Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House (22589 Views)

BBNaija: Anto Reveals Why She Must Win The N45m Prize / BBNaija: The Moment K.Brule And Khloe Were Disqualified & Evicted From The House / K.brule And Khloe Disqualified From The Big Brother House (details) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Khloe says that she will set Cee-C straight when she goes back into the house, and Anto says she'd confront Lolu about his girlfriend outside the house he never told her about.



Ebuka announced that big brother will sneak them into the house at 3am tomorrow.



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-anto-khloe-returns-house.html



Cc; lalasticlala Even though most people are not about this, two evicted housemates, Anto and Khloe have been voted back into the house.Khloe says that she will set Cee-C straight when she goes back into the house, and Anto says she'd confront Lolu about his girlfriend outside the house he never told her about.Ebuka announced that big brother will sneak them into the house at 3am tomorrow.Cc; lalasticlala 2 Likes 1 Share

Na so

We see Khloe for airport 24 Likes

my two babes r back....this Biggie's house is getting hotter 12 Likes 1 Share

Good



Do you want window blind for your home or office? Check my signature for pictures and they are very affordable. Beautiful wallpaper are available to decorate your wall too. All for shikini money 2 Likes

m

Stupid show. 76 Likes 4 Shares

It's alright

We already know

smh so after escaping from the those whose names have been written in the book of death. these two fools still decided to go back to the house. na permanent makers devil don take write their names back this second time and this time around no going back. they are doomed permanently for hell 1 Like

Wow

This is a consipiray by Big Brother to make sure that Lolu doesn't win..

Tessyama1:

Even though most people are not about this, two evicted housemates, Anto and Khloe have been voted back into the house.



Khloe says that she will set Cee-C straight when she goes back into the house, and Anto says she'd confront Lolu about his girlfriend outside the house he never told her about.



Ebuka announced that big brother will sneak them into the house at 3am tomorrow.



https://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/bbnaija-anto-khloe-returns-house.html



Cc; lalasticlala wonder tips wonder tips

Leaders of yesterday

ok 36 Likes 1 Share

3am. That was a wrong move... Here in Nigeria, no one is sure that the power supply will be available then. 5 Likes 1 Share

Wow Anto my girl is back. 2 Likes 1 Share

How come Anto that was "singly"(other evicted housemates were evicted in pairs) evicted because she had the least vote automatically had the highest votes to come back to the house? Why didn't her voters save her when she was up for eviction?

For Khloe, we know she has "big celebrities " supporting her, and Kbrule's "stupidity" caused her to be evicted in the first place 2 Likes

See people wey boko haram suppose abduct. Ugly ducklings 10 Likes 2 Shares

3 Likes 1 Share

Is Mourinho still man utds coach? 5 Likes

Kleo said she is in for cee-c this time around. 1 Like

The only khloe I know is that of CTU. 14 Likes 2 Shares

see buess

The two housemate go be like ...... 1 Like

...but were they voted back due to their small small breasts?

BamiTii:

See people wey boko haram suppose abduct. Ugly ducklings

Why Khloe nipple they black like this? 1 Like

Anto my crush











#teamlepa

delikay4luv:

The only khloe I know is that of CTU.

O'Brian the techie O'Brian the techie 4 Likes 1 Share