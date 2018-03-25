₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 8:10am On Mar 25
Here's all you need to know about the Infinix S3.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jienrd-I2DA
Display Size: 5.7″ HD+
Display Type: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen
Resolution: 720 X 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~282 ppi density)
OS: Android 8.0 Nougat based on XOS 3.0
Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
CPU: Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU: Adreno 505
Network: GSM/HSPA+/LTE
SIM: True Dual Nano SIM
Primary Camera: 13MP Auto focus with dual LED Flash
Secondary Camera: 20MP Fixed Focus with dual LED Flash
Memory: 32GB Storage Expandable via Micro SD up to 128GB
RAM: 3GB
Battery Capacity: 4000mAh battery
Security: Face ID and Fingerprint
Notification LED
Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, OTG
And a really quick video of how to set up Face ID on the Infinix S3 and a quick speed comparison with the Face ID on the iPhone X.
Which do you think would win?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels&t=1s
Ask any question about the Infinix Hot S3 on this thread.
Cheers!
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Tiffbuxas: 8:15am On Mar 25
I can't risk my face oo... I don't trust technology anymore... I'd rather stick to my finger sucking prints
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 8:18am On Mar 25
Tiffbuxas:
Your face saves on the phone. Lol
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by greenhulk: 8:21am On Mar 25
henry007:
Baba nice one. But u urself know u cannot trust the face id on the infinix, even Samsung galaxy s9 intelligent scan still can't match iPhone X's face id. I just think comparing it with the iPhone X was not necessary. Nice feature to have though, but just like u said.. if I have this phone I'll stick with using the fingerprint. cheers
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Tiffbuxas: 8:23am On Mar 25
henry007:emm either way.....
For security reasons it's nt safe
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 8:58am On Mar 25
greenhulk:
Good thing you have choices. I wish Apple did that.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by greenhulk: 9:08am On Mar 25
henry007:
I wish the same too, but maybe Apple are so sure about how secure their face id is that they thought they didn't need a fingerprint scanner. Or maybe they are just being arrogant..m I expect touch Id to be back soon though.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by calddon(m): 9:19am On Mar 25
What kinda comparison is dis nah
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by abdomints: 10:34am On Mar 25
Face ID seems to be a tech feature but not a need. Fingerprint is good enough or even better in my opinion. And yes, Infinix Hot S3 has some similarities with iPhone X but both the handsets are not really comparable.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by greenhulk: 11:23am On Mar 25
abdomints:
But nobody is comparing the iPhone x with the hot s3 na. Who dares?
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 4:14pm On Mar 25
calddon:
Wakanda comparison.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Kaybaba5(m): 6:10pm On Mar 25
greenhulk:
There is different between sleep and death...
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by greenhulk: 6:12pm On Mar 25
Kaybaba5:
Yes na.. incomparable
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Behankey(m): 6:14pm On Mar 25
calddon:Watch video before u start dey comment na
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by ollah2: 6:33pm On Mar 25
greenhulk:
But it was hacked a couple of times
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Samson1851: 9:53pm On Mar 25
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 10:07pm On Mar 25
greenhulk:
Actually Apple was just being Apple coz the face ID isn't as fast as fingerprint unlock.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by nonichuks: 12:13pm On Mar 28
Has anyone pre-ordered this yet?
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Vicboi1(m): 3:21pm On Mar 28
Pls i have few questions about this phone before i buy it does it support glo 4g band and secondly would anyone advice me to sell my note 4pro to buy this phone
Pls i need a reply asap
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by goodoo: 3:04am
Pls advice me am just confused with dis infinix hot s3,I just bought my phone last December, Samsung galaxy j7 neo at rate of #72000 at slot ikeja, I'm thinking of selling d phone so dat i can get the infinix hot s3.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by lastbaff(m): 9:10am
henry007:Nice review.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by AlvaroMorata(m): 10:29am
goodoo:
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Oyeleye101(m): 11:04am
What's the price of the phone.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 12:07pm
lastbaff:
Thanks.
Oyeleye101:
N62,200
goodoo:
It's definitely a huge battery, camera and software upgrade from the J7 Neo, however, for gaming and browsing the web, they pretty much have the same efficiency.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by henry007(m): 9:56pm
greenhulk:
OnePlus 5T has the fastest FaceID but according to you nothing is comparable to Apple because you've bought the hype too much.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by greenhulk: 10:49pm
henry007:
Comparing OnePlus 5t face unlock to Apple's face id is just like convenience vs security. One plus 5t face unlock is not secure even OnePlus said it themselves that it's just an additional security. Yes it's very fast but that's because it just scans the face using only the front facing camera. It can easily be spoofed unlike the iPhone x that uses series of sensors to scan the eyes. Face id is not slow per say, just that it requires swiping after unlocking, not as fast as oneplus 5t though.
U also know OnePlus 5t face unlock is almost useless in low light while face id still works.
And where have I ever said nothing is comparable to Apple? They make good products but have their flaws and are too arrogant.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by bodeskii(m): 11:03pm
whats the weight??
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by lowkey28(m): 11:04pm
henry007:
I can't just imagine selling my Samsung to buy this peice of crap. After 3months you start hearing faulty charger, faulty charging connector, battery not charging for 3hours.
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by oshe11: 11:04pm
k
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by LaudableXX: 11:08pm
lowkey28:
You hit da nail on da head! I made the mistake of switching from Samsung to Infinix last year, and I have regretted it ever since then. My Infinix phone bought from a reputable store, was plagued with the same problems you mentioned, barely 5 months after I started using it. I would never recommend Infinix to anybody...their after-sales service offered through Carlcare in Lagos, is nothing but pure rubbbish!
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by Sphilip1(m): 11:08pm
Great phone
|Re: Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread by ollah2: 11:11pm
greenhulk:
The "secured" faceID has been hacked a couple of times
