|I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by sirlekzy: 7:43am
Rudeboy of the defunct P’square group has mentioned that he will only change his music if someone offers him $10million and that he had nothing to prove to anyone.
He admitted that he had changed everybody around him especially in his management team and the friends he relates with but he decided to stay with his brother, Jude.I will only change my music if someone offers me $10million - Rudeboy lailasnews 2
During the interview with Dotun of Cool FM, the singer noted that his sound would not change much and if anyone has a problem with that, then they should be armed with $10m or keep quiet.I will only change my music if someone offers me $10million - Rudeboy lailasnews
The singer said:
“I thought of releasing an album this year, I changed my mind because if I do, most people would think it is from the 2017 group. I do not want to do that; instead I would rather continue the Rudeboy movement. Why would I release an album and when people listen to it, they begin to have different thoughts?
He then went further to say:
“I struggle with the fact that I want to talk about myself alone but people want me to talk about both of us. As time goes on, it will fade off unless people start reminding me of that. Trust me, I have granted so many interviews and once somebody asks a direct question about the past, I tell them that I cannot answer that.
I just don’t want to live in the past anymore, however, I’m sorry but the music would still be what it was like in the past. Right now, I want to push out my brand and my music which comes out about once every two months. If I release an album, some people would have heartbreak; so there is no need for that. Everything has changed for me even my circle.
I am sorry but my brother Jude is still with me. I cannot change my music except you have $10m to offer me. But if you cannot do so, then shut up and listen to the music.”
He noted that he was not eager to do any collaboration but instead spend his strength and energy in pushing his brand.
“Everybody is good, I do not have a clique and fortunately, I am cool with every artiste, I do not have issues with anybody. Even in the past, it was me that they called if they wanted us to do songs together.
I would rather not work with anybody for now because in the past, we hardly did collaborations. I am not proving anything; all I want to do is have a good idea, do a good song, dish it out to people and they would enjoy it,” Rudeboy said
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by partnerbiz4: 8:17am
They just destroyed the brand they built together because of inanities prolly fanned by their wives.
Lets see how this pans out...
26 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by adamsbadoo(m): 8:18am
.F*ck rude boy
f*ck $10million
f*ck the guy above me
f*ck the guy below me
f*ck op
am in my house, comma beat me.
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by stanley095(m): 8:19am
Keep waiting
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by MizMyColi(f): 8:19am
But if you cannot do so, then shut up and listen to the music.”
What manner of crass rudeness!
No, you shut up! and no, I must not listen to your music.
This one does not have customer relationship skills ra ra.
51 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by forke(m): 8:20am
Since the both of dem separated, all the songs dey have release so far is wack.... Their time don pass jor
14 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by BlackAdam55(m): 8:20am
let me just keep quite
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by chibrasil(m): 8:21am
lemme come and be going..... the person below me has better thing to comment!
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by adamsbadoo(m): 8:21am
$10million ? who rude boy epp abeg?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by mikolo4us: 8:21am
U don high? Who get that kind money to give you...una no get joy...so I can't be d first to comment...
3 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Lalas247(f): 8:22am
keep waiting ... it's coming
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Emekus92(m): 8:22am
What happened to "PETER AND PAUL THEM BE 1 NO BE 2". Bizzy body that year
5 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Mutemenot: 8:22am
Do as you want. All I know is that U guys are living in the past glory
4 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Nwaohafia1(f): 8:22am
I don't blame the Okoyes much for having issues because quarrel usually happens in most Nigerian families where all the men are married. I blame them for bringing it to social media.
Many families pass through this phase but they handle it privately and not on social media.
I will always be a fan of Rudeboy, Mr. P, and Jude.
19 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Emekus92(m): 8:23am
mikolo4us:u r too slow when typing
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by freshdude99(m): 8:23am
I have watched and read many of ur interviews but always I smell pride in ur utterances... I just hope you don't get disappointed.
8 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by fowlyansh181(m): 8:23am
None of their music even makes me feel a need to dance these days . Both him and MR P are both boring now.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by mysteriousman(m): 8:24am
Best of luck to both of you
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Zanas: 8:24am
Rudeboy you're okay. I love you like that
17 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by mespusinglez(m): 8:24am
Rubbish Must This Come To Front Page?
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by ZoeyJ(f): 8:24am
10 million dollars. A man can dream
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Masama: 8:24am
Rudeboy is good, you all should just shut the hell up and listen to the music
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by anibirelawal(m): 8:24am
PRIDE in the making!
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by DeviIhimself: 8:24am
MizMyColi:madam don vex ooo
you still dey nairaland?
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by coluka: 8:25am
Lol, He's simply saying... if you no get 10million dollars hide your face!!!
16 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by AreaFada2: 8:25am
MizMyColi:
It is something very serious. Some people with money & fame cannot keep their feet on the ground.
He doesn't realise that he's nothing without the people.
Both fans and critics are important. Critics listen to your music too. Otherwise they cannot criticise it.
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by favourbaby: 8:25am
See dis one!
Who has those craps from your mouth helped?
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by Haggui: 8:26am
That's good, King Rudy no send anybody. If you don't have $10 million, Just SHUT UP!!!!!!!!!
14 Likes
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by SLIDEwaxie(m): 8:26am
$10m is small money to some, but of what usefulness are you if they did?
Is your song causing money to rain abi the devil will repent?
Continue with your stupid music, who cares?
1 Like
|Re: I Will Only Change My Music If Someone Offers Me $10million – Rudeboy by kingjoe(m): 8:26am
can you hear your self rudeboy.i told people that their breakup was majorly because of money.they Said it's their wives. man's insatiable want for money .how they share money after shows and endorsement. it's just a pity.
1 Like
Viewing this topic: TissuePaper, Sikfeel, ItzEminence(m), cutieme(m), erickjany, yelebe(m), lokonzo78, Nonychinonso(m), ugo4u, Glodangel1, mema900, infohenry(m), Chidizman(m), bignoisemaker(m), Lordemperoris100(m), Xisnin(m), patwilly(m), neyosea25(m), Chisomagha(f), LaudGuy, Dogshow(m), jessytra(f), edmaraja, digitalman2811(m), emeviks(m), EWAagoyin(m), Reeb2244, descrisom(m), Elmojiid(m), annuity45, justtruth88miSt, benuejosh(m), choky26(m), FrancisDozie, DAVE41(m), DBlackCeazer(m), serena433(f), maxtamazin, GOFRONT(m), whizcartel(m), taylor89(m), endisticks(m), zenithpaint(m), Ezebinaugwu(m), engrrichie92(m) and 80 guest(s)
