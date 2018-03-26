₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Mastarcard: 2:19pm On Mar 25
Sources have confirmed that TECNO Mobile is about to release a new device in the coming months. This might be a reply to recent release of the infinix Hot S3, just released by infinix mobile.
Although we are not sure of the specs or the release date but we assume it would be the sequel to the 'CAMON CX' and we would be calling it CAMON CX 2 and CAMON CX 2 AIR
The device is expected to come with:
3GB RAM for Camon CX 2 AIR and 4GB RAM for Camon CX 2
We are expecting a 1.51 GHz Octa Core Processor for the Camon CX 2 ARM MT6763V/V
The battery is expected to be around 4000MAh to 4200MAh for both the CX 2 and CX 2 Air
The camera would also be an upgrade from the previous Camon CX but the actual specs are not know.
Our sources say 20MP front camera and 16MP + 2MP rear camera.
THIRD DEVICE
The third device would be a low end smart phone for those can't afford mid range or high end phones.
This device would run on Andriod Oreo 8.1 Go Edition similar to the one on the Nokia 1.
This device would run on
1.25GHz Quad Core Processor with 1GB RAM b]ARM MT6737 [/b]
The camera might just be a low end 8MP and 5MP camera
Also the battery might be around 2700 MAh
Would You Buy A 1 GB Ram Device in 2018?
See pictures for leaks of geek bench test.
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Behankey(m): 6:30pm On Mar 25
We dey wait o . It will be nice to see them release trendy devices and also roll out updates to the existing ones
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by pat077: 8:15pm On Mar 25
Same old crap
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by scarycuteface(m): 8:53pm On Mar 25
Can they ditch the mtk please? Would be nice to have some snapdragon in their phones.
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Psoulsport(m): 9:11pm On Mar 25
Can't wait to see this new piece and the sophisticated features that will come with it.
I enjoyed the #tecnofansthatbond
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Rubiesangel: 9:23pm On Mar 25
Oya na, let's go there. Can't imagine the sophistication of these new devices.
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Rangel: 9:33pm On Mar 25
These Tecno guys are always ont-doing themselves. Like they keep surpassing their previous records, back to back. Ooooshe. Let's wait and see.
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by tafat: 10:57pm On Mar 25
Wow,interesting cant wait for it,nice one tecno
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:02pm On Mar 25
whaT!!!!!!!!!
1.25 Quad core in 2018
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by RETIREDMUMU(m): 11:02pm On Mar 25
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Dam5reey(m): 4:51am
Tecno are back to their level, bugdet phones..
Thought they will release Phantom 9, in order to compete with S9
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by zonax(m): 7:38am
Good
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Primusinterpares(m): 7:41am
make Una release o...
still rocking my Leagoo.
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Quality20(m): 7:41am
phone freaks are in trouble with d way tecno is releasing phones
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by henry007(m): 7:43am
Still rocking my Phantom 8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nv2xfQ437QE
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Patrick33(m): 7:43am
Dam5reey:compete wetin? When elders are gathering do you see small children around them??
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by ZarahBuhari: 7:47am
Are they going forward or backward?
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Dam5reey(m): 7:47am
henry007:
Have you received OS upgrade?
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by Dam5reey(m): 7:48am
henry007:
Stop deceiving Tecno fans, you use iPhone X
Have you received OS upgrade?
Instead they will make Phantom 9 with Oreo 8.1
|Re: TECNO Mobile To Release 3 New Devices With Oreo 8.1 Soon by henry007(m): 7:58am
Dam5reey:
I use both na.
No OS upgrade yet. Phantom 6 got updated so it would probably get one.
