6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Automotive1(m): 4:05pm
Car lovers spend a lot of money trying to make their machines stand out. Some will invest in custom rims, tinted windows and other body features,like the 'CR7' on Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti Chiron. But for many, specialized and high-end paint jobs are what make the real difference.
A custom paint finish can totally change the look of a car, giving it an entirely different personality. That's why car manufacturers let their luxury car models come with a range of impressive, but expensive, paint options for those lucky to enough to afford it.
Here’s just of a few of the most expensive factory paint options around
1) Range Rover ChromaFlair N5.2m
ChromaFlair finish is offered in 8 psychedelic designs on the $127,000 2011 Range Rover Autobiography at a cost of $14,500 . It causes light interference, with the surface reflecting and refracting so that it appears to change colour as you move around the car.
2) Bentley Mulsanne Custom N10.8m
Bentley offers 115 standard colors, 24 two-tone selections, and four styles of hand-painted accent stripes just for its $290,000 Mulsanne.
During the $30,000 and 8 days paint job,Bentley applies 2 layers of primer by hand. Next, at least one base coat is hand-sprayed in solid, metallic, or matte finish. Robots then apply two clear coats, while human carbon-based painters perform the final rubdown.
3) Bugatti Veyron Custom N5.6m
An elaborate painting options for just $15,500 ,customers can opt for two tone exteriors, custom body outlines, and even specialised finishes such as the L’Or Blanc. The whole process takes up to 3 months, with inspectors spending 2 days going over the finished job with a magnifying glass before approving delivery.
4) BMW M3s Frozen Gray and Frozen Black N7.4m
In 2012, BMW offered a limited edition M3 in Frozen Gray or Black,adding approximately $20,500 to the purchase price. The Frozen surface was prone to being easily damaged, and BMW made customers sign a waiver that voided the warranty if they did not maintain the coat in unspoilt condition.
5) Mercedes-Benz Alubeam N6.2m
Available exclusively for SLS AMG owners. Chrome, polished silver, it's mirror like shine can't be missed. How do they do it? Well at $17,000 per paint job and no robots here,the extremely labor-intensive paint process involves 7 separate layers done by trained experts. It's like spraying liquid metal.
6) Cadillac Black Diamond Edition Tri-Coat N540,000
The $1,500 Black Diamond Tri-coat, available on the CTS-V, contains a metallic black base coat and a top clear coat, with a layer of SpectraFlair pigment. It diffracts light in the same way as a diamond, creating a dazzling prism effect.
Which of these awesome paint jobs is your favourite ?
Source https://autojosh.com/these-are-6-of-the-most-expensive-car-paint-options-that-can-buy-a-new-car/
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by gbzed(m): 6:29pm
Benz all the way.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by soberdrunk(m): 7:19pm
"6.2 million naira" just for paint job? Money that i will use to buy '3 Camry" and employ drivers and bodyguards that will be following me in convoy everywhere i go.........
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Aden777(m): 7:20pm
Venza... I pray for, O'Lord.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by PMWSpirit(m): 7:20pm
Waste. Same result with a good car wrap job
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by LilSmith55(m): 7:20pm
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by ct2(m): 7:21pm
Pls no insult, you the paint of the car, or the to start the paint factory
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by BlackDBagba: 7:21pm
Pictures please
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by tooth4tooth: 7:22pm
The one that dope is the cheapest one .The paint colour of that Cadillac is hit for me.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Helpfromabove1(m): 7:22pm
hmmm money baba GOD pls pick my call
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by soleexx(m): 7:23pm
Ordanry paint... wen baba taokfik go collect 21k
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by iphanyiuma(m): 7:23pm
God abeg give me any one any colour even if na pink I no go reject..
Test me lord
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by naijadriva: 7:29pm
I once saw a Mercedes painted in ChromaFlair. As I drove closer, it changed colour but I thought, "what if a taxi scratches it?" Na die be that o.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by sirfemoz(m): 7:29pm
Imagine life without money.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Aphrygian: 7:29pm
Dont try this in Nigeria ooooo, i no the pain car owner goes through whenever i tell them the metallic stone in there paint is a PRLX, an EVIROBASE or a three step metallic.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Rextayne: 7:31pm
soberdrunk:Poor man mentality.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by BE811APP: 7:32pm
Just one scratch on d car..its sorry!
Or an agbero brushing the car..
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Ralphdan(m): 7:34pm
Shey normal paint go spoil the engine?
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by jericco1(m): 7:38pm
not that expensive considering the price of the car.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by sirvvy: 7:41pm
Rextayne:oshey!
Rich man mentality
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by omniwater: 7:47pm
Imagine what those people above shouting 'poor man mentality' and 'i pray oh lord' will do with public resources when they accidentally find themselves in public offices.
Capitalism feeds materialism which will eventually destroy the world.
My opinion.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by demoBaba: 7:52pm
BlackDBagba:
Change that 3310.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Nonso92(m): 8:03pm
Wakanda wahala is this? 6.2M for paint job.
Well issoryt
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by PastorandMentor: 8:06pm
Let me use you for rituals
sirfemoz:
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by sirfemoz(m): 8:11pm
PastorandMentor:
So, ritual is the only way to make money?
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by lovelinkheart(m): 8:15pm
Aden777:God will grant your wish
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by Malawian(m): 8:16pm
PMWSpirit:do you know where one can get those car wrap services?
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by gonkin(m): 8:17pm
If them like let them paint it with blood or mercury. The rally decal will always get my car the attention it needs
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by ogundeleai(m): 8:19pm
And after the painting the vehicle will still be plying oshodi in Lagos or iwo Road under bridge in Ibadan where you will need extra careful when slugging it out with commercial drivers during stand still traffic
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by PastorandMentor: 8:20pm
The best and easiest way. No need to work. Just donate your head
sirfemoz:
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by mammanbawa: 8:35pm
Just like that.
|Re: 6 Of The Most Expensive Car Paint Options That Can Buy A New Car by castrol180(m): 8:35pm
