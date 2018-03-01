Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Ben Ubeh, CAN Chairman Crushed To Death In Taraba (10827 Views)

The chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Taraba State, Ben Ubeh, has died after being crushed by a truck conveying goods along Jalingo-Yola Expressway.



The incident occurred this morning in Zing. His charred body was scattered along the road but bystanders have covered them with sands and later packed inside a sack.



Source: http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/christian-association-of-nigeria.html

Rest In Peace

what a shameful way for a man of God to die.



All these CAN chairmen are more corrupt than politicians 7 Likes 1 Share

Rip

Ewww



















Hope he's in good terms with God















Buhari killed him

The Jewish God could not even save his life. What's the point? Live your life and stop carrying religion on your head like gala The Jewish God could not even save his life. What's the point? Live your life and stop carrying religion on your head like gala 8 Likes 1 Share

So bad

Sad. Rip sir

So sad

RIP

Omg! RIP so sad.







This doesn't have the signature of village people... Buhari sefThis doesn't have the signature of village people... 3 Likes

Chisos

Rip



The way ppl die in this country ehh

Rip. God almighty console his family left behind.

what a way to go. rip





Very sad! And some pple r here claiming boss, forgetting that we can leave any moment.....





Always b grateful for who u r, though we r all sinners, may God have mercy on us.

RIP Sir! Very sad! And some pple r here claiming boss, forgetting that we can leave any moment.....Always b grateful for who u r, though we r all sinners, may God have mercy on us.RIP Sir! 2 Likes

This is terrible. RIP

too many dead for this regime,buhari why?

rest in peace sir.

What a painful way to go. RIP

sad. Goes to show that no matter how much of a Christian or how prayerful you are, nobody is exempt from ills befalling them. 2 Likes

RIP

Sad, most Nigerians are terrible drivers couple with the bad road network in Nigeria some of these deaths are quite avoidable

RIPP. But that captured truck is too slow to have caused this if recklessness is ruled out. 1 Like

RIPP.

But that captured truck is too slow to have caused this if recklessness is ruled out. 1 Like

RIP

taylor89:

Ewww



Hope he's in good terms with God

Buhari killed him

Comments like these make me happy I got out of supporting PDP or APC or any other party...because Nigerian politics can make one very bitter and petty.



Grow up. Comments like these make me happy I got out of supporting PDP or APC or any other party...because Nigerian politics can make one very bitter and petty.Grow up. 2 Likes

FisifunKododada:

The Jewish God could not even save his life. What's the point? Live your life and stop carrying religion on your head like gala

For a Christian, death =heaven.=eternal life.



We all are going to die anyways.... For a Christian, death =heaven.=eternal life.We all are going to die anyways.... 1 Like