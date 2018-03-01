₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,808 members, 4,153,648 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 06:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) (2163 Views)
Patoranking Shows His Joseph Frost Watch Of N21 Million / Bassey Shows His 6 Packs On Beat F.M & Ladies Go Gaga (Photos) / Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by gidimasters(m): 2:18pm
Pastor Momodu of Divine Fountain Ministries, Benin, Edo State, shows congregants a witch that recently visited his house as a bat.
Watch Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vltKR9hYMjs
SOurce:
https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/edo-state-pastor-shows-his-congregants-a-witch-that-recently-visited-his-house/
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:22pm
This isn't a real witch.
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by GOFRONT(m): 2:23pm
Very soon we will start hearing 'Reverend Father Momodu"
IMO, they should Free that helpless Bat
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by DuruCrusher(m): 2:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:
How do you identify a real one?
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:29pm
POOR BAT!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:15pm
gidimasters:
This nonsense has left instagram to nairaland
2 Likes
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Riversides2003(m): 6:15pm
Pls leave the poor Bat alone abeg.If u see witch u go fit wait?
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 6:15pm
Atheists 1- 0 Religious folks, as usual we the agnostics are in the corner browsing videos and we don't want to be bothered
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Deltayankeeboi: 6:16pm
free2ryhme:oga must you quote everything. why must you stress other people
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Naturalobserver(m): 6:16pm
So wetin congregation wan do?
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by macmiral(m): 6:16pm
Yeah...
Next!!
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:16pm
H
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by crunchyg(m): 6:16pm
Did they write witch on the forehead of the bat?
Food is life, don't you think so?
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by KingsleyCEO: 6:17pm
Just passing.
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by naijjaman(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Fukafuka: 6:17pm
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:17pm
H....
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
hehe
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by macmiral(m): 6:17pm
Riversides2003:All these ppl writing A,B,C etc please are you still in primary school...
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by OCTAVO: 6:18pm
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by oyetunder(m): 6:18pm
People are busy insulting Adeboye...Oyedepo...and Chris. Behold those top ministers are far better and honest. The truth remains that around corners of streets in Nigeria are pure criminals claiming to be ministers. These are bunch of agberos destroying lives.
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Mandrake007(m): 6:18pm
I Killed a witch cockroach last night please I need the help of pastor momodu for cleansing from this demon that visited my abode.
1 Like
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:19pm
...
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by ajibolabd(m): 6:19pm
Wonder, wonder wonder wonder
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by qualityovenbake(m): 6:19pm
ok
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by marunga(m): 6:20pm
poor bat.
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Maycher(m): 6:20pm
R
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Fukafuka: 6:21pm
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
Deltayankeeboi:
is it your quote
|Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by jameyjaggs: 6:22pm
dis one go folo buy private jet later mtcheew
(0) (Reply)
The Experience / Daily Devotional For Nairalanders. / Daily Devotional For Nairalanders.
Viewing this topic: addikt(m), sammy4life2(m), Worksunlimited, nonxo007(m), drdeola001, Clardo, Humility017(m), andybini(m), ReinaFarine, SmartMugu, WAPKOSHCOMNG(m), lordinoh(m), macmiral(m), erico2k2(m), Bleon99, ednut1(m), tayoponz(m), yvonnechaka(f), ambush, metodman(m), Vecharry(m), lezan(m), bidexolumanish(m), Babagy823, ablesolomo, inspector44, Berlyn1(f), kerry57, princetigris(m), sadiqabuch, feelme3(m), orinakpokel, SIRTee15, phiekemere, BigSarah(f), comrrex(m), talk2archy, Smarty98(m), yunglary(m), bobN, lanetrips, Omeny, passionatebae, Pray(m), twilliamx, Maxolu, pheliciti, oyatake200, iani5050, joeyswift(m), Cromcruach91, biggykabaka, haykinzo007(m), uchesino, Bravoe(m), iyke926(m), target100, sunkuns003(m), Freshprime(m), crunchyg(m), tonyzeal(m), holyman247, Agbaletu, WizydXkoba(m), Khaynet(m), beetown(m), wickyyolo, Maycher(m), Sheguama, Alayiwola, Jerrypolo(m), jayney404, sunvillequeen(f), Royaldave200(m), anibirelawal(m), oyetunder(m), IAMJojo(m), Gbless86, Spicycat(f), philsule, Blackgoat, qualityovenbake(m), Dondbuzor, martineverest(m), ifeegee(f), nNEOo(m), nairaarea, metroid(m), bolajinoni1(m), dicefrost(m), KehindeAke(m), Meeteti(m), Evidenz, UbanmeUdie, chikzyet(f), Wilsonwho(m), AceRoyal, mceffizy09(m), mhiztarromeo(m), Vycko(f), vaxx, darellone, Festy4u(m), Kitiii(m), Deltayankeeboi, Fukafuka, Mkpakala, patosky3310(m), xcuggsm(m), emmalezy(m), AstroG(m), yaksdavirus, jameyjaggs, Bgorgeous, TarOrfeek, mykelswa(m), pukka5050, princely83(m) and 235 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15