



Although we are not sure of the specs or the release date but we assume it would be the sequel to the 'CAMON CX' and we would be calling it CAMON CX 2 and CAMON CX 2 AIR



The device is expected to come with:



3GB RAM for Camon CX 2 AIR and 4GB RAM for Camon CX 2

We are expecting a 1.51 GHz Octa Core Processor for the Camon CX 2 ARM MT6763V/V



The battery is expected to be around 4000MAh to 4200MAh for both the CX 2 and CX 2 Air



The camera would also be an upgrade from the previous Camon CX but the actual specs are not know.

Our sources say 20MP front camera and 16MP + 2MP rear camera.





THIRD DEVICE



The third device would be a low end smart phone for those can't afford mid range or high end phones.

This device would run on Andriod Oreo 8.1 Go Edition similar to the one on the Nokia 1.

This device would run on



1.25GHz Quad Core Processor with 1GB RAM b]ARM MT6737 [/b]



The camera might just be a low end 8MP and 5MP camera



Also the battery might be around 2700 MAh



Would You Buy A 1 GB Ram Device in 2018?



See pictures for leaks of geek bench test.



Follow me on twitter https://twitter.com/mastarcard for more

Subscribe to my youtube channek https://youtube.com/mastarcard for more Sources have confirmed that TECNO Mobile is about to release a new device in the coming months. This might be a reply to recent release of the infinix Hot S3, just released by infinix mobile.Although we are not sure of the specs or the release date but we assume it would be the sequel to theand we would be calling itandThe device is expected to come with:3GB RAM for Camon CX 2 AIR and 4GB RAM for Camon CX 2We are expecting a 1.51 GHz Octa Core Processor for the Camon CX 2The battery is expected to be around 4000MAh to 4200MAh for both the CX 2 and CX 2 AirThe camera would also be an upgrade from the previous Camon CX but the actual specs are not know.Our sources say 20MP front camera and 16MP + 2MP rear camera.The third device would be a low end smart phone for those can't afford mid range or high end phones.This device would run onsimilar to the one on the Nokia 1.This device would run on1.25GHz Quad Core Processor with 1GB RAM b]ARM MT6737 [/b]The camera might just be a low end 8MP and 5MP cameraAlso the battery might be around 2700 MAhWould You Buy A 1 GB Ram Device in 2018?See pictures for leaks of geek bench test.