This is coming after a video of a disguised Khloe was spotted in Lagos airport, traveling to South Africa, yesterday.



This got many saying she will be one of the two housemates to go back to the house today.



Well, K-Brule has this to say….



Warri don finally Carry last. 8 Likes 1 Share

... Anything naija can't be trusted!! ... Anything naija can't be trusted!! 1 Like

Enyi go and sleep joor....



Just to accept defeat, 'no way' 5 Likes

stefanweeks:

Warri don finally Carry last. check well.... He might be a migrant check well.... He might be a migrant 7 Likes

I knew from the onset that Khloe will definitely go back to the house. She will be a big threat to the rest housemates 2 Likes

Isn't the real life better than the fake life...

Thanks for listening Lala, enough of bad, gory, horrible news for today!



Continue with your Bb9ja ( double wahala ) series!! 1 Like 1 Share



Don't blame anybody for your misfortune, you were a Sissy in the house. Bye



Food is life, don't you think so? Cleo Cleo my drama queen. And you KbruleDon't blame anybody for your misfortune, you were a Sissy in the house. ByeFood is life, don't you think so? 1 Like

BBn una f.. K up.. Ordinary bundling enter South Africa una no fit bundle...

is he jealous?

I'm not a fan nor ac of the show.



I just remember those days when people blame teacher after failing.

K-Burle is a sore loser

lol!!!

Ehen se va hppn...

as long as we don't see d votes on TV its probably fake

Nairaland always shoving BBN news down our throats like we send them. I am very sure they paid Seun for this.

I wish say na money Seun dy force us to collect like this

E pain Am

.

Tessyama1:

??

We no get light since last year o Where did he charge his phone??We no get light since last year o

That's the Nigeria will live in.

Ehya

Pained

Only a sore loser does that K.Brule.

Everything in this country na wayo thanks to buhari

D