|Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:37am
A woman was raped and killed by unknown persons in Jigawa state. According to reports, the woman was raped by some men who attacked her and also killed her in the process with a knife. Her corpse was dumped by the roadside with condoms allegedly found on her body.
The incident was said to have caused panic among residents who notified the police authorities of the sad development.
The corpse of the deceased was later evacuated by police officers as investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators, according to reports.
May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/woman-killed-raped-unknown-men-jigawa-graphic-photos.html
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by PrettyCrystal: 8:37am
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by 4reala(m): 8:44am
Pple no longer have conscience. May the perpetrators meet morr painful death than this.
May her gentle soul rip
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by FreddyKruger: 8:45am
The north is turning into one unbearable hell hole. The high rate of crimes in that region has quadrupled since the dullard became president.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by dkronicle(m): 8:47am
This kain life. You rape 1person, con still kill am
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Shedrack777(m): 8:47am
after enjoying the kitty, they still went ahead to kill her. may they be raped severally by gays before being killed by cultist too. Amen
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by mysticwarrior(m): 8:48am
FreddyKruger:it always been like that but only became worst since the full-animal oh pardon my ignorance foolani man can to power.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by bjayx: 8:49am
Fulani herdsmen did it.
U must be dumb to doubt me.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by IamPatriotic(m): 8:51am
Effect of an effective tramol, an average Hausa/Fulani person (including the so called good muslems) is a hard drug addict.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by talk2archy: 11:05am
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by paymentvoucher: 11:05am
Aarghh! This is Terrible!
The rate at which Raping and Killing happens in Northern part of Nigeria make me think if Olosho are no longer available there
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by RoyalBlak007: 11:05am
This is so terrible
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by osuofia2(m): 11:06am
FUKK THE CALIPHATE....claiming HOLIER THAN THOUGH ,they claim they don't drink alcohol but hard drugs is permitted.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Riversides2003(m): 11:06am
After ravaging her p. Part you still went ahead to kill her. May you never know Peace again through out your existence. Too much blood in the land, God pls help us
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:08am
BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:08am
I was thinking it was herdsmen.
But herdsmen don't wear condoms.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Shadbay(m): 11:08am
And the hands are tied together like one criminal?
Which way, Nigeria?
Which way?
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by BabatCargo(m): 11:08am
Becoming too much
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 11:09am
that's a very foolish act
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by coolcharm(m): 11:09am
The condom is enough to provide information of the rapists and killers via DNA test.
But trust Nigerian police... They won't see that as adiquate exhibit.
May her soul find rest. Amen
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by fk002: 11:09am
FreddyKruger:
There are tens of thousands of this type of news coming from the South why didn't you complain?
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Juell(m): 11:10am
In a sane country their DNAs could be gotten, but in a shithole....... Nothing happens
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Mandrake007(m): 11:10am
Buhari Boys are on a rampage,well their can you blame them? their boss is at the top.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Auxiliary(m): 11:11am
The sought of news making the round these days, the all around the globe, just gives me heartaches...
With numerous prostitute roaming around and looking for customers, you still engage in rape... Why do we have to bring destruction on ourselves?
God shouldn't have given man the ability to choose in the first place.. (Not blaming GOD tho)
May Her Soul Rest in Peace...
And the perpetrators meeting their own low soon
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by osuofia2(m): 11:12am
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Finest6: 11:12am
People no longer conscience for bad behaviour, its disgusting to read news like this. The perpetrators must be apprehended and prosecuted ASAP.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by cchiagom(f): 11:12am
"Unknown persons" Let me not say what's on my mind. May God protect us.
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by sparkwil(m): 11:14am
Juell:
And even if their DNA is obtained nothing will still happen....... Shithole country indeed
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Firgemachar: 11:16am
Terrible!
May God save us from evil people o...
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by FrancisDiote(m): 11:16am
fk002:Every well meaning Nigerian is condeming this babaric act only for you to defend the North. You must be shameless
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by QuitNotice(m): 11:17am
Evil peeps everywhere
|Re: Woman Raped And Killed In Jigawa State (Graphic Photos) by Virus777: 11:17am
Fulani herdsmen the usual culprits.
