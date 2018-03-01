



Rudeboy of the defunct P’square group has mentioned that he will only change his music if someone offers him $10million and that he had nothing to prove to anyone.



He admitted that he had changed everybody around him especially in his management team and the friends he relates with but he decided to stay with his brother, Jude.







During the interview with Dotun of Cool FM, the singer noted that his sound would not change much and if anyone has a problem with that, then they should be armed with $10m or keep quiet.



The singer said:



“I thought of releasing an album this year, I changed my mind because if I do, most people would think it is from the 2017 group. I do not want to do that; instead I would rather continue the Rudeboy movement. Why would I release an album and when people listen to it, they begin to have different thoughts?



He then went further to say:



“I struggle with the fact that I want to talk about myself alone but people want me to talk about both of us. As time goes on, it will fade off unless people start reminding me of that. Trust me, I have granted so many interviews and once somebody asks a direct question about the past, I tell them that I cannot answer that.



I just don’t want to live in the past anymore, however, I’m sorry but the music would still be what it was like in the past. Right now, I want to push out my brand and my music which comes out about once every two months. If I release an album, some people would have heartbreak; so there is no need for that. Everything has changed for me even my circle.



I am sorry but my brother Jude is still with me. I cannot change my music except you have $10m to offer me. But if you cannot do so, then shut up and listen to the music.”



He noted that he was not eager to do any collaboration but instead spend his strength and energy in pushing his brand.



“Everybody is good, I do not have a clique and fortunately, I am cool with every artiste, I do not have issues with anybody. Even in the past, it was me that they called if they wanted us to do songs together.



I would rather not work with anybody for now because in the past, we hardly did collaborations. I am not proving anything; all I want to do is have a good idea, do a good song, dish it out to people and they would enjoy it,” Rudeboy said



