Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Biggest Fear Is Driving Beside Container Trucks In Lagos (10696 Views)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's Outfit To Future Awards 2017 (Photos) / Ebuka Obi-Uchendu & His Wife, Cynthia Obianodo At Banky W, Adesua White Wedding / Ebuka Obi-uchendu's Wife Goes Semi-nude On Wedding Day (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Ebuka: "Driving beside container trucks in Lagos traffic" is his biggest fear.



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/ebuka-of-big-brother-naija-reveal-his.html Ebuka, The host of the controversial nigeria reality TV show "Big Brother Naija" has reveal his biggest fear as a man.According to Ebuka: "Driving beside container trucks in Lagos traffic" is his biggest fear. 1 Like

wow... well that can not be his biggest fear o.

My guy not only Lagos if I see any truck for highway here in Europe I dey give them gaps 9 Likes

My biggest fear is waking up in the morning and realise BUHARI is still the president of the North



















Quote me and argue with your grandfather's deity 24 Likes

jerryunit48:

My guy not only Lagos if I see any truck for highway here in Europe I dey give them gaps



Europe















I can't remember he was asked to name his biggest fear in any country













Why u dey tell us u dey Europe,









Should we rope ourself for you EuropeI can't remember he was asked to name his biggest fear in any countryWhy u dey tell us u dey Europe,Should we rope ourself for you 24 Likes 1 Share

Having Buhari win the election is my biggest fear.....I hope it never comes to pass...AMEN 8 Likes

joted



No mind me, I dey find torey





taylor89:







Europe Ulope...No mind me, I dey find torey

Chai, this guy no get liver

That fear is common to all who ply Nigerian roads. The worst one is when a truck horns at your back while Goin down the slope. 1 Like 1 Share









Then he should goan drive in his landlocked erotion mud region















Wu he eppThen he should goan drive in his landlocked erotion mud region

CCTV Spy Recording Pen. Get this quality CCTV Spy recording pen. This pen can video,audio,and can snap pictures secretly without no one knowing. The pen is good for business negotiations, crime investigation, secret recording, evidence for court. Price is #12.000. To buy pls call the phone number below. Pay on delivery is available to all States in Nigeria.

I hate those monsters. I fly over them anytime I see them

oh I see, I had something else in mind



He's not alone

Not just Lagos but anywhere you see them and there is bad road,

The thought that the pot holes will tilt them is dark

God save us

Remember what Job said about his fear?

I reject any such experience in his life, mine and everyone saying amen He's not aloneNot just Lagos but anywhere you see them and there is bad road,The thought that the pot holes will tilt them is darkGod save usRemember what Job said about his fear?I reject any such experience in his life, mine and everyone saying amen

taylor89:







Europe

Oh boy trucks dey Europe plenty now but no be say dem dey carry containers like Naija o but me I dey fear those heavy duty trucks for highway













I can't remember he was asked to name his biggest fear in any country













Why u dey tell us u dey Europe,









Should we rope ourself for you

Fear of being broke.





I don't fear death...

Don't fear no man... 2 Likes

jerryunit48:

My guy not only Lagos if I see any truck for highway here in Europe I dey give them gaps Lie Mohammed first son spotted.. Lie Mohammed first son spotted..

I was expecting "my biggest fear is not having a nice outfit for an occasion "

profjustine458:

Lie Mohammed first son spotted.. which one be lie now ? Is it a big thing to be in Europe? which one be lie now ? Is it a big thing to be in Europe?

Dullardeen Buhari for a 2nd term

As for me, my greates fear is just thinking of the possibility of MohamaduBuhari for a 2nd term

Dullardeen Buhari for a 2nd term

As for me, my greatest fear is just thinking of the possibility of MohamaduBuhari for a 2nd term

jerryunit48:

which one be lie now ? Is it a big thing to be in Europe? U took d words out of my keyboard

Pls ask

What's it about a Nlder commenting from abroad

Abi the site dey cease 4 there

There's no big deal U took d words out of my keyboardPls askWhat's it about a Nlder commenting from abroadAbi the site dey cease 4 thereThere's no big deal

jerryunit48:

which one be lie now ? Is it a big thing to be in Europe? YOU WAN TELL US SAY YOU DEY EUROPE .......GO CHANNELS TV GO ANNOUNCE AM YOU WAN TELL US SAY YOU DEY EUROPE .......GO CHANNELS TV GO ANNOUNCE AM

http://oxmoney.win/6995362060769

Tired of wasting your data on non profitable venture? Click the above link and earn ten cents per every data you imput. Payment can be made directly to your bank account only during working days.. Best of luck Tired of wasting your data on non profitable venture? Click the above link and earn ten cents per every data you imput. Payment can be made directly to your bank account only during working days.. Best of luck

Mine too oo Ebuka

jerryunit48:

My guy not only Lagos if I see any truck for highway here in Europe I dey give them gaps you mean Cotonou roads are not also safe to drive? you mean Cotonou roads are not also safe to drive?

ibkayee:

Mine too oo Ebuka human beings dey talk, you too dey put mouth mtcheeeeeeeew human beings dey talk, you too dey put mouth mtcheeeeeeeew