Facebook user Godswill Dickson who shared the sad news, also shared photos of the beautiful baby in her pink dress.



He wrote;



She was to b dedicated on Sunday, but our all mighty creator decided to take her today…… it’s well……may her gentle soul rest in d Bossom of the almighty….Amen



So sad!



May her soul rest in peace.





Rip innocent

Its a pity

RIP 1 Like

So sad.



This was an avoidable death.



Just looking at her you will know she was a healthy baby.



I know what killed her and it is usually when after breastfeeding, mother's lie their babies on their backs just as she is pictured.



I know of one case like this.



Babies younger than 3 or 4mths should never be laid on their backs especially after feeding.



The baby must be made to belch by simply holding the baby on one's shoulder and tapping her back gently before lying her on bed.



The baby must have belched and the milk regurgitated and from there went into her lungs.



If she was on her side or on her belly, she would have been able to cough out the regurgitated milk.



Always check on your baby every 2mins when they are this young 11 Likes

[size=14pt]and the op think this is the best way to anounce it to the world abi [/size]

May her soul rest in peace

so sad but op why are you posting this na, at least consider the parents.

She has gone back to the Creator.

Saddest news of the year!

May the Lord console her parents with DOUBLE BUNDLES OF JOY their next time of trying.

RIP BEAUTIFUL ANGEL.

BlowBack:

So sad.





I know what killed her You KNOW what killed her?

Like seriously?!

You have a good point, but it may not be so in this case!



Even the poster never told us what happened!



Rip..

She looks so peaceful.. Rest in peace

RIP to the young girl

BlowBack:

So sad.



This was an avoidable death.



Just looking at her you will know she was a healthy baby.



I know what killed her and it is usually when after breastfeeding, mother's lie their babies on their backs just as she is pictured.



I know of one case like this.



Babies younger than 3 or 4mths should never be laid on their backs especially after feeding.



The baby must be made to belch by simply holding the baby on one's shoulder and tapping her back gently before lying her on bed.



The baby must have belched and the milk regurgitated and from there went into her lungs.



If she was on her side or on her belly, she would have been able to cough out the regurgitated milk.



Always check on your baby every 2mins when they are this young





Rip young one

bjayx:

Its a pity

RIP

My condolences goes out to the parent especially the mum

sad sad

Really sad, more painful when it is avoidable.

Hmm.....whom God loves die young



Goodbye Kid

terrible







Am I d only one seen a dirty room there?D baby wasn't taken care of. May be she died of infections. Dey just wasted ds angel's life.Poor baby. God loves you more. 1 Like

bjayx:

Its a pity

tee59:

Am I d only one seen a dirty room there?D baby wasn't taken care of. May be she died of infections. Dey just wasted ds angel's life.Poor baby. God loves you more. Seconded! The room is dirty. They killed the baby with their poor hygiene. RIP little angel, fly back to heaven. Seconded! The room is dirty. They killed the baby with their poor hygiene. RIP little angel, fly back to heaven.

easzypeaszy:

