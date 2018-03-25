₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by 247frolic(m): 1:14pm
Singer Yemi Alade, has shown us one of the many secrets to getting an effortlessly beauty IG photo.
Thr Johnny crooner, took to IG t share a stunning new image of herself in a gold crop top, revealing she had to hold her breath to make her tummy look flatter and the photo finer.
She wrote;
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by itspzpics(m): 3:45pm
Fine chick
4 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by talk2archy: 5:27pm
10 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by Teewhy2: 5:30pm
Why showing us the belle, a woman can be beautiful without exposing all the GOD given body to the public.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by GOFRONT(m): 5:30pm
Hmm.....Yemi "Golddigger" Alade
Where has she gone to Dig out the Golden Hair and the Golden crop top
Safe to call her Yemi GOLDDIGGER Alade
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by adeniyilamlek(m): 5:30pm
I j k
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by adaksbullet(m): 5:30pm
All these our womens yeyebrityses and big big stomarch
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by MrMicholo(m): 5:30pm
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by panmunium(m): 5:30pm
Beautiful
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by gabazin080(m): 5:30pm
baronchuks:when arsenal wins the champions league �
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by godwinnd: 5:30pm
OK what next
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by adaksbullet(m): 5:30pm
These glo serviceses is nob here o
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by crunchyg(m): 5:30pm
This girl always look dirty to me no matter how hard she tries to make her self look good.
food is life
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by slegend(m): 5:30pm
OK.
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by iamswizz(m): 5:30pm
ok
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by baronchuks(m): 5:30pm
When will I be the first to comment....so sad
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by Dejmax(m): 5:30pm
She try
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by muhammadmuqtada(m): 5:31pm
crazy naija girl!!!
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by favourmic(m): 5:31pm
Abeg nah who dey Bleep this girl?
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by naijjaman(m): 5:31pm
I like her but I think she is either an attention seeker or a nympho
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by phayvoursky(m): 5:31pm
Deltayankeeboi:YOU NEVER READY
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by PrettySleek(f): 5:31pm
Lol thick girl struggles! Unlike me. Some people dey tell me say I no even get belle to start with haters! See person wen dey find my belle
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by voicelez: 5:32pm
Deltayankeeboi:
You dey trow work for nairaland when facebook never finish. Boy go and get a good work. Illegal no dey pay forever and karma is a bitch
6 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by NLbully(m): 5:32pm
talk2archy:
When a male get dick without brain Na him pocket go suffer am
You no get sense
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by iamnicer: 5:32pm
Enough please
It's palm Sunday
Hosanna to Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by caukerzee(m): 5:32pm
Is it just me or is this girl is lowkey overrated?
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by Gangster1ms: 5:33pm
Belle wey look like ice cream.. i swear i lonve this ghen so munsh.
1 Like
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:33pm
My love
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by AntiBrutus(f): 5:33pm
Stop being lazy.
Go and exercise and stop sucking belle
|Re: Yemi Alade Is Stunning In Gold Outfit by superiorinferno(m): 5:33pm
She try
