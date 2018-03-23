₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by CastedAyo: 6:20am
It's very easy to know the age of a woman on her traditional wedding day...
18-21 years: There will be little or no dancing. Rather, the bride and her mother will be hugging each other and crying.
22-25 years: Only the bride will be dancing while the mother will sit and watch with wet eyes and forced back tears.
26-30 years: Both mother and daughter will be dancing with all their might and strength.
31-35 years: Daughter, mother and father will be trying to outdo each other on the dancing arena
36 years and above: The father o, mother o, brothers o, sisters o, and the entire extended family will take over the dancing arena.
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by izzou(m): 6:30am
You want to start this morning baa?
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by OrestesDante(m): 7:08am
☣ ☠
∆
Don't
start what you won't finish ∆
☣ ☠
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by elyna: 7:30am
hahahahahahahahahahahahaha ;Dhahahahahahahahahahahahaha
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by tooth4tooth: 7:39am
Abeg I nor fit laugh
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by ubunja(m): 7:39am
the shìt is getting real. just look how everyone is celebrating when the 36 yr grandma finally wins a lotto lol. even the pastor is dancing.
i never consider any girl above 22 worthy of marriage. a woman has to choose between career and marriage. coz no man will want that pvssy after every loser has pounded it right through college and university right up to graduation. its damaged goods.
women are using education as a whòre phase.
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by jacyhelen(f): 7:42am
Hahahahhahahahah..Lmao...my belle ooooo..chaiiiiiiiiiiiiii
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by KingsleyCEO: 8:37am
When Bubu finally leaves 2019. We will all dance like the bride was 36 years and above.
Bubu you're gone.
PVC is ready!
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by datola: 8:37am
Hilarious
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by tobtap: 8:37am
lolzzz
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by ezex(m): 8:38am
Ok
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by kinggenesis(m): 8:38am
And there will always be one family member that will appear like the man below.
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by engrobidigbo: 8:38am
Modified
CastedAyo:
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by nairavsdollars(f): 8:38am
Lies
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Asowari(m): 8:38am
haha op u sabi am well well
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by amiibaby(f): 8:39am
Hmmmm
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Gebbson007(m): 8:39am
ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh jesuuuuuuuuu
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:39am
Mtcheeeeeeeeeew.... Not even funny at all
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by BlaqCoffee109(f): 8:40am
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by paymentvoucher: 8:40am
oh
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Truckpusher(m): 8:41am
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Mrindependence: 8:41am
The family of the lady that is above 36 would dance better than Michael Jackson because they are happy to let go. Watch out... The mother's moves would be as if she went to a dance school for ten years.
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by TruthTella(m): 8:41am
Why do nairaland boys like acting as if men don't desire or crave marriage like women?
FOH with this bullshit thread
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by gocac(m): 8:41am
Hahahhahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha I Don die
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by dubai4eva: 8:42am
CastedAyo:nice one op
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by bjayx: 8:42am
Kinda true...
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by pyyxxaro: 8:42am
32 and above
Even their dog and village masquerade go de dance shaku shuku
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Fortunehunter(m): 8:43am
From 40-49yrs, the bride and family will be willing to sponsor the wedding.
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by fakeprophet(m): 8:43am
iam a living witness to this. a close neighbour of mine nearly danced her life out on her trado, God knows the numbers of vigils and crusade she attended before the hubby finally comes.....
Dem just dey do shakara for Nothing
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by Kingdolo(m): 8:44am
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by sekundosekundo: 8:44am
Nonsense
|Re: How To Know The Age Of A Woman On Her Traditional Wedding Day by oshdam2015: 8:44am
This is serious.Lol
