|Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Angelanest: 4:57pm
A 17-year-old girl identified as Victoria Woke has been declared missing after going to visit her younger sister in Port-Harcourt area of Rivers state. According to her brother, the girl who just finished secondary school left home on Tuesday, March 20th and is yet to return home.
Below is what the brother shared online.
She is Victoria Woke, referred to as 'Baby' because she's our last born. She went to visit another younger sister of mine at mile 4 on Tuesday. She left the place after spending hours but didn't return to the house. I perceived it to be one of those adolescent mischiefs but we haven't seen or heard from her since Tuesday. Her line is switched off and no one seems to know her whereabouts.
She's just 17, out of secondary school and preparing for University. Please anyone with useful information that can lead to her should contact me. God bless you.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/17-year-old-girl-declared-missing-going-visit-port-harcourt-photo.html
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by HungerBAD: 5:03pm
She is fine.
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by johnnyn1(m): 5:12pm
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Yuneehk(f): 5:15pm
According to her brother, 17 year old Victoria is the last born of her family and she went visit her younger sister
Hope she's found safe and sound
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by xaliujokes(m): 5:23pm
May we find her
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by VonTrapp: 5:40pm
Yuneehk:The thing surprise me sef
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Kathyl: 6:20pm
Yuneehk:He said another younger sister of his
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Yuneehk(f): 6:35pm
Kathyl:Yea, the error is from the OP. He probably meant she went missing after visiting her elder sister, who's a junior to the brother who shared it online.
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 6:44pm
Make I no talk wetin dey my mind
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by eleko1: 6:45pm
no one's missing .Her guardian Angel watch over her
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by lovingyouhun: 6:45pm
May she be found
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by eseveli(m): 6:45pm
God will locate her
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Coldfeets: 6:45pm
Chai, this pretty girl don go like dat be dat?
Mbanu.
Chukwu ekwekwana ife ojoor!
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by flokii: 6:46pm
She is with her lover jare..
Girls of nowadays like preek pass anything. I dey use hand cover my zippers waka sometimes
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by redangel2017: 6:46pm
I dnt want to start thinking afonjas.. Was she having any issues in the house befr leaving?.. Becus she might want to leave nd have a break frm the house.. Or even the boyfrnd might habour her.. Find the boyfriend u might find her..
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Asowari(m): 6:46pm
Yuneehk:me self I wonder, but I hope she is found in good health
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Nwaohafia1(f): 6:46pm
We just finished a similar case of a missing teenager who went missing with her man-friend. She was found 3 days of enjoying the man's John Thomas.
Bro, calm down. She will return when she's satisfied.
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by fabuloz1(m): 6:46pm
Yuneehk:The thing tire me oo
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by IgbosAreOsus: 6:47pm
Hmn
Too vulnerable...
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Izvic756(m): 6:47pm
They subpose don Bleep am by now
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by eleko1: 6:48pm
Pidginwhisper:
Pidginwhisper:Thank u r star u modified ur post.
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Hector09: 6:48pm
She is warming her boy frnd bed by now
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by pejuakinab: 6:48pm
This is what happens when a young beautiful gal finds a sweet prik of a very caring bros living in the next street.
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Nicklaus619(m): 6:48pm
Pidginwhisper:
What's so amusing about this news abi u don smoke oshogbo Indian hemp
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by biacan(f): 6:49pm
Pidginwhisper:Go and rescue her
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Nicklaus619(m): 6:49pm
[quote author=Pidginwhisper post= [/quote]
What's so amusing about this news abi u don smoke oshogbo Indian hemp
|Re: Victoria Woke, 17-Year-Old Girl Missing In Port-Harcourt (Photo) by Pidginwhisper: 6:50pm
eleko1:Wetin for happen?
