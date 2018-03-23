Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ (4702 Views)

”If this is not bravery, I don’t know what to call it. This young lady Leah was one of the abducted Dapchi school girls, she refused to deny her faith and she was held back while the others have been released.

Heavenly Father, as she stood up unashamed for you, as she refused to denounce her faith in the face of the unknown, I pray that you too will defend her, cover her Lord, do as you did in the days of the 3 Jewish boys who refused to bow down to a foreign god and by her act of boldness change the hearts of her abductors, Jesus, save them. Forgive them, introduce yourself to them and let them find salvation Lord and lastly let this inspire everyone who is struggling with their faith, let this miracle open our eyes and hearts to you Lord. You have done it before, you will do it again. It shall end in praise”.



Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has reated to the Christian girl, Liya Sheribu who was not released alongside the other girls that were abducted by Boko Haram. In an Instagram post, Toke Makinwa prayed for her release as she marvelled at her strong faith in Christ Jesus. Read her post below.

No matter what the end is, I will keep on telling my children yet on born about this your single act #standwithchrist.

because this happen in my era, not in the days of John the Baptist 38 Likes 1 Share

I was surprised to read in the news today that MURIC claims Boko Haram is not Muslims and their act of kidnapping girls is not Islamic. The annoying thing is that the statement by MURIC will not only deceive some Christians, but it will continue to deceive Muslims about the horror of their religion. Is Boko Haram not Islamic? Let's hear Allah's own voice below.





Quran (4:24) - "And all married women (are forbidden unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess."



Captives in the above Quran passage means slaves, whether prisoners of war or the ones kidnapped. Christian girls who get kidnapped by Emirs in the north part of Nigeria and those in the Middle-East can be placed in the above category.



Allah is speaking specifically to Muhammad below approving abduction and forceful marriage.



Quran (33:50) - "O Prophet! We have made lawful to thee thy wives to whom thou hast paid their dowers; and those (slaves) whom thy right hand possesses out of the prisoners of war whom Allah has assigned to thee"





Now, tell me that what Boko Haram is doing that is quite different from what Muhammad their prophet did as approved by Allah? They are simply following his footsteps as an excellent pattern for Muslims to follow, a thing the Quran states.





SAHIH INTERNATIONAL

QURAN SURAH Al-Ahzab 33:21



''There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often''. 16 Likes 1 Share

bankyblue:

No matter what the end is, I will keep on telling my children yet on born about this your single act #standwithchrist.

because this happen in my era, not in the days of John the Baptist

She is a very brave Girl unlike yahoo pastors who licks politicians ass and even ready to what is against the doctrine of christ



God will set her free She is a very brave Girl unlike yahoo pastors who licks politicians ass and even ready to what is against the doctrine of christGod will set her free 9 Likes

Amen!

The Girl is now more populär than buhari









That's really unwise thing she did, Doesn't she know that God help those who helped themselves. Does she love being raped?



So why are people blaming the government that the Christian girls were not ransomed from the terrorist when they were the ones who wouldn't let go because of the love of their imaginary friend.



This just made things more complicated.

God bless you Liya 1 Like

I have visited the north and I can tell you up there they hold on to what they believe strongly.

prost1tutes too dey pray 1 Like

She is s True Christian I am moved 2 Likes









Me wey don get Muslim name in case anything unusual happen... (Alfa kadiri)



Salamu alaikun ..



The fear of Muslim is the beginning of long life Lesson learnt ....Me wey don get Muslim name in case anything unusual happen... (Alfa kadiri)Salamu alaikun ..The fear of Muslim is the beginning of long life

alBHAGDADI:

I've come to realize something. That humans should never live to please people. I have read on this same platform how Muslim groups were criticized for not condemning the evil acts of these terrorists.



Now this group have repeatedly shown their displeasure at these terrorists act, instead of you to at least commend them and ask them to sensitise their followers and proffer ways to end this barbaric killings, instead you are painting Islam in a bad light and causing some weak minded individuals to see more reasons to follow the wrong path.



In case you don't know, the battle to end this lies with us. Every word you say go a long way. I've come to realize something. That humans should never live to please people. I have read on this same platform how Muslim groups were criticized for not condemning the evil acts of these terrorists.Now this group have repeatedly shown their displeasure at these terrorists act, instead of you to at least commend them and ask them to sensitise their followers and proffer ways to end this barbaric killings, instead you are painting Islam in a bad light and causing some weak minded individuals to see more reasons to follow the wrong path.In case you don't know, the battle to end this lies with us. Every word you say go a long way.

The girl and her deluded father and all other deluded religious Nigerians are entirely stupid.



She had d option of saying an oral yes... And she shall b released and she stood her ground. For Christ that allowed what happened to happen.



Now she has been forcefully married to one of Sarrki's uncles in Lake Chad.



Which would she prefer? Marriage and disvirginity or becoming a Muslim and changing later on.



I wish I was born to Chinese parents, I wouldn't be commenting on such stupidity.

ALL FOR JESUS. 1 Like 1 Share

Lord save us from this kind of trial cause not too many of us will stand by you. Amen

Iya ijo toke makinwa

God will help her. it's not easy. 2 Likes

The group condemned the actions by stating lies when we know the obvious that Boko Haram is Islamic as much as Muhammad. Nothing they are doing is different from what Muhammad did.



Prove it otherwise The group condemned the actions by stating lies when we know the obvious that Boko Haram is Islamic as much as Muhammad. Nothing they are doing is different from what Muhammad did.Prove it otherwise

Buhari should talk to his terrorist boys 1 Like 1 Share

Patience Jack reach out to you dear,wherever you are,Christ will stand with you

God is good

May Holy spirit be with her...



#pray#for#leah# 1 Like

Toke Makinwa the slay queen matron herself.......weldone

sawdi:





ezex:

The Girl is now more populär than buhari









