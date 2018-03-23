Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day (4076 Views)

Traditional Wedding Of The Young Abia Couple (Photos) / "A Woman On Lowcut?" Victor Poko Johnson's Nude Loved Up Photo Sparks Debate / Groom Kisses His Bride At Their Traditional Wedding & Left Guests Surprised (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

It's very easy to know the age of a woman on her traditional wedding day...



18-21 years: There will be little or no dancing. Rather, the bride and her mother will be hugging each other and crying.



22-25 years: Only the bride will be dancing while the mother will sit and watch with wet eyes and forced back tears.



26-30 years: Both mother and daughter will be dancing with all their might and strength.



31-35 years: Daughter, mother and father will be trying to outdo each other on the dancing arena



36 years and above: The father o, mother o, brothers o, sisters o, and the entire extended family will take over the dancing arena.



cc; donstan18 lefulefu ubunja 11 Likes 1 Share

You want to start this morning baa?



14 Likes 1 Share





☣ ☠





∆

Don't

start what you won't finish ∆







☣ ☠

hahahahahahahahahahahahaha ;Dhahahahahahahahahahahahaha 1 Like

Abeg I nor fit laugh

the shìt is getting real. just look how everyone is celebrating when the 36 yr grandma finally wins a lotto lol. even the pastor is dancing.

i never consider any girl above 22 worthy of marriage. a woman has to choose between career and marriage. coz no man will want that pvssy after every loser has pounded it right through college and university right up to graduation. its damaged goods.

women are using education as a whòre phase. 5 Likes

Hahahahhahahahah..Lmao...my belle ooooo..chaiiiiiiiiiiiiii

When Bubu finally leaves 2019. We will all dance like the bride was 36 years and above.



Bubu you're gone.

PVC is ready! 2 Likes

Hilarious

lolzzz

Ok







Check my Siggy to Bring in your Goods from China now at $5/kg enjoy this discount before the easter holiday.

And there will always be one family member that will appear like the man below.

Modified

CastedAyo:

It's very easy to know the age of a woman on her traditional wedding day...



18-21 years: There will be little or no dancing. Rather, the bride and her mother will be hugging each other and crying.



22-25 years: Only the bride will be dancing while the mother will sit and watch with wet eyes and forced back tears.



26-30 years: Both mother and daughter will be dancing with all their might and strength.



31-35 years: Daughter, mother and father will be trying to outdo each other on the dancing arena



36-40years: The father o, mother o, brothers o, sisters o, and the entire extended family will take over the dancing arena.



41 years and above: The ancestors will join her entire village to be dancing atilogu dance : The ancestors will join her entire village to be dancing atilogu dance



cc; donstan18 lefulefu ubunja 1 Like

Lies

haha op u sabi am well well

Hmmmm

ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jesuuuuuuuuu

Mtcheeeeeeeeeew.... Not even funny at all 2 Likes



Please visit this thread and drop your support for this young brave and innocent girl caught in the middle of Nigerian politics

Contribute...lend your social media support to help regain her freedom...speak for a worthy cause,let your voice count...let's get here:

http://www.nairaland.com/4413864/free-leah-sheribu#up

Go on all social media platform to contribute to the wave of voices to bring about the freedom and safe return of Leah Sheribu

#FreeLeahSheribu #FreeLeahSheribuPlease visit this thread and drop your support for this young brave and innocent girl caught in the middle of Nigerian politicsContribute...lend your social media support to help regain her freedom...speak for a worthy cause,let your voice count...let's get here:Go on all social media platform to contribute to the wave of voices to bring about the freedom and safe return of Leah Sheribu#FreeLeahSheribu 1 Like

oh

The family of the lady that is above 36 would dance better than Michael Jackson because they are happy to let go. Watch out... The mother's moves would be as if she went to a dance school for ten years.

Why do nairaland boys like acting as if men don't desire or crave marriage like women?



FOH with this bullshit thread 2 Likes

Hahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha I Don die

CastedAyo:

It's very easy to know the age of a woman on her traditional wedding day...



18-21 years: There will be little or no dancing. Rather, the bride and her mother will be hugging each other and crying.



22-25 years: Only the bride will be dancing while the mother will sit and watch with wet eyes and forced back tears.



26-30 years: Both mother and daughter will be dancing with all their might and strength.



31-35 years: Daughter, mother and father will be trying to outdo each other on the dancing arena



36 years and above: The father o, mother o, brothers o, sisters o, and the entire extended family will take over the dancing arena.



cc; donstan18 lefulefu ubunja nice one op nice one op

Kinda true...







Even their dog and village masquerade go de dance shaku shuku 32 and aboveEven their dog and village masquerade go de dance shaku shuku

From 40-49yrs, the bride and family will be willing to sponsor the wedding. 1 Like

iam a living witness to this. a close neighbour of mine nearly danced her life out on her trado, God knows the numbers of vigils and crusade she attended before the hubby finally comes.....



Dem just dey do shakara for Nothing

Nonsense