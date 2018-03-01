₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by CeoNewshelm(m): 1:24pm
A toddler has reportedly died just 2days to her dedication.
Facebook user Godswill Dickson who shared the sad news, also shared photos of the beautiful baby in her pink dress.
He wrote;
She was to b dedicated on Sunday, but our all mighty creator decided to take her today…… it’s well……may her gentle soul rest in d Bossom of the almighty….Amen
So sad!
May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by biacan(f): 1:28pm
Rip innocent
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by bjayx: 1:29pm
Its a pity
RIP
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by BlowBack: 1:36pm
So sad.
This was an avoidable death.
Just looking at her you will know she was a healthy baby.
I know what killed her and it is usually when after breastfeeding, mother's lie their babies on their backs just as she is pictured.
I know of one case like this.
Babies younger than 3 or 4mths should never be laid on their backs especially after feeding.
The baby must be made to belch by simply holding the baby on one's shoulder and tapping her back gently before lying her on bed.
The baby must have belched and the milk regurgitated and from there went into her lungs.
If she was on her side or on her belly, she would have been able to cough out the regurgitated milk.
Always check on your baby every 2mins when they are this young
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by ajibolabd(m): 1:38pm
[size=14pt]and the op think this is the best way to anounce it to the world abi [/size]
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 1:41pm
May her soul rest in peace
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Phythondancer(f): 1:41pm
so sad but op why are you posting this na, at least consider the parents.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by iAudio: 2:05pm
She has gone back to the Creator.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:57pm
Saddest news of the year!
May the Lord console her parents with DOUBLE BUNDLES OF JOY their next time of trying.
RIP BEAUTIFUL ANGEL.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:59pm
BlowBack:You KNOW what killed her?
Like seriously?!
You have a good point, but it may not be so in this case!
Even the poster never told us what happened!
May her BEAUTIFUL SOUL RIP.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Urchee: 5:59pm
Rip..
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by spartan50(m): 6:00pm
She looks so peaceful.. Rest in peace
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by MrImole(m): 6:00pm
RIP to the young girl
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by alan056: 6:01pm
BlowBack:
Thanks for the enlightenment
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by hairybigdick: 6:02pm
Rip young one
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by jaxmand: 6:03pm
bjayx:
We put this to ourselves all bcosw e have a selfish and foolish leaders that cares all any themselves. The only creature God gave a will to make decision is man. Guy thank me later... Common sense is not common � �
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by sandrahnaub(f): 6:03pm
My condolences goes out to the parent especially the mum
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
CeoNewshelm:
sad
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Cokoxtrablog: 6:04pm
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Pavore9: 6:04pm
Really sad, more painful when it is avoidable.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by GOFRONT(m): 6:06pm
Hmm.....whom God loves die young
Goodbye Kid
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Chloe88(f): 6:07pm
terrible
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by crunchyg(m): 6:07pm
Condolence to the family
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by tee59(f): 6:08pm
Am I d only one seen a dirty room there?D baby wasn't taken care of. May be she died of infections. Dey just wasted ds angel's life.Poor baby. God loves you more.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by bjayx: 6:11pm
jaxmand:Thank U for what? There r some things beyond man, n there r things that happens to the oppressed. Common sense is called common sense because it's common. View life from the window bro, not thru the mirror
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by easzypeaszy(m): 6:11pm
bjayx:frm ur pics..let assume u d VC of a university..u kw definitely som wl grduate wt 1.1, 2.1, 2.2, 3.3 n pass...at d end of it all why cnt u jst mk dem al graduate wt first class...al dis u mentioned r human wickedness..i blame ur parent frm start
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by tayo60(f): 6:14pm
tee59:Seconded! The room is dirty. They killed the baby with their poor hygiene. RIP little angel, fly back to heaven.
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by bjayx: 6:17pm
easzypeaszy:Ogun kill U there.
U blame my parent for what Cos we're having a difference in views? Must U quote me if you don't agree wit my view? Must U force me to agree wit Ur view? Must U insult my parent to make a point? U r doomed!
|Re: Toddler Who Died 2 Days To Her Dedication Buried (Photos) by Teaser0904(f): 6:18pm
Such a cutie,Rip baby girl.
