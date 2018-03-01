₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Tessyama1: 1:42pm
It seems big brother Naija housemate, K-Brule, who was disqualified alongside his pair, Khloe is shading the organizers and their voting process.
This is coming after a video of a disguised Khloe was spotted in Lagos airport, traveling to South Africa, yesterday.
This got many saying she will be one of the two housemates to go back to the house today.
Well, K-Brule has this to say….
https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-k-brule-seems-shading-organizers-bringing-back-ex-housemates.html
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by stefanweeks: 1:43pm
Warri don finally Carry last.
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Mutemenot: 1:44pm
... Anything naija can't be trusted!!
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by DuruCrusher(m): 1:49pm
Enyi go and sleep joor....
Just to accept defeat, 'no way'
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by DuruCrusher(m): 1:50pm
stefanweeks:check well.... He might be a migrant
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by braimeddy: 2:35pm
I knew from the onset that Khloe will definitely go back to the house. She will be a big threat to the rest housemates
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Man2utd: 2:38pm
Isn't the real life better than the fake life...
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:07pm
Thanks for listening Lala, enough of bad, gory, horrible news for today!
Continue with your Bb9ja ( double wahala ) series!!
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by crunchyg(m): 6:09pm
Cleo Cleo my drama queen. And you Kbrule
Don't blame anybody for your misfortune, you were a Sissy in the house. Bye
Food is life, don't you think so?
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Johnbosco77(m): 6:09pm
BBn una f.. K up.. Ordinary bundling enter South Africa una no fit bundle...
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Chloe88(f): 6:10pm
is he jealous?
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by KingsleyCEO: 6:10pm
I'm not a fan nor ac of the show.
I just remember those days when people blame teacher after failing.
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by kenonze(f): 6:10pm
K-Burle is a sore loser
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Jerrypolo(m): 6:10pm
lol!!!
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by musty1147(m): 6:10pm
Ehen se va hppn...
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by emperorAY(m): 6:10pm
as long as we don't see d votes on TV its probably fake
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Maycher(m): 6:10pm
Nairaland always shoving BBN news down our throats like we send them. I am very sure they paid Seun for this.
I wish say na money Seun dy force us to collect like this
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by ibkgab001: 6:10pm
E pain Am
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Deltayankeeboi: 6:12pm
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by free2ryhme: 6:13pm
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by pweshdodo(m): 6:13pm
Where did he charge his phone ??
We no get light since last year o
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by DaddyKross: 6:14pm
That's the Nigeria will live in.
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by meezynetwork(m): 6:14pm
Ehya
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by nikkypearl(f): 6:14pm
Pained
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by BerryAnny(m): 6:14pm
Only a sore loser does that K.Brule.
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by LesbianBoy(m): 6:15pm
Everything in this country na wayo thanks to buhari
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by Naturalobserver(m): 6:15pm
|Re: K-Brule Shades BBN Organizers After Khloe Was Spotted Going Back To South Africa by OCTAVO: 6:19pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:I think say na only me notice. about 70 percent of the news on fp na bad news....including that of apc and bubu
