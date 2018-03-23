₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by UpdateBaba: 5:56pm
SUPER EAGLES BOSS GERNOT ROHR HAS STATED THAT HE WANTS HIS PLAYERS TO PERFORM IN THE ABSENCE OF CAPTAIN MIKEL OBI.
Mikel will not feature for the Super Eagles when they take on Poland at the Municipal Stadium, Wroclaw Tonight.
The Tianjin Teda midfielder was a key figure for the Super Eagles during the qualification process for the 2018 FIFA World Cup as he scored two goals.
Mikel who was included in the 28 players invited for the Super Eagles friendlies will reportedly not make it due to work permit constraints.
Mike Obi is an influential figure in the Super Eagles
Speaking at the pre-match conference Rohr stated that Mikel is the teams’ leader but he hopes the Eagles can put up a good performance against Poland without him.
Mike Obi is an influential figure in the Super Eagles
Speaking at the pre-match conference Rohr stated that Mikel is the teams' leader but he hopes the Eagles can put up a good performance against Poland without him.
“We have a team but we need a leader and John Obi Mikel is our uncontested leader, and we are playing like a team and we have other players who can take responsibility”
“We have 2nd captain we have 3rd captain we have 4th captain so I think the team will able to give a good response.
“Unfortunately he had this problem in with Work permit in China which means he can go out but not come back”
“But it will be interesting to see how the players can do without him, It’s a test match for us we have some new players to see we have an opportunity to test some players,” Rohr said.
Mikel is expected to lead the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
The 54-year-old also revealed that these will be the last set of friendlies before the final list for the World Cup.
He said, “Our final list will be in 14th of May and no other game will be after March so it’s very important for us and its also important to play without our captain to see how the team will react.”
In the absence of Mikel, Ogenyi Onazi is expected to lead the Super Eagles against Poland.
After the game against Poland, the Super Eagles will take on Serbia on Tuesday, March 27.
Source: http://sportseries.net/football/poland-vs-nigeria-super-eagles-boss-wants-his-players-to-perform-without-mikel/
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by mcevans1(m): 8:27pm
Ftc
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by hemucology(m): 8:27pm
Okay
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by dogstyle007(m): 8:28pm
na so
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by okomile(f): 8:28pm
OK ooooooo
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Gavel(m): 8:28pm
Better for us
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by wiringdpt(m): 8:28pm
What time is the match self?
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by kalvoken: 8:28pm
so Na onazi go lead the boys?
sorry for the eagles
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by deji17: 8:29pm
Who get links for the match?
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by 6660M0666: 8:29pm
A Rolls Royce without its Engine is still a beautiful car...beautiful but USELESS
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by ruggedtimi(m): 8:29pm
dey better win
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by adamsbadoo(f): 8:30pm
Nigeria will win but what bubu is doing won't let them win because am in my house.
anyway ronaldo is still the best player.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by micgray100(m): 8:30pm
Naija...hmmm
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Deltayankeeboi: 8:30pm
how is it that a fine girl will be falling under anoiting in church and still remembers to close her laps. it's not like i want to see anything but since this evening after revival service in church my thoughts just happened to go towards that direction. please help me if you have any idea how it is possible for a girl to be under anoiting and still remember to close her laps
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by bedspread: 8:30pm
Let him join dem in the field
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Hadeya(m): 8:31pm
Wishing them best of luck.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by AlvaroMorata(m): 8:31pm
Onazi ke.. terrible choice
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by cherish(m): 8:32pm
8:45pm
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Essentials1(m): 8:33pm
this new coach called rohr will spell doom for Naija in the world cup. Argentina is waiting
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by aaronson(m): 8:33pm
Who is Mikel?
like Mikel is as important as Messi, Even Messi is replaceable.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by olumidazz: 8:34pm
them go tear una
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by MAJORBANKZ(m): 8:34pm
nice one. i love the technicality behind this. The lost of onazi in the previous world cup cost us the match against france so we should learn to play without our best legs.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by shiffynaani(m): 8:37pm
I Presence My Register..
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by haywhy1026(m): 8:38pm
oh
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by brownemmanuel43(m): 8:45pm
here we are
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Jsucre(m): 8:46pm
goal less.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Afritop(m): 8:50pm
Nigeria 2: 1Poland
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by benji93: 8:51pm
kick off
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by Gangster1ms: 8:52pm
Ighalo go spoil this team.. that guy wack
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by benji93: 8:54pm
a half chance in box, ihenacho lobbed it towards the far right. The team is playing at a high tempo now.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by benji93: 8:56pm
The team is pressing high, the polish players are finding it difficult containing our attack. 4th minute
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria: Super Eagles Boss Wants His Players To Perform Without Mikel by benji93: 8:57pm
I hope the team keeps the high pressing.
