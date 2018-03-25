Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon (7050 Views)

Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef uses pejorative term 'kushi' for African Americans in weekly sermon



The Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel called black people “monkeys” during his weekly sermon on Saturday evening.



Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef was addressing Jewish legal aspects of the blessing on seeing fruit trees blossoming, during the current Hebrew month of Nissan, and, specifically, whether one should bless one tree or at least two.



In that context, he mentioned a blessing uttered upon seeing an “unusual creature,” citing the example of encountering a black person who has two white parents on the street in America.



In footage aired by the Ynet news site, Yosef could be seen referring to black people by the word “kushi,” which in modern Hebrew has pejorative connotations, and then going on to term a black person a “monkey.”



His office told Ynet that the comparison was a quote from the Talmud.



Yosef has been known to court controversy in his sermons.



In a sermon delivered in May last year, he appeared to suggest during his weekly sermon that secular woman behave like animals because they dress immodestly.



In March 2016, Yosef was forced to retract a comment that non-Jews should not live in Israel, calling it “theoretical.”



He said non-Jews could live in Israel only if they observe the seven Noahide Laws, which are prohibitions against idolatry, blaspheming God, murder, forbidden sexual relations, stealing, and eating limbs off a live animal, and which prescribe the establishment of a legal system.



Non-Jews, Yosef said, are in Israel only to serve Jews.



Israel has two chief rabbis. Yosef represents those with origins in the Iberian Peninsula, North Africa, and the Middle East, and David Lau represents Ashkenazic Jews, with origins in European lands of the Roman Empire.



We must be silent before the wisdom of His Chosen people. We cannot condemn Gods anointed.



If they call us monkeys and cut our throats then we must think ourselves blessed.



To die in Israel is a blessing indeed!

Where are those people hailing Israel when Jerusalem was declared Israel's capital by that slowpoke...





IPOB Jews how market na? You think say Israel loves you....





Israel doesn't give a fvck about blacks as long as you are not a White Jew you are on you own..







Where are those people hailing Israel when Jerusalem was declared Israel's capital by that slowpoke...

IPOB Jews how market na? You think say Israel loves you....

Israel doesn't give a fvck about blacks as long as you are not a White Jew you are on you own..

You guys are now like a bats you are not here you are not there Lol

Why wail when we've called ourselves worse?

not surprise ....what do u expect from those pigs......my only vex na those stupid christains wey dey kiss those bastards ass







I am not upset.

My brother Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo,

The First Lady called politicians hyenas,

Folks here on NL call Igbo people Pigs.



So if a world-renowned rabbi calls us monkeys.

It is the truth, because MONKEYS are our closest relatives.

I am not upset.

My brother Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo,

The First Lady called politicians hyenas,

Folks here on NL call Igbo people Pigs.

So if a world-renowned rabbi calls us monkeys.

It is the truth, because MONKEYS are our closest relatives.

If you doubt this, then study Olusegun Obasanjo's pictures.

They are the chosen people of God. They have all the rights in the world to kill and insult black people anyhow they like. We should worship them, serve their God and protect them by all means.



They are the chosen people of God. They have all the rights in the world to kill and insult black people anyhow they like. We should worship them, serve their God and protect them by all means.

Anyone who insults this Rabbi wouldn't make heaven. I repeat, leave God's people alone, they are allowed to do anything they want to the inferior black race. God brought them to this earth to judge us, the Bible says Israel will judge the world. We are lucky to still be alive, we are descendants of Cain in the Bible and we don't deserve anything good. Ohh, God of Israel, I worship you.

...And some flat head IPOBs are busy associating themselves with the Israelis.

The islamist jihadists would run here to cry forgetting the world problems today are from islam.



How people's entitled opinion becomes their global headache is puzzling.



God has called Israel unto his own not for their righteousness but for the covenant with Abraham and every Christian must respect that and not allow the evil propaganda from islam to ultimately wipe out Gods people 5 Likes

LOoooool... it’s easy for anyone to pick on blacks. For some reason, the world hates us even just for our skin color. We are seen as lesser creatures just because we are darker skinned.



Well, how easy it is for the racist Jews to forget how they were gassed and massacred by Hitler and his Nazi army. 6 Likes

Aaronsrod:

Aaronsrod:

We must be silent before the wisdom of His Chosen people. We cannot condemn Gods anointed.



If they call us monkeys and cut our throats then we must think ourselves blessed.



To die in Israel is a blessing indeed!

Have you taken your drug today?

He should come and take banana

Aaronsrod:

We must be silent before the wisdom of His Chosen people. We cannot condemn Gods anointed.



If they call us monkeys and cut our throats then we must think ourselves blessed.



To die in Israel is a blessing indeed!

your mumu worse pass AIDS........ u are a mistake to the black race......a disgrace to ur family.....a disgrace to the country as a whole ......shame on ur entire generation

..and The blacks worship these jews...some even claim they are jews of Nigeria. More like monkey jews of Nigeria

Thank God IPOBs are not blacks

Christianisreali must have seen this article and the one where Isreal PM called black people monkeys and worst than terrorist but wouldn't create a thread nor comment.



Where are those children of hate that feels Isreal is the home of god?



I'm sure they will avoid this thread because of the name Isreal 7 Likes 1 Share

All hail the monkeys

Aaronsrod:

We must be silent before the wisdom of His Chosen people. We cannot condemn Gods anointed.



If they call us monkeys and cut our throats then we must think ourselves blessed.



To die in Israel is a blessing indeed!

Over-colonized docile sheep. It is acquiescent people like you that hold back the black race.

Over to the jews

Tell me where the black race has not been insulted?, in international sports, in global politics, in religion, even Arabs see blacks as subhumans(the Muslims already jerking off are ignorant) , this is not just a religious thing. But do you know my pain in all this?, the black race has refused to wake up.we have refused to learn. We hate ourselves more than other race hate themselves, we are more divided than any other race on earth.



If you have blacks and other races in the same organization, the black man will be more comfortable that someone from another race is promoted than see a fellow black man promoted.

The average black man has this "tear him down " mentality.



Until we wake up, we will continue to be ridiculed by those that feel their skin colour is more superior. We are fast loosing our originality by wanting to be imitate other races, we even condemn our culture and life style as we believe it makes us more civilized.



Alas! There is nothing civilized about calling an entire race "monkeys ".so when I see such men, even if they have the highest title known to man, I think so little of them, because in all, if their title could not refine their thinking, then they are more like a waste of space.



Just like my signature, education doesn't make one responsible, neither does religion make one faultless. 13 Likes 3 Shares