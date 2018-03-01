₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,979,808 members, 4,153,648 topics. Date: Sunday, 25 March 2018 at 06:22 PM

Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) (2163 Views)

Patoranking Shows His Joseph Frost Watch Of N21 Million / Bassey Shows His 6 Packs On Beat F.M & Ladies Go Gaga (Photos) / Falz Shows His Football Skills As He Hangs Out Wit NFF Boss Pinnick In Lagos(Pix (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by gidimasters(m): 2:18pm
Pastor Momodu of Divine Fountain Ministries, Benin, Edo State, shows congregants a witch that recently visited his house as a bat.

Watch Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vltKR9hYMjs


SOurce:
https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/edo-state-pastor-shows-his-congregants-a-witch-that-recently-visited-his-house/
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:22pm
shocked


This isn't a real witch.
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by GOFRONT(m): 2:23pm
Very soon we will start hearing 'Reverend Father Momodu"

IMO, they should Free that helpless Bat
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by DuruCrusher(m): 2:27pm
NwaAmaikpe:
shocked


This isn't a real witch.


How do you identify a real one?
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 4:29pm
POOR BAT!

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:15pm
gidimasters:
Pastor Momodu of Divine Fountain Ministries, Benin, Edo State, shows congregants a witch that recently visited his house as a bat.

Watch Video Below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vltKR9hYMjs


SOurce:
https://jobmonker.com/2018/03/edo-state-pastor-shows-his-congregants-a-witch-that-recently-visited-his-house/


This nonsense has left instagram to nairaland

2 Likes

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Riversides2003(m): 6:15pm
Pls leave the poor Bat alone abeg.If u see witch u go fit wait?
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by soberdrunk(m): 6:15pm
Atheists 1- 0 Religious folks, as usual we the agnostics are in the corner browsing videos and we don't want to be botheredangry
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Deltayankeeboi: 6:16pm
free2ryhme:


This nonsense has left instagram to nairaland
oga must you quote everything. why must you stress other people
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Naturalobserver(m): 6:16pm
So wetin congregation wan do?
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by macmiral(m): 6:16pm
Yeah...
Next!!
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:16pm
H
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by crunchyg(m): 6:16pm
Did they write witch on the forehead of the bat?



cool Food is life, don't you think so?
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by KingsleyCEO: 6:17pm
Just passing.
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by naijjaman(m): 6:17pm
undecided
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Fukafuka: 6:17pm
grin

1 Like

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:17pm
H....
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by martineverest(m): 6:17pm
hehe
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by macmiral(m): 6:17pm
Riversides2003:
A
All these ppl writing A,B,C etc please are you still in primary school...

1 Like

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by OCTAVO: 6:18pm
shocked
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by oyetunder(m): 6:18pm
People are busy insulting Adeboye...Oyedepo...and Chris. Behold those top ministers are far better and honest. The truth remains that around corners of streets in Nigeria are pure criminals claiming to be ministers. These are bunch of agberos destroying lives.
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Mandrake007(m): 6:18pm
I Killed a witch cockroach last night please I need the help of pastor momodu for cleansing from this demon that visited my abode.

1 Like

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by BabatCargo(m): 6:19pm
...
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by ajibolabd(m): 6:19pm
Wonder, wonder wonder wonder
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by qualityovenbake(m): 6:19pm
ok
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by marunga(m): 6:20pm
poor bat.
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Maycher(m): 6:20pm
R
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by Fukafuka: 6:21pm
Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by free2ryhme: 6:22pm
Deltayankeeboi:
oga must you quote everything. why must you stress other people

is it your quote

Re: Meet Pastor Joshua Momodu: "A Witch Visited My House As Bat" (Video) by jameyjaggs: 6:22pm
dis one go folo buy private jet later mtcheew

(0) (Reply)

The Experience / Daily Devotional For Nairalanders. / Daily Devotional For Nairalanders.

Viewing this topic: addikt(m), sammy4life2(m), Worksunlimited, nonxo007(m), drdeola001, Clardo, Humility017(m), andybini(m), ReinaFarine, SmartMugu, WAPKOSHCOMNG(m), lordinoh(m), macmiral(m), erico2k2(m), Bleon99, ednut1(m), tayoponz(m), yvonnechaka(f), ambush, metodman(m), Vecharry(m), lezan(m), bidexolumanish(m), Babagy823, ablesolomo, inspector44, Berlyn1(f), kerry57, princetigris(m), sadiqabuch, feelme3(m), orinakpokel, SIRTee15, phiekemere, BigSarah(f), comrrex(m), talk2archy, Smarty98(m), yunglary(m), bobN, lanetrips, Omeny, passionatebae, Pray(m), twilliamx, Maxolu, pheliciti, oyatake200, iani5050, joeyswift(m), Cromcruach91, biggykabaka, haykinzo007(m), uchesino, Bravoe(m), iyke926(m), target100, sunkuns003(m), Freshprime(m), crunchyg(m), tonyzeal(m), holyman247, Agbaletu, WizydXkoba(m), Khaynet(m), beetown(m), wickyyolo, Maycher(m), Sheguama, Alayiwola, Jerrypolo(m), jayney404, sunvillequeen(f), Royaldave200(m), anibirelawal(m), oyetunder(m), IAMJojo(m), Gbless86, Spicycat(f), philsule, Blackgoat, qualityovenbake(m), Dondbuzor, martineverest(m), ifeegee(f), nNEOo(m), nairaarea, metroid(m), bolajinoni1(m), dicefrost(m), KehindeAke(m), Meeteti(m), Evidenz, UbanmeUdie, chikzyet(f), Wilsonwho(m), AceRoyal, mceffizy09(m), mhiztarromeo(m), Vycko(f), vaxx, darellone, Festy4u(m), Kitiii(m), Deltayankeeboi, Fukafuka, Mkpakala, patosky3310(m), xcuggsm(m), emmalezy(m), AstroG(m), yaksdavirus, jameyjaggs, Bgorgeous, TarOrfeek, mykelswa(m), pukka5050, princely83(m) and 235 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.