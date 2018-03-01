Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Starving Elephant Spotted At The Maiduguri Zoo In Borno State. (1853 Views)

Native Cat Spotted At Yankari Game Reserve In Bauchi State. Photos / Leopard Spotted At Game Reserve In Bauchi After Not Being Seen For Decades.PICS / Drone Spotted At Ojota Bus Stop This Afternoon(Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He Wrote:



This is Starving Elephant From Maduguri, Borno State Nigeria. The Picture Speaks for itself. Necessary Action should be taken because these animals deserve better treatment than this������



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/see-picture-of-starving-elephant-at.html A concerned nigerian man took to his twitter page to show the picture of a starving elephant he saw while visiting maidugiri zoo in borno state.This is Starving Elephant From Maduguri, Borno State Nigeria. The Picture Speaks for itself. Necessary Action should be taken because these animals deserve better treatment than this������

The state is a starving state too 7 Likes 1 Share

Make the elephant just try find way escape, or better still commit suicide. The zoo keeper that feeds it I believe could barely feed. 1 Like

Even human beings are starving, the elephant is just a victim of circumstance in this country. If u cannot take care of animal why kept the animal to starve. That is just too bad for the government

First bank should adopt that elephant. Its bad for there image. 14 Likes

Some Nigerians just like to jump into unnecessary conclusions, what if the elephant is doing "fitfam" or watching its weight, how can someone just jump into conclusion that the elephant is "starving"? Did it complain to you or send you message on bbm? 1 Like

This is just the state of Nigeria's economy







Hunger beat the lion reach were naa raw yam n elephant grass the lion con de chop





This kin elephant nor goo fit swallow hundred thousand naira self This Elephant reminds me the Lion at Ogba Zoo Beni ,way backHunger beat the lion reach were naa raw yam n elephant grass the lion con de chopThis kin elephant nor goo fit swallow hundred thousand naira self 6 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

pyyxxaro:

This Elephant reminds me the Lion at Ogba Zoo Beni ,way back





Hunger beat the lion reach were naa raw yam n elephant grass the lion con de chop





This kin elephant nor goo fit swallow hundred thousand naira self raw yam and elephant grass, I swear you suppose go psychia. raw yam and elephant grass, I swear you suppose go psychia.

,,

Humans there never see food chop, na elephant dem go come give food.

This is wickedness, if they can't feed it why not sell it to UI zoo.

pyyxxaro:

This Elephant reminds me the Lion at Ogba Zoo Beni ,way back





Hunger beat the lion reach were naa raw yam n elephant grass the lion con de chop





This kin elephant nor goo fit swallow hundred thousand naira self raw yam raw yam

what of this?

p

I've seen worse. Lion dey chow beans for Ogba zoo, Edo.

Why keep it in captivity if you can’t feed it? This is just plain wickedness and stupidity

Someone is definitely feeding fat on the allocation.





Poor

bet y

q

How did the person reach to that conclusion? What if the elephant is just actually old.. the stomach doesn't look like an animal that is starving, it looks more like a very old elephant.

his mates are busy swallowing money outside

d

this is serious

Eewoo

what of this? is this one going to withdraw money from ATM becos I no understand?





# BODY GOALS Na lie jooor,the elephant day watch it's weight# BODY GOALS

ONLY IN MY COUNTRY !