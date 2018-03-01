₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by muckross(m): 8:46pm On Mar 23
Ebuka, The host of the controversial nigeria reality TV show "Big Brother Naija" has reveal his biggest fear as a man.
According to Ebuka: "Driving beside container trucks in Lagos traffic" is his biggest fear.
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/ebuka-of-big-brother-naija-reveal-his.html
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by greatnaija01: 9:18pm On Mar 23
wow... well that can not be his biggest fear o.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by jerryunit48: 9:48pm On Mar 23
My guy not only Lagos if I see any truck for highway here in Europe I dey give them gaps
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by taylor89(m): 10:18pm On Mar 23
My biggest fear is waking up in the morning and realise BUHARI is still the president of the North
Quote me and argue with your grandfather's deity
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by taylor89(m): 10:18pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:
Europe
I can't remember he was asked to name his biggest fear in any country
Why u dey tell us u dey Europe,
Should we rope ourself for you
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by stubbornman(m): 10:19pm On Mar 23
Having Buhari win the election is my biggest fear.....I hope it never comes to pass...AMEN
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by mayowascholar(m): 10:19pm On Mar 23
joted
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by emror4u(m): 10:20pm On Mar 23
Ulope...
No mind me, I dey find torey
taylor89:
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by maberry(m): 10:20pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by Oblitz(m): 10:20pm On Mar 23
Chai, this guy no get liver
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by b3llo(m): 10:20pm On Mar 23
That fear is common to all who ply Nigerian roads. The worst one is when a truck horns at your back while Goin down the slope.
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by IgbosAreOsus: 10:20pm On Mar 23
Wu he epp
Then he should goan drive in his landlocked erotion mud region
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by costail: 10:21pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by EmagNig(m): 10:21pm On Mar 23
I hate those monsters. I fly over them anytime I see them
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by oluwasegun007(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
oh I see, I had something else in mind
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by IME1: 10:22pm On Mar 23
He's not alone
Not just Lagos but anywhere you see them and there is bad road,
The thought that the pot holes will tilt them is dark
God save us
Remember what Job said about his fear?
I reject any such experience in his life, mine and everyone saying amen
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by jerryunit48: 10:22pm On Mar 23
taylor89:
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by Partnerbiz3: 10:22pm On Mar 23
Fear of being broke.
I don't fear death...
Don't fear no man...
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by profjustine458(m): 10:22pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:Lie Mohammed first son spotted..
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by labake1(f): 10:23pm On Mar 23
I was expecting "my biggest fear is not having a nice outfit for an occasion "
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by jerryunit48: 10:24pm On Mar 23
profjustine458:which one be lie now ? Is it a big thing to be in Europe?
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by maberry(m): 10:25pm On Mar 23
As for me, my greates fear is just thinking of the possibility of Mohamadu Dullardeen Buhari for a 2nd term
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by maberry(m): 10:26pm On Mar 23
As for me, my greatest fear is just thinking of the possibility of Mohamadu Dullardeen Buhari for a 2nd term
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by IME1: 10:26pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:U took d words out of my keyboard
Pls ask
What's it about a Nlder commenting from abroad
Abi the site dey cease 4 there
There's no big deal
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by profjustine458(m): 10:28pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:YOU WAN TELL US SAY YOU DEY EUROPE .......GO CHANNELS TV GO ANNOUNCE AM
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by Chimbs112: 10:31pm On Mar 23
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by ibkayee(f): 10:35pm On Mar 23
Mine too oo Ebuka
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by enemyofprogress: 10:36pm On Mar 23
jerryunit48:you mean Cotonou roads are not also safe to drive?
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by enemyofprogress: 10:37pm On Mar 23
ibkayee:human beings dey talk, you too dey put mouth mtcheeeeeeeew
|Re: Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos by ibkayee(f): 10:40pm On Mar 23
enemyofprogress:Exactly what I was thinking when you quoted me
