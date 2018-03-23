₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,978,934 members, 4,150,063 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" (4339 Views)
Davido's Daughter, Imade's Uncle Introduces Hennessy To Her / Nigerian Star Timaya Becomes Hennessy Drink Brand New Ambassador(photo) / Iyanya Under Fire For Serving Hennessy & Groundnut At His Album Launch (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WotzupNG: 6:11am
A Nigerian artiste identified as Jurji Versal has accused singer Small Doctor and another guy of poisoning his drink. Read his narration below.
''I’ve been praying against enemy within while I never knew they are the same sets of people
https://www.instagram.com/p/BgoM9GygNYm/
https://www.wotzup.ng/jurji-versal-small-doctor-poisoning-drink/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by izzou(m): 6:19am
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WotzupNG: 8:47am
lalasticlala
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by WestGodspower(m): 11:44am
Ewu! When u can't blow on ur own, u look for who to accuse to get some attention, aboki.
3 Likes
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Araoluwa005(m): 11:45am
attention seeker
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by NicoBaba(m): 11:47am
I don't even know wat to say.. drop d dis track let hear.. biggie vs tupac in making
1 Like
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by osemoses1234(m): 11:48am
Who be dis one again
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by broadally2(m): 11:48am
which doctor carried out the test? Was it another doctor or still small doctor!?
3 Likes
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by NwaAmaikpe: 11:49am
I would have believed it more if the person accused was a friend to Tagbo, Dj Olu and Chime.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by FrenchWay: 11:49am
...
Hahahaha
Lols
This one sef wan trend.
Go ask Skiibii... Hahaha
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by omofranyoung(m): 11:49am
Hmmmmm, because of success of your fellow man...all these plans.? You guys should remember that the sky is too wide for two birds to collide..
1 Like
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Ellabae(f): 11:49am
This one strong
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by khanivorous(f): 11:49am
When mediocre battle; the multiverse weep
Endtime tomfoolery
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Pengician(m): 11:50am
Is
This
Noise
Or
Just
Social Media
Attention?
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Maydfourth: 11:51am
Ok now
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by awa(m): 11:51am
Na waohhhh
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Herdsmen: 11:51am
Keep your enemies closer,watch your hommies..
Atimes the more we look ..the more we see ..but the less we understand.
Bleep friends.
1 Like
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by obaival(m): 11:51am
Ok he's still alive sef
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by ssogundele: 11:52am
Abeg which one be this Tupac and biggie version for chineke sake? We are busy grasping with bubu latest drama and you yeyebrities are bringing another nauseous one. God no go allow una!
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by kingwill2050(m): 11:52am
Nigerian artiste......? I only see or get to hear of many Nigerian artiste and actors on Nairaland......
And you wey all these things dey happen to, you still dey follow him like say them tie your umbilical cord to his life...... Abeg, who get 2 sure odds ? My papa gave me my school fees, I wan double the money before I pay am
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by thesicilian: 11:53am
WestGodspower:lol. And he chose Small Doctor of all people to launch himself into fame!
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by sunnywhyt007: 11:55am
OK oo
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by ClassicMG: 11:57am
the ebay I know can't do such.
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by minexpo(m): 11:57am
Mama karo...na me be this oo
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by scionofurhobo(m): 11:58am
Jurji Versal? Neva heard of that name though, just thank God you are still alive to accuse your poisoners.
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by oxaxcool(m): 11:59am
Same way jazzy n drake almost poisoned me...tnk God 4 mah lyf
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by anibirelawal(m): 12:00pm
Hmmm. He is beign avoided by small doctor, but he had a poisoned hennesy drink in his house, he was even in the same car with small doctor which he claimed he nearly crash the car because he want him dead, so what will happen to small doctor if the car eventualy crashed?. and you are here telling us story that touch. na wa 4 dis guy o..
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by Krafty006: 12:09pm
showbiz......shoe biz na my show biz, check this, http://www.nairaland.com/4405075/new-designs
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:16pm
ACCUSATION!!!
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by damola1: 12:16pm
All thiz yahoo yahoo musicians
When your friend name is eBay
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by OnyeMmeri: 12:21pm
Seriously I got tired of reading the long epistle at the middle.
Who are all these idiots bikonu?
Settle your beef with the small musician or whatever his name is and stop making a noise.
|Re: Jurji Versal: "Small Doctor And Ebay Poisoned My Hennessy Drink" by SIRmanjar(m): 12:22pm
Mtchewww! Razz Boyz see im uglee agbero face..
Im wan kii yu aspa say yu be bill gate pikin..That small doctor sef na over rated artiste.
1 Like
Mo-hit's Rising Star, K-switch, Says He Has Been Truly Blessed By Being A Member / Who Among Them Is Nigerian Wierdest Celebrity? / PHOTOS: Angry Unilag Fan Broke Davido's Car Window
Viewing this topic: gadoski4sure, taiyesoul(m), Zedoo(m), okitz4(m), kingjosephat(m), uniquejak(m), yeyerolling, Ghostmode2two(m), saraphina(f), djfabmusik(m), Phyqee10(m), thecatch(f), hostkobo(m), Dayvhid(m), ChiefSweetus, Ogbenimax(m), hadduni(f), AniyikayeD1st(m), Nairalander01, Ironman23(m), jenny8, paul2511, ZorGBUooeh, kaywhynoni, beetown(m), homeboy205, overdrive(m), simigold, djojo(m), Ahmeen, pat1612(m), horladeji80(m), Number999, paramedic, bejust(m), tunechidope(m), Samata104(f), Happibest22, oochi123(f), dynamic010, BossOluwendy(m), chookudi(m), SHAKABOOM and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10