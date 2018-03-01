₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Issakendrick: 4:05pm
Christian Association of Nigeria chairman crushed to death in Taraba.
The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State, Ben Ubeh, has died after being crushed by a truck conveying goods along Jalingo-Yola Expressway.
The incident occurred this morning in Zing. His charred body was scattered along the road but bystanders have covered them with sands and later packed inside a sack.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/christian-association-of-nigeria.html
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by matrix199(m): 5:02pm
Rest In Peace
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by propanet(m): 7:21pm
what a shameful way for a man of God to die.
All these CAN chairmen are more corrupt than politicians
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by kingPhidel(m): 7:21pm
Rip
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by taylor89(m): 7:22pm
Ewww
Hope he's in good terms with God
Buhari killed him
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by FisifunKododada: 7:22pm
The Jewish God could not even save his life. What's the point? Live your life and stop carrying religion on your head like gala
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by chidiebere2020(m): 7:22pm
So bad
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by itiswellandwell: 7:22pm
Sad. Rip sir
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Coded7: 7:22pm
So sad
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by khalleb(m): 7:22pm
RIP
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by lynliks(f): 7:22pm
Omg! RIP so sad.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by ZombieTAMER: 7:22pm
Buhari sef
This doesn't have the signature of village people...
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Sleezwizz: 7:23pm
Chisos
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by ceejaynnaji(m): 7:23pm
Rip
The way ppl die in this country ehh
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Abeyjide: 7:23pm
Rip. God almighty console his family left behind.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by iykmora(m): 7:23pm
what a way to go. rip
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by ONeMAnMOPOL: 7:23pm
Very sad! And some pple r here claiming boss, forgetting that we can leave any moment.....
Always b grateful for who u r, though we r all sinners, may God have mercy on us.
RIP Sir!
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by cogbuagu: 7:23pm
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by saintol: 7:23pm
This is terrible. RIP
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Adegokenath(m): 7:23pm
too many dead for this regime,buhari why?
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by mbaka0433: 7:23pm
rest in peace sir.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by uncleiykeman: 7:24pm
What a painful way to go. RIP
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by iRyan(m): 7:24pm
sad. Goes to show that no matter how much of a Christian or how prayerful you are, nobody is exempt from ills befalling them.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by thesicilian: 7:24pm
RIP
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by mysteriousman(m): 7:24pm
Sad, most Nigerians are terrible drivers couple with the bad road network in Nigeria some of these deaths are quite avoidable
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by NairaMaster1(m): 7:25pm
RIPP. But that captured truck is too slow to have caused this if recklessness is ruled out.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by orinakpokel: 7:27pm
RIP
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Cromcruach91: 7:28pm
taylor89:
Comments like these make me happy I got out of supporting PDP or APC or any other party...because Nigerian politics can make one very bitter and petty.
Grow up.
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Cromcruach91: 7:29pm
FisifunKododada:
For a Christian, death =heaven.=eternal life.
We all are going to die anyways....
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by Uguruzik(m): 7:30pm
matrix199:[color=#990000][/color] I suspect Buhari
|Re: Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba by BE811APP: 7:30pm
