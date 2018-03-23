₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by LifestyleTonite: 11:13am
Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has reated to the Christian girl, Liya Sheribu who was not released alongside the other girls that were abducted by Boko Haram. In an Instagram post, Toke Makinwa prayed for her release as she marvelled at her strong faith in Christ Jesus. Read her post below.
”If this is not bravery, I don’t know what to call it. This young lady Leah was one of the abducted Dapchi school girls, she refused to deny her faith and she was held back while the others have been released.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by bankyblue(m): 11:20am
No matter what the end is, I will keep on telling my children yet on born about this your single act #standwithchrist.
because this happen in my era, not in the days of John the Baptist
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by alBHAGDADI: 11:26am
I was surprised to read in the news today that MURIC claims Boko Haram is not Muslims and their act of kidnapping girls is not Islamic. The annoying thing is that the statement by MURIC will not only deceive some Christians, but it will continue to deceive Muslims about the horror of their religion. Is Boko Haram not Islamic? Let's hear Allah's own voice below.
Quran (4:24) - "And all married women (are forbidden unto you) save those (captives) whom your right hands possess."
Captives in the above Quran passage means slaves, whether prisoners of war or the ones kidnapped. Christian girls who get kidnapped by Emirs in the north part of Nigeria and those in the Middle-East can be placed in the above category.
Allah is speaking specifically to Muhammad below approving abduction and forceful marriage.
Quran (33:50) - "O Prophet! We have made lawful to thee thy wives to whom thou hast paid their dowers; and those (slaves) whom thy right hand possesses out of the prisoners of war whom Allah has assigned to thee"
Now, tell me that what Boko Haram is doing that is quite different from what Muhammad their prophet did as approved by Allah? They are simply following his footsteps as an excellent pattern for Muslims to follow, a thing the Quran states.
SAHIH INTERNATIONAL
QURAN SURAH Al-Ahzab 33:21
''There has certainly been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for anyone whose hope is in Allah and the Last Day and [who] remembers Allah often''.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by GudluckIBB(m): 11:33am
bankyblue:
She is a very brave Girl unlike yahoo pastors who licks politicians ass and even ready to what is against the doctrine of christ
God will set her free
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by dahmie2013: 11:41am
Amen!
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Pidginwhisper: 12:06pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by ezex(m): 12:07pm
The Girl is now more populär than buhari
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by blackjack21(m): 12:08pm
That's really unwise thing she did, Doesn't she know that God help those who helped themselves. Does she love being raped?
So why are people blaming the government that the Christian girls were not ransomed from the terrorist when they were the ones who wouldn't let go because of the love of their imaginary friend.
This just made things more complicated.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Simplyunique: 12:08pm
God bless you Liya
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by KingsleyCEO: 12:08pm
I have visited the north and I can tell you up there they hold on to what they believe strongly.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by rattlesnake(m): 12:09pm
prost1tutes too dey pray
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Raphael81(m): 12:09pm
She is s True Christian I am moved
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by justtruth88miSt: 12:09pm
Anty i don see ur breasts.
let me go n do my work
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by doctorkush(m): 12:09pm
Lesson learnt ....
Me wey don get Muslim name in case anything unusual happen... (Alfa kadiri)
Salamu alaikun ..
The fear of Muslim is the beginning of long life
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by sawdi: 12:10pm
alBHAGDADI:
I've come to realize something. That humans should never live to please people. I have read on this same platform how Muslim groups were criticized for not condemning the evil acts of these terrorists.
Now this group have repeatedly shown their displeasure at these terrorists act, instead of you to at least commend them and ask them to sensitise their followers and proffer ways to end this barbaric killings, instead you are painting Islam in a bad light and causing some weak minded individuals to see more reasons to follow the wrong path.
In case you don't know, the battle to end this lies with us. Every word you say go a long way.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by FrenchWay: 12:11pm
...
The girl and her deluded father and all other deluded religious Nigerians are entirely stupid.
She had d option of saying an oral yes... And she shall b released and she stood her ground. For Christ that allowed what happened to happen.
Now she has been forcefully married to one of Sarrki's uncles in Lake Chad.
Which would she prefer? Marriage and disvirginity or becoming a Muslim and changing later on.
I wish I was born to Chinese parents, I wouldn't be commenting on such stupidity.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by MANNABBQGRILLS: 12:11pm
ALL FOR JESUS.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by samisj4real(m): 12:13pm
Lord save us from this kind of trial cause not too many of us will stand by you. Amen
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Conceptman: 12:13pm
Iya ijo toke makinwa
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Manueleee(m): 12:13pm
God will help her. it's not easy.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by alBHAGDADI: 12:13pm
sawdi:
The group condemned the actions by stating lies when we know the obvious that Boko Haram is Islamic as much as Muhammad. Nothing they are doing is different from what Muhammad did.
Prove it otherwise
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Nancy2018(f): 12:14pm
Buhari should talk to his terrorist boys
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by priest54: 12:14pm
Patience Jack reach out to you dear,wherever you are,Christ will stand with you
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Zoharariel(m): 12:16pm
Ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by MorataFC: 12:17pm
God is good
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Funkybabee(f): 12:17pm
May Holy spirit be with her...
#pray#for#leah#
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by Iyajelili(f): 12:17pm
Toke Makinwa the slay queen matron herself.......weldone
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by mummyson26(m): 12:19pm
sawdi:For apple
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by selfmade22: 12:21pm
ezex:ARE YOU MAD?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Reacts To Liya Sheribu, Dapchi Girl Who Refused To Denounce Christ by dtruth50(m): 12:21pm
There is nothing brave here. If she is dead, she is dead. no more worshipin again. your life first before religion.
