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by omofranyoung(m): 11:49am
Hmmmmm, because of success of your fellow man...all these plans.? You guys should remember that the sky is too wide for two birds to collide..

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Ellabae(f): 11:49am
This one strong
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by khanivorous(f): 11:49am
When mediocre battle; the multiverse weep

Endtime tomfoolery
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Pengician(m): 11:50am
Is
This
Noise
Or
Just
Social Media
Attention?

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Maydfourth: 11:51am
Ok now
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by awa(m): 11:51am
Na waohhhh
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Herdsmen: 11:51am
Keep your enemies closer,watch your hommies..

Atimes the more we look ..the more we see ..but the less we understand.

Bleep friends.

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by obaival(m): 11:51am
Ok he's still alive sef
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by ssogundele: 11:52am
Abeg which one be this Tupac and biggie version for chineke sake? We are busy grasping with bubu latest drama and you yeyebrities are bringing another nauseous one. God no go allow una!
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by kingwill2050(m): 11:52am
Nigerian artiste......? I only see or get to hear of many Nigerian artiste and actors on Nairaland......
And you wey all these things dey happen to, you still dey follow him like say them tie your umbilical cord to his life...... Abeg, who get 2 sure odds ? My papa gave me my school fees, I wan double the money before I pay am
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by thesicilian: 11:53am
WestGodspower:
Ewu! undecided When u can't blow on ur own, u look for who to accuse to get some attention, aboki. undecided
lol. And he chose Small Doctor of all people to launch himself into fame!
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by sunnywhyt007: 11:55am
OK oo
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by ClassicMG: 11:57am
the ebay I know can't do such.
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by minexpo(m): 11:57am
Mama karo...na me be this oo grin cool
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by scionofurhobo(m): 11:58am
Jurji Versal? Neva heard of that name though, just thank God you are still alive to accuse your poisoners. grin
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by oxaxcool(m): 11:59am
Same way jazzy n drake almost poisoned me...tnk God 4 mah lyf grin grin grin
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by anibirelawal(m): 12:00pm
Hmmm. He is beign avoided by small doctor, but he had a poisoned hennesy drink in his house, he was even in the same car with small doctor which he claimed he nearly crash the car because he want him dead, so what will happen to small doctor if the car eventualy crashed?. and you are here telling us story that touch. na wa 4 dis guy o..
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Krafty006: 12:09pm
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:16pm
ACCUSATION!!!
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by damola1: 12:16pm
All thiz yahoo yahoo musicians

When your friend name is eBay

Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by OnyeMmeri: 12:21pm
Seriously I got tired of reading the long epistle at the middle.
Who are all these idiots bikonu?

Settle your beef with the small musician or whatever his name is and stop making a noise.
Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by SIRmanjar(m): 12:22pm
Mtchewww! Razz Boyz see im uglee agbero face..
Im wan kii yu aspa say yu be bill gate pikin..That small doctor sef na over rated artiste.

