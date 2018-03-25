Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit (8465 Views)

Thr Johnny crooner, took to IG t share a stunning new image of herself in a gold crop top, revealing she had to hold her breath to make her tummy look flatter and the photo finer.



She wrote;



Suck Belle Make Blouse Fine�

Fine chick 4 Likes

10 Likes

Why showing us the belle, a woman can be beautiful without exposing all the GOD given body to the public. 1 Like





Where has she gone to Dig out the Golden Hair and the Golden crop top



Safe to call her Yemi GOLDDIGGER Alade Hmm.....Yemi "Golddigger" AladeWhere has she gone to Dig out the Golden Hair and the Golden crop topSafe to call her Yemi GOLDDIGGER Alade 1 Like

I j k

All these our womens yeyebrityses and big big stomarch

Beautiful

baronchuks:

When will I be the first to comment....so sad

when arsenal wins the champions league � when arsenal wins the champions league �

OK what next

These glo serviceses is nob here o 2 Likes







food is life This girl always look dirty to me no matter how hard she tries to make her self look good.food is life 1 Like

OK.

ok

When will I be the first to comment....so sad

She try

crazy naija girl!!!

Abeg nah who dey Bleep this girl?

I like her but I think she is either an attention seeker or a nympho

Deltayankeeboi:

haters! See person wen dey find my belle Lol thick girl struggles! Unlike me. Some people dey tell me say I no even get belle to start withhaters! See person wen dey find my belle 1 Like

You dey trow work for nairaland when facebook never finish. Boy go and get a good work. Illegal no dey pay forever and karma is a bitch You dey trow work for nairaland when facebook never finish. Boy go and get a good work. Illegal no dey pay forever and karma is a bitch 6 Likes

talk2archy:



When a male get dick without brain Na him pocket go suffer am



You no get sense

Enough please



It's palm Sunday



Hosanna to Jesus 2 Likes

Is it just me or is this girl is lowkey overrated?

Belle wey look like ice cream.. i swear i lonve this ghen so munsh. 1 Like

My love



Go and exercise and stop sucking belle Stop being lazy.Go and exercise and stop sucking belle