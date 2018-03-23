₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,119 members, 4,150,905 topics. Date: Friday, 23 March 2018 at 09:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions (2761 Views)
Poland Vs Nigeria Friendly Match, Super Eagles Observe Final Training Session / Algeria Vs Nigeria: FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifiers 1 - 1 (Full Time) / Nigeria U23 Vs Germany U23 Drop your Predictions.. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Holuwahphemy(m): 7:38pm
Match starts 8:45 pm Nigerian time
My prediction:
Poland 2 vs Nigeria 2
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Treasure17(m): 7:39pm
Poland 1-2 Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by xedyl(m): 7:42pm
Poland 3-0 Nigeria
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Holuwahphemy(m): 7:43pm
xedyl:
Lol
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Psittacus(m): 8:15pm
Nigeria 2 Poland 0
2 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Pelaiye2703(m): 8:33pm
Poland 2 Nigeria 0
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by ZombieTAMER: 8:33pm
Poland 5 -1 Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by DuBLINGreenb(m): 8:33pm
NGR2:0POL
Ighalo will not score
Uzoho will keep a clean sheet
Big 17 will score or someone wearing no. 7
3 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Promxy94(m): 8:33pm
The game na Draw
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by vickydevoka: 8:34pm
Poland 2 Nigeria 0
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by benzene00: 8:34pm
BIAFRA 2-0 POLAND
3 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by undefeated(m): 8:34pm
Poland 1:2 Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by TissuePaper: 8:34pm
1-1
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by piagetskinner(m): 8:34pm
Poland 2-nigeria o
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Judolisco(m): 8:34pm
2-1 Nigeria winning
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Essentials1(m): 8:34pm
Nigeria 4 : 0 Poland
But if Buhari watches the match what happen to US Secretary tha lost his job after visiting Nigeria will happen to the super eagles
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Amdatguy: 8:34pm
Lol is dat iwobi Vs lewan, Wat a joke
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by metroid(m): 8:35pm
0-0 First Half
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by enjoy1100: 8:35pm
2:1
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by echobazz: 8:35pm
Poland 2 Naija 2
lewandowski two goals
ighalo two goals
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by afomatt: 8:35pm
Draw 1-1
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by richymillzz: 8:35pm
Nigeria 2 Poland 1
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by obi4eze: 8:35pm
GG dey d match
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by DannyJ19(m): 8:35pm
PoL 3-1 NiG
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by nerodenero: 8:36pm
2-2
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Follygunners: 8:36pm
2- 2 tie
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by falcon01: 8:36pm
Nigeria 2 Poland 1
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Fuckboi(m): 8:36pm
Nig:2 pol:0
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Nicecarter: 8:36pm
1-3 iwobi to score
1 Like
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Temmywalex: 8:37pm
Nigeria 2 : 1 Poland
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by aston406: 8:37pm
2-2 correct score.
|Re: Poland Vs Nigeria- Drop Your Predictions by Jatinzbusinessc(m): 8:37pm
Nigeria 3
Pooland 1
Stake One million and smile to the bank by 11pm if your ticket cut stay off my mention
1 Like 1 Share
Taiwo Gets Nigeria Recall, Shittu Dropped / Emenike Will Be Axed! (opinon) / Have You Ever Won in A Sport Bet And How Much If Yes
Viewing this topic: drarchallus(m), kristisking(m), Johnbullirabor7(m), easymanofdpeopl(m), Jerryvicker(m), pat077, echobazz, Jicqueville, YUNUS17(m), etaoko, papazizii(m), Honeymade(m), princestars(m), Johnayoola(m) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24