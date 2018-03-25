₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by kayfra: 6:55pm On Mar 23
Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef uses pejorative term 'kushi' for African Americans in weekly sermon
https://www.timesofisrael.com/chief-rabbi-compares-african-americans-to-monkeys/
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Aaronsrod: 11:26pm On Mar 23
We must be silent before the wisdom of His Chosen people. We cannot condemn Gods anointed.
If they call us monkeys and cut our throats then we must think ourselves blessed.
To die in Israel is a blessing indeed!
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by KendrickAyomide: 9:23am
.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by fk002: 9:23am
Lol
Where are those people hailing Israel when Jerusalem was declared Israel's capital by that slowpoke...
IPOB Jews how market na? You think say Israel loves you....
Israel doesn't give a fvck about blacks as long as you are not a White Jew you are on you own..
You guys are now like a bats you are not here you are not there
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Fukafuka: 9:23am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Fukafuka: 9:24am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by progress69: 9:24am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by HITTED(m): 9:24am
Why wail when we've called ourselves worse?
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by nairalanduseles: 9:24am
not surprise ....what do u expect from those pigs......my only vex na those stupid christains wey dey kiss those bastards ass
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by NwaAmaikpe: 9:24am
I am not upset.
My brother Nnamdi Kanu called Nigeria a zoo,
The First Lady called politicians hyenas,
Folks here on NL call Igbo people Pigs.
So if a world-renowned rabbi calls us monkeys.
It is the truth, because MONKEYS are our closest relatives.
If you doubt this, then study Olusegun Obasanjo's pictures.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by MEILYN(m): 9:24am
They are the chosen people of God. They have all the rights in the world to kill and insult black people anyhow they like. We should worship them, serve their God and protect them by all means.
Anyone who insults this Rabbi wouldn't make heaven. I repeat, leave God's people alone, they are allowed to do anything they want to the inferior black race. God brought them to this earth to judge us, the Bible says Israel will judge the world. We are lucky to still be alive, we are descendants of Cain in the Bible and we don't deserve anything good. Ohh, God of Israel, I worship you.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by mmb: 9:25am
...And some flat head IPOBs are busy associating themselves with the Israelis.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by zlantanfan: 9:25am
The islamist jihadists would run here to cry forgetting the world problems today are from islam.
How people's entitled opinion becomes their global headache is puzzling.
God has called Israel unto his own not for their righteousness but for the covenant with Abraham and every Christian must respect that and not allow the evil propaganda from islam to ultimately wipe out Gods people
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by magicminister: 9:25am
LOoooool... it’s easy for anyone to pick on blacks. For some reason, the world hates us even just for our skin color. We are seen as lesser creatures just because we are darker skinned.
Well, how easy it is for the racist Jews to forget how they were gassed and massacred by Hitler and his Nazi army.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Fukafuka: 9:25am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by coolcharm(m): 9:25am
Aaronsrod:
Have you taken your drug today?
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Sunbellar: 9:25am
He should come and take banana
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Deltayankeeboi: 9:25am
MY FELLOW NIGERIANS HOW ARE YOU TODAY. .
OH SORRY I FORGOT. YOU GUYS ARE STILL SUFFERING IN THAT SHITHOLE, NOT GOOD, DEVASTED, HUNGRY, POOR AND WITH NO HOPE FOR A BETTER FUTURE.
SORRY THO. OVER HERE IN UK LIFE IS GOOD FOR US
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by nairalanduseles: 9:25am
Aaronsrod:
your mumu worse pass AIDS........ u are a mistake to the black race......a disgrace to ur family.....a disgrace to the country as a whole ......shame on ur entire generation
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by JerryLegend(m): 9:25am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Ekejoestar(m): 9:26am
K
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Born2Breed(f): 9:26am
..and The blacks worship these jews...some even claim they are jews of Nigeria. More like monkey jews of Nigeria
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by martyns303(m): 9:26am
na
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Waffarianman(m): 9:26am
E consign ahm every aboki wt em kettle
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Proudlyngwa(m): 9:26am
Thank God IPOBs are not blacks
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by ollah2: 9:26am
Christianisreali must have seen this article and the one where Isreal PM called black people monkeys and worst than terrorist but wouldn't create a thread nor comment.
Where are those children of hate that feels Isreal is the home of god?
I'm sure they will avoid this thread because of the name Isreal
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by malware: 9:26am
All hail the monkeys
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Bolowolowo: 9:27am
Aaronsrod:
Over-colonized docile sheep. It is acquiescent people like you that hold back the black race.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Pidginwhisper: 9:27am
Over to the jews
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by noupzy: 9:28am
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by frenzyduchess(f): 9:28am
Tell me where the black race has not been insulted?, in international sports, in global politics, in religion, even Arabs see blacks as subhumans(the Muslims already jerking off are ignorant) , this is not just a religious thing. But do you know my pain in all this?, the black race has refused to wake up.we have refused to learn. We hate ourselves more than other race hate themselves, we are more divided than any other race on earth.
If you have blacks and other races in the same organization, the black man will be more comfortable that someone from another race is promoted than see a fellow black man promoted.
The average black man has this "tear him down " mentality.
Until we wake up, we will continue to be ridiculed by those that feel their skin colour is more superior. We are fast loosing our originality by wanting to be imitate other races, we even condemn our culture and life style as we believe it makes us more civilized.
Alas! There is nothing civilized about calling an entire race "monkeys ".so when I see such men, even if they have the highest title known to man, I think so little of them, because in all, if their title could not refine their thinking, then they are more like a waste of space.
Just like my signature, education doesn't make one responsible, neither does religion make one faultless.
|Re: Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef Calls Black People 'Monkeys' During His Weekly Sermon by Penalty82(m): 9:28am
Nigerians are criminals .... Buhari
