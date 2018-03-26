₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by khalhokage(m): 5:45pm On Mar 25
Facebook user Henry Ikenna Ugwu posted a the horrifying tale of what almost befell an innocent woman.
True Story: How I Saved a Girl from Jungle Justice in Onitsha
Last Saturday, I was traveling to Imo state. I stopped over at Onitsha, picked a bike to Upper Iweka to drop at another park where I would board another bus. As I was paying the bike man, I sighted a dark rough-looking man drag a girl by her blouse. The force was so much that, instantly, the girl’s blouse was torn.
The man went ahead to push her down and started dragging her along the floor. Because I had been rounded by passenger hustlers, I had to pay for my ticket ASAP considering that the bus was about leaving. But they didn’t have change.
They were running around for change when I looked again and saw that the girl had been stripped to her pants, battered and still being dragged on the floor. By this time, it wasn’t the man alone; a crowd of men (emphasis on MEN) had joined him. They surrounded her. I could hardly see her as the men were shouting, “O zuru ori” (“She stole”). I was confused. I have never witnessed jungle justice like this in my life.
The men who had gathered were all hefty, rugged-looking, thick-voiced – you know the regular Upper Iweka agberos. The girl kept screaming yet her voice was completely swallowed up by the men. People were filming already with their phones, and screaming “Kpo ya oku” (“Set her ablaze”).
Concerned, I asked a woman seated close to me to go there and save the girl. Maybe they’d respect her as an elder. She replied, “Look at this one. It seems you’re new here. Leave them. She stole. Let them kill her.” A man in the bus chipped in: “That was how one girl entered my aunty’s shade, said she was on her period and she needed to wear pad, only for her to enter my aunty’s shade and steal all her money. If no be say I dey inside bus now I for join hand beat am.”
So, we would just fold our hands and watch someone burn to death? But I couldn’t. I looked at a guy in the front seat – he was about my age. He smiled and winked at me (maybe it was his own way of saying, “That was the right thing you said”) and proceeded to tell another man recording the incident to stop; he asked the man if he would be recording if it was his sister there. That statement alone impressed me. I was relieved I wasn’t alone. I told him to come down from the bus. When he did, I appealed to him to help me save the girl. He nodded and asked how we would do that.
I pointed at a pure water seller. “Buy four,” I said. He did. “Now when I get into that crowd splash the water.” He said Okay. No objection.
I pressed into the crowd and he splashed the water. Reacting to that, the crowd dispersed a little. I could see the girl and the man who had accused her. I went straight to the man and held him by his belt, asking him what the girl stole. At first, my intention was to convince the crowd that whatever she stole was not enough to kill her. And because stealing is a sin, killing her is another sin. Two wrongs don’t make a right. I wanted to solicit for pardon. For her to be handed over to the police. But I was shivering within me yet I was able to scream over and over, “Wetin she steal?!”.
All the man said was: “Somebody stole something in main market and she is the person”. The woman who was in the bus with me had already appeared. She asked the man, “And you didn’t catch the person in Main Market?” That was how sense entered their heads. The crowd started asking the girl what she stole. She made it clear that she didn’t steal anything, that she was buying something and felt a sharp push, and the next thing she was there on the floor. That she hasn’t been to Main Market. Suddenly, the Accuser pushed through the crowd and started running.
Apparently, he wasn’t alone in whatever he was planning. A keke pulled up, he jumped in and drove off.
Later, someone would say that this was a new style of kidnapping. Apparently, they had wanted to drag the girl into the keke and drive off with her in the guise of taking her to the police station. Obviously, they lost control.
The women started raining curses on the Accuser as they helped the teary girl with clothes. Some men took it upon themselves to find him and beat him up. The bus conductor handed me my change and asked me to get in the bus. On our way out I took this pic below, a cluster of people apologizing to the girl.
I am sharing this story because I want us all, especially young people, to stand up against jungle justice anywhere. Add your voice and help rescue the situation instead of standing there, recording with your phone or complaining about it. You can start by sharing this so others can find courage too. # SayNoToJungleJustice
PS: Women need to wake up in this country and know
that they have as much power as the men. Knowing how much women have suffered in the hands of patriarchy in this country and around the world, how can you see a crowd of men surrounding a woman and you just wave it off and continue with what you’re doing?
https://mbasic.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1712193372160930&id=100001108511023&refid=17&_ft_=top_level_post_id.1712193372160930%3Atl_objid.1712193372160930%3Athrowback_story_fbid.1712193372160930%3Athid.100001108511023%3A306061129499414%3A2%3A0%3A1522565999%3A-5577471106097374752&__tn__=%2As-R
20 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by khalhokage(m): 5:46pm On Mar 25
The apologetic mob
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by hajoke2000(f): 7:11pm On Mar 25
people love taking laws into their own hands......
no nearest police station to go again ....
God bless him ,for saving a soul is like saving the whole world
9 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by alienvirus: 6:43am
God bless you bro. Some had been killed for wrong accusations. Some were arrested and jailed wrongly. There are so many in prisons who were swapped with the real criminal. Even on Nairaland. So many reasonable topics like this were pushed to the bin while moderators banned users for no just reason.
Unfortunately no one was there to correct the wrongdoing as you did.
May we not be a victim wrong accusation!
Lalasticlala
Seun
Mynd44
24 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by simonlee(m): 10:57am
.
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:57am
alienvirus:You've said it all bro.
Nothing to be added.
God bless Mr Henry.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Evablizin(f): 10:57am
Wow,you did well.
God bless you.
NwaAmaikpe:Oh Lawd!!! What have i done?
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by MrRhymes101(m): 10:57am
B
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:57am
Good job Mr Henry.
In other news:
She was the love of my life until she posted
"Mama I maked it" instead of "Mama I maid it"
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by BabatCargo(m): 10:59am
Good Job
Ship from china to Nigeria @ $4.5/kg
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by everlymoore86(m): 10:59am
Even the corrected version is wrong , 'maid' , you too deserves quit.
2 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by NwaAmaikpe: 11:00am
Evablizin:
Great risk you took.
Onitsha boys don't have joy.
I just wish this story was buttressed with pictures or videos of when she was stripped.
Thank you for saving my dearest Evablizin.
Evablizin, I'm happy you are safe.
God will always protect you.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Deltayankeeboi: 11:03am
I dont like the poster above me
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by jetz: 11:03am
people sit down for govt house dy steal billions em no fit do em jungle justice but person were steal maggi of 10naira em go disgrace d person set am ablaze our thinking in tis country is just vague despite the fact say na we fear God pass ontop we dy commit untold sins to mankind
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by amiibaby(f): 11:03am
Good
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Iscoflexxman: 11:03am
That was very bad. Unfortunately. Its only in Nigeria that the citizens don't trust the police.
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by ijemz: 11:05am
simonlee:
Fool . What if that was your sister that was saved? Anu ofia
10 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Shadbay(m): 11:05am
God bless you, brother!
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Mhizausta(f): 11:05am
Different ways to die in Nigeria
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by JatAbolaji(m): 11:05am
God bless this brave man!
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Acecards: 11:06am
MANNABBQGRILLS:made bro
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by ucnwafor(m): 11:06am
Op u are the hero
2 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:07am
simonlee:Appreciate something good for once abegii!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Bishop1monte(m): 11:08am
MANNABBQGRILLS:
And maid is the past tense of make ehn? Oga Tisha.
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Uptown7(m): 11:09am
Thanks bro. may GOD bless u.
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:09am
Bishop1monte:You will be more happier when you look at things from the bright sides of life. Have a great week ahead bro!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by ogbiwa: 11:09am
Love will always win over hatred, always.
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by autodexter: 11:10am
I salute u sir for the courage to confront an enraged accuser infront of a blood thirsty crowd...some nigerian police men with ak's would still think twice or s**t in there pants..your reward awaits you sir
4 Likes
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by Bidobado: 11:10am
khalhokage:
May God reward you for helping to save the life of that young lady. So much religion in Nigeria, yet people cannot forgive and would gladly set ablaze another human. Both Muslims and Christians are terrorists.
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by asuustrike2009: 11:11am
God bless Henry.Topic like this remind me of those 4 boys in aluu community that were killed innocently
1 Like
|Re: How I Saved A Girl From Jungle Justice In Onitsha - Henry Ikenna Ugwu by nerdfrost(m): 11:11am
simonlee:Goat..ure part of Nigeria's problem
2 Likes
il / Happy Birthday To Nadia_sa / Why Is My Picture Generating A Lot Of Comments?
