Read AdeDeji John Adeyemi’s touching story, as shared on Instagram, below:
Hallelujah! I'm a living testimony.
I was diagnosed with a brain tumour in October 2016. I went in for a surgery one year later on the 2nd of October 2017 and came out successfully by the grace of God.
The surgeon had said they will only be able to take out about 90% of the tumour (because of its location) in a surgery that should last about 4-5 hours with possibility of going paralyzed on the left part of my body if I didn't recover from the post surgical trama of the area of the brain to be operated on (Right Brain Secondary Motor Area).
After 9 hours of surgery, they were able to completely remove the entire tumour. But I went completely paralyzed on the left size of my body with zero bowel movements, a tube to leak urine passed to my bladder, swollen brain with a tube to drain the fluids in my skull and my left jaw was locked.
However, to the surprise of the surgeon, doctors and physiotherapists, I gained complete movement of my left side within 2 weeks and relearned proper coordinated movement in a month. .
I had suffered from seizures on a daily basis, from late November 2015 and several medical tests unsuccessfully gave wrong diagnosis: from cerebral malaria to ischemic stroke and all-what-not.
It was 2 years of devastating ordeal. I even nose-dived into depression at some point and would prefer staying in quiet dark rooms alone. At tipping points, when it became overwhelming, I contemplated suicide and my work life, social life and everything around me was affected but Jesus Christ came through in all of these.
I'm healthy and doing well. I've come out of it stronger and blessed beyond what words can express. The removed tumour was taken to the lab and tested. It was a type II, which means I won't require any radiotherapy or chemotherapy.
Glory to God! It's 6 months after surgery and I'll be 35 years old in a few days time. I'm forever grateful to God and I thank everyone that stood by me during the journey literally through the valley of the shadow of death.
I celebrate life. I pray that you receive the miraculous in your biddings as well in Jesus name. Amen.
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by stefanweeks: 1:51pm
Thank God for ur life.
He is the waymaker and doer of impossible things
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by soberdrunk(m): 6:03pm
This guy is a confirm "ANIKULAPO", he has death in his pouch! The odds of surviving brain tumor is so high in 'advanced' countries talkless of our dear country that is still growing, this gentleman deserves a cold crate of GULDER for he looked death in the eyes and said "No!! I intend to grow Older and then he grabbed life by the shoulder!!!
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by Cokoxtrablog: 6:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by free2ryhme: 6:03pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by pweshboi(m): 6:04pm
Really inspiring... Thank God for your life, you faith has made you whole
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by Deltayankeeboi: 6:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by kuntash: 6:04pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by crunchyg(m): 6:04pm
Thank God for your life
food is life, don't you think so
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:04pm
Thanking God for life.
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by Chloe88(f): 6:05pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:06pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by Mandrake007(m): 6:06pm
I don't believe in pastorial miracles but this is indeed a miracle.
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by babdap: 6:07pm
God is great
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by eevich: 6:07pm
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by gboyetade: 6:07pm
Nice one
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by asuustrike2009: 6:08pm
Thank God for your life.
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by anyimontana(m): 6:10pm
Am sure the treatment wasn't in naija..our level of incompetence knows no bound
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by Pavore9: 6:11pm
Deltayankeeboi:
While you deceive yourself that you are mentally balanced!
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by GGirll(f): 6:16pm
Thank God for your life my dear there's nothing as good as good health n life in Christ Jesus I'm glad you returned all d glory to Him ensure this second chance is properly harnessed for God n humanity cos that's all that mattered....Jesus fan for life....wish you long life n prosperity
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by pixypixs(m): 6:18pm
This is God's doing
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by naijjaman(m): 6:19pm
Nothing pass God. Thank God everyday you wake up alive and healthy
|Re: Nigerian Man Diagnosed With Brain Tumour, Left Paralyzed Recounts His Recovery by ndaman25: 6:19pm
anyimontana:you are right I know of someone with such sickness after d surgery not 80% successful he was paraliaz for a year before he died last week..
