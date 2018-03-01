₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,766 members, 4,153,455 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 03:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. (1853 Views)
Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos / Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS / Drone Spotted At Ojota Bus Stop This Afternoon(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Issakendrick: 7:30am
A concerned nigerian man took to his twitter page to show the picture of a starving elephant he saw while visiting maidugiri zoo in borno state.
He Wrote:
This is Starving Elephant From Maduguri, Borno State Nigeria. The Picture Speaks for itself. Necessary Action should be taken because these animals deserve better treatment than this������
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/see-picture-of-starving-elephant-at.html
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by yusasiv(m): 7:33am
The state is a starving state too
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by mikezuruki(m): 7:35am
Make the elephant just try find way escape, or better still commit suicide. The zoo keeper that feeds it I believe could barely feed.
1 Like
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by judedave181: 7:36am
Even human beings are starving, the elephant is just a victim of circumstance in this country. If u cannot take care of animal why kept the animal to starve. That is just too bad for the government
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Nutase: 7:45am
First bank should adopt that elephant. Its bad for there image.
14 Likes
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by soberdrunk(m): 7:48am
Some Nigerians just like to jump into unnecessary conclusions, what if the elephant is doing "fitfam" or watching its weight, how can someone just jump into conclusion that the elephant is "starving"? Did it complain to you or send you message on bbm?
1 Like
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by pp802: 7:52am
This is just the state of Nigeria's economy
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by pyyxxaro: 7:55am
This Elephant reminds me the Lion at Ogba Zoo Beni ,way back
Hunger beat the lion reach were naa raw yam n elephant grass the lion con de chop
This kin elephant nor goo fit swallow hundred thousand naira self
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by pyyxxaro: 7:59am
1 Like
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by khalhokage(m): 9:46am
pyyxxaro:raw yam and elephant grass, I swear you suppose go psychia.
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by BlowBack: 3:50pm
,,
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by rezzy: 3:51pm
Humans there never see food chop, na elephant dem go come give food.
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by ultimate73(m): 3:51pm
This is wickedness, if they can't feed it why not sell it to UI zoo.
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Kalapizim(m): 3:51pm
pyyxxaro:raw yam
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by yesloaded: 3:52pm
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Phelix01(m): 3:52pm
what of this?
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by nairavsdollars(f): 3:52pm
p
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by ObaKlaz(m): 3:52pm
I've seen worse. Lion dey chow beans for Ogba zoo, Edo.
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by decode55(m): 3:52pm
Why keep it in captivity if you can’t feed it? This is just plain wickedness and stupidity
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by iyatrustee(f): 3:52pm
Someone is definitely feeding fat on the allocation.
Poor
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Sabadon(m): 3:53pm
bet y
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by NobleRomm(m): 3:53pm
q
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Eke40seven(m): 3:53pm
How did the person reach to that conclusion? What if the elephant is just actually old.. the stomach doesn't look like an animal that is starving, it looks more like a very old elephant.
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by nairavsdollars(f): 3:53pm
his mates are busy swallowing money outside
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Guyman02: 3:53pm
d
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Gossiplover: 3:53pm
this is serious
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by oyetunder(m): 3:54pm
Eewoo
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by Phelix01(m): 3:54pm
what of this? is this one going to withdraw money from ATM becos I no understand?
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by AxceX(m): 3:54pm
Na lie jooor,the elephant day watch it's weight
# BODY GOALS
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:54pm
ONLY IN MY COUNTRY !
|Re: Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. by chrischukszy01(m): 3:54pm
When the zoo keeper never chop na elephant won chop!
This buhari set...
Makes Your Skin Appear Younger Than Age! / Hiiii..guys / Professional Exams
Viewing this topic: princeFAD, Roland17(m), edrys(m), blackhathacker, TissuePaper, Awoo88, SyberKate(f), holarindey(m), HugeDan(m), jdleo32(m), jashar(f), Divineluv14(f), Akoja360(m), Guruboi(m), adeomos(m), Shina500(m), Larasisi(f), eRex(m), Uchihaitaci, NetBizguy, AJCs(m), freddie82(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), arizonababa, Dbakre1, ObaKlaz(m), Ra88, Kingwizzy16(m), chenzen(m), jakesbaba, lade007(m), Dalek(m), wifey1, donhuko, maballack(m), Lionblog, SerVik(m), stanisbaratheon, Tsam96(m), iyatrustee(f), modelmike7(m), AdemolaA2, zaynie(f), Omotaday(m), Darkseid(m), upko1, Seequadry(m), NobleRomm(m), Shafiiimran99, nairavsdollars(f), Subsidy101(m), Dayocold001, buklarbest(m), mummyson26(m), favourmic(m), ManEnough, JonCina(m), warm, viqSmallz(m), makonko(m), Jebosh(m), Guyman02, bobolizim(m), goke4all(m), Jabioro, OkutaNla, pcagbaji(m), sabangeri(m), joe4christ(m), onadana, Heromaniaa, 8stargeneral, JONNYSPUTE(m), Bukast(m), ucheemmadu18(m), huncky, slimfit1(m), ibolord(m), kowade, easzypeaszy(m), propanet(m), yomalex(m), Sunymoore(m), Osolo1(m), chijindu34(m), medacares, merteenez(m), Karence(f), eminemkayc, Tilerr, chinedumu23, oyetunder(m), Emmanuel72, Lawrry(m), michoim(m), chaiks, abraham1234, Mup4life, nerodenero, ibietela2(m), gbosaa(m), Lovine, Kaxmytex(m), bellong, hardeypeju, mandonnels(m), AxceX(m), olawuyi78, Myself50, arcbaba, TechAddiction, afanda(m), oloriooko(m), urchboyoski, shepherdchurch, MrHighSea, bamac(m), abyfloxy(f), PowerDeals, Obinuesa(m), Osama10(m), Dumbae13, unclemide(m), mmb, dardon, emmykey0128(m), Tomy0001, Sempumping(f), BarristerAlarig, nuelnuel, omoranmilowo, urbobo20(m), Aladinn(m), DonAtlax05, NaturallySmart0, yinkard4me(m), harbdulrasaq88(m), duroc(m), Amakavula(f), hanenyo(m), phayvoursky(m), b4bola(m), esthy86, nass4real, NEIGHBOUR(m), pahen1991, DeanOlamide(m), ultimate73(m), ItxAyce(m), kween01, tabisegroup(m), ehix89(m), chrischukszy01(m), ashewoboy(m), sheettle(m), nigeriafilm(m), osykull22(m), jovialswag(m), Thundeh(m), overdrive(m), stubbornman(m), darejem2002, Jode1, bigdot1759(m), isaacosas01(m), FENZY24(m), ARTtitude(m), Uyisoft, bridgesjnr, Brave86, slimderek(m), KingsleyCEO, Highex, hugoboss36(m), donswaga, harizonal123(m), obicentlis, djfiki, emedy(m), MrBottle, stonecoldcafe, boreholeexpert(m), Supercoo, chillychill(f), Raphael007(m), Omeny, pfadom, CallofDuty(m), royalair(m), RELEASEUS, Euouae, Waley23, Pinkyposh(f), Eke40seven(m), Naomisparkle4, Michaellegend(m), aries26(m), Actuarydeji(m), extralargehead(m), Escobapablo(m), amtheone(m), Born2Breed(f), david22uu(m), Mavrick2012, EbuGeneral(m), MUYEEKFIRST, Emage, jeronimo(m), amnotapervert(m), Fourwinds, Melvess(m), chally02(m), tunsjimmy, jaymichael(m), Issakendrick, okikiabdu, vivalavida(m), wasco8(m), farano(f), Thedrebaba, Stallion93(m), adioolayi(m), jodeci01, Nobleman4l(m), lakesidepapa(m), CONFAMA, Kazal999, totalhouse(m), Igwe85(m), computergod, DavidAdeyemo(m), ogalawyer(m), Jaspero94(m), cruxkhalif, benebaby77, latup4real(m), gabicon, absky5(m), information1, BethelD1(m), slimthugchimee2(m), Lifebender(m), LordeB(m), Teeneyo(m), Emmy1379, AZeD1(m), joeyswift(m), wadanki, PqsMike, Longnthick, muhdchilli(m), OtunbaDon(m), Eazyurworld and 322 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17