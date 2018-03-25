₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Tessyama1: 8:21pm
Even though most people are not about this, two evicted housemates, Anto and Khloe have been voted back into the house.
Khloe says that she will set Cee-C straight when she goes back into the house, and Anto says she'd confront Lolu about his girlfriend outside the house he never told her about.
Ebuka announced that big brother will sneak them into the house at 3am tomorrow.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by owelle22(m): 8:23pm
Na so
We see Khloe for airport
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by iyapont: 8:26pm
my two babes r back....this Biggie's house is getting hotter
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Xcelinteriors(f): 8:40pm
Good
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Adebayo555(m): 8:41pm
m
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Arsenalholic(m): 8:41pm
Stupid show.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Charltex(m): 8:41pm
It's alright
We already know
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Deltayankeeboi: 8:41pm
smh so after escaping from the those whose names have been written in the book of death. these two fools still decided to go back to the house. na permanent makers devil don take write their names back this second time and this time around no going back. they are doomed permanently for hell
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by miqos02(m): 8:41pm
Wow
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by TheNigerianMan: 8:42pm
This is a consipiray by Big Brother to make sure that Lolu doesn't win..
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by miqos02(m): 8:42pm
Tessyama1:wonder tips
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by mykemiley(f): 8:42pm
Leaders of yesterday
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Dutchey(m): 8:42pm
ok
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by peacettw(f): 8:42pm
3am. That was a wrong move... Here in Nigeria, no one is sure that the power supply will be available then.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Ellabae(f): 8:44pm
Wow Anto my girl is back.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by obaataaokpaewu: 8:44pm
How come Anto that was "singly"(other evicted housemates were evicted in pairs) evicted because she had the least vote automatically had the highest votes to come back to the house? Why didn't her voters save her when she was up for eviction?
For Khloe, we know she has "big celebrities " supporting her, and Kbrule's "stupidity" caused her to be evicted in the first place
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by BamiTii(f): 8:44pm
See people wey boko haram suppose abduct. Ugly ducklings
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by styless(f): 8:44pm
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Lerio(m): 8:45pm
Is Mourinho still man utds coach?
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Demonicide(f): 8:46pm
Kleo said she is in for cee-c this time around.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by delikay4luv: 8:47pm
The only khloe I know is that of CTU.
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Gabflex: 8:47pm
see buess
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by TechZiga: 8:48pm
The two housemate go be like ......
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by castrol180(m): 8:48pm
...but were they voted back due to their small small breasts?
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by BlackAdam55(m): 8:48pm
BamiTii:
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by ajibolabd(m): 8:52pm
Why Khloe nipple they black like this?
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by allanphash7(m): 8:52pm
Anto my crush
#teamlepa
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by ClintonNzedimma(m): 8:52pm
delikay4luv:
O'Brian the techie
|Re: #bbnaija: Anto And Khloe Return To The House by Odobaone: 8:53pm
The big brother this year self no sell like last year. These pipul matured for mind
