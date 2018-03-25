Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Infinix Hot S3 Official Discussion Thread (2568 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jienrd-I2DA



Display Size: 5.7″ HD+

Display Type: IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen

Resolution: 720 X 1440 pixels, 18:9 ratio (~282 ppi density)

OS: Android 8.0 Nougat based on XOS 3.0

Chipset: Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

CPU: Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: Adreno 505

Network: GSM/HSPA+/LTE

SIM: True Dual Nano SIM

Primary Camera: 13MP Auto focus with dual LED Flash

Secondary Camera: 20MP Fixed Focus with dual LED Flash

Memory: 32GB Storage Expandable via Micro SD up to 128GB

RAM: 3GB

Battery Capacity: 4000mAh battery

Security: Face ID and Fingerprint

Notification LED

Connectivity: GPS, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, USB 2.0, OTG





And a really quick video of how to set up Face ID on the Infinix S3 and a quick speed comparison with the Face ID on the iPhone X.



Which do you think would win?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels&t=1s



Ask any question about the Infinix Hot S3 on this thread.

I can't risk my face oo... I don't trust technology anymore... I'd rather stick to my finger sucking prints

Your face saves on the phone. Lol

Here's a really quick video of how to set up Face ID on the Infinix S3 and a quick speed comparison with the Face ID on the iPhone X.



Which do you think would win?





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b91filSdels&t=1s



Cheers!

Baba nice one. But u urself know u cannot trust the face id on the infinix, even Samsung galaxy s9 intelligent scan still can't match iPhone X's face id. I just think comparing it with the iPhone X was not necessary. Nice feature to have though, but just like u said.. if I have this phone I'll stick with using the fingerprint. cheers

emm either way.....

For security reasons it's nt safe





For security reasons it's nt safe emm either way.....For security reasons it's nt safe

Baba nice one. But u urself know u cannot trust the face id on the infinix, even Samsung galaxy s9 intelligent scan still can't match iPhone X's face id. I just think comparing it with the iPhone X was not necessary. Nice feature to have though, but just like u said.. if I have this phone I'll stick with using the fingerprint. cheers

Good thing you have choices. I wish Apple did that.

Good thing you have choices. I wish Apple did that.

I wish the same too, but maybe Apple are so sure about how secure their face id is that they thought they didn't need a fingerprint scanner. Or maybe they are just being arrogant..m I expect touch Id to be back soon though.

What kinda comparison is dis nah

iPhone X but both the handsets are not really comparable. Face ID seems to be a tech feature but not a need. Fingerprint is good enough or even better in my opinion. And yes, Infinix Hot S3 has some similarities withbut both the handsets are not really comparable.

Face ID seems to be a tech feature but not a need. Fingerprint is good enough or even better in my opinion. And yes, Infinix Hot S3 has some similarities with iPhone X but both the handsets are not really comparable.

But nobody is comparing the iPhone x with the hot s3 na. Who dares?

What kinda comparison is dis nah

Wakanda comparison.

But nobody is comparing the iPhone x with the hot s3 na. Who dares?

There is different between sleep and death...

There is different between sleep and death...

Yes na.. incomparable

Watch video before u start dey comment na

I wish the same too, but maybe Apple are so sure about how secure their face id is that they thought they didn't need a fingerprint scanner. Or maybe they are just being arrogant..m I expect touch Id to be back soon though.



But it was hacked a couple of times

I wish the same too, but maybe Apple are so sure about how secure their face id is that they thought they didn't need a fingerprint scanner. Or maybe they are just being arrogant..m I expect touch Id to be back soon though.

Actually Apple was just being Apple coz the face ID isn't as fast as fingerprint unlock.

Has anyone pre-ordered this yet?

Pls i have few questions about this phone before i buy it does it support glo 4g band and secondly would anyone advice me to sell my note 4pro to buy this phone

Pls i need a reply asap

Pls advice me am just confused with dis infinix hot s3,I just bought my phone last December, Samsung galaxy j7 neo at rate of #72000 at slot ikeja, I'm thinking of selling d phone so dat i can get the infinix hot s3.

Here's all you need to know about the Infinix S3.







https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jienrd-I2DA



Nice review.

Pls advice me am just confused with dis infinix hot s3,I just bought my phone last December, Samsung galaxy j7 neo at rate of #72000 at slot ikeja, I'm thinking of selling d phone so dat i can get the infinix hot s3.

What's the price of the phone.

Nice review.

Thanks.



What's the price of the phone.

N62,200



Pls advice me am just confused with dis infinix hot s3,I just bought my phone last December, Samsung galaxy j7 neo at rate of #72000 at slot ikeja, I'm thinking of selling d phone so dat i can get the infinix hot s3.



It's definitely a huge battery, camera and software upgrade from the J7 Neo, however, for gaming and browsing the web, they pretty much have the same efficiency.

Baba nice one. But u urself know u cannot trust the face id on the infinix, even Samsung galaxy s9 intelligent scan still can't match iPhone X's face id. I just think comparing it with the iPhone X was not necessary. Nice feature to have though, but just like u said.. if I have this phone I'll stick with using the fingerprint. cheers

OnePlus 5T has the fastest FaceID but according to you nothing is comparable to Apple because you've bought the hype too much.

OnePlus 5T has the fastest FaceID but according to you nothing is comparable to Apple because you've bought the hype too much.

Comparing OnePlus 5t face unlock to Apple's face id is just like convenience vs security. One plus 5t face unlock is not secure even OnePlus said it themselves that it's just an additional security. Yes it's very fast but that's because it just scans the face using only the front facing camera. It can easily be spoofed unlike the iPhone x that uses series of sensors to scan the eyes. Face id is not slow per say, just that it requires swiping after unlocking, not as fast as oneplus 5t though.



U also know OnePlus 5t face unlock is almost useless in low light while face id still works.



Comparing OnePlus 5t face unlock to Apple's face id is just like convenience vs security. One plus 5t face unlock is not secure even OnePlus said it themselves that it's just an additional security. Yes it's very fast but that's because it just scans the face using only the front facing camera. It can easily be spoofed unlike the iPhone x that uses series of sensors to scan the eyes. Face id is not slow per say, just that it requires swiping after unlocking, not as fast as oneplus 5t though.

U also know OnePlus 5t face unlock is almost useless in low light while face id still works.

And where have I ever said nothing is comparable to Apple? They make good products but have their flaws and are too arrogant.

whats the weight??

Thanks.







N62,200







It's definitely a huge battery, camera and software upgrade from the J7 Neo, however, for gaming and browsing the web, they pretty much have the same efficiency.



I can't just imagine selling my Samsung to buy this peice of crap. After 3months you start hearing faulty charger, faulty charging connector, battery not charging for 3hours.

k

I can't just imagine selling my Samsung to buy this peice of crap. After 3months you start hearing faulty charger, faulty charging connector, battery not charging for 3hours.

You hit da nail on da head! I made the mistake of switching from Samsung to Infinix last year, and I have regretted it ever since then. My Infinix phone bought from a reputable store, was plagued with the same problems you mentioned, barely 5 months after I started using it. I would never recommend Infinix to anybody...their after-sales service offered through Carlcare in Lagos, is nothing but pure rubbbish!

Great phone