The incident was said to have caused panic among residents who notified the police authorities of the sad development.



The corpse of the deceased was later evacuated by police officers as investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators, according to reports.



May her soul rest in peace.



Pple no longer have conscience. May the perpetrators meet morr painful death than this.

May her gentle soul rip 17 Likes 1 Share

The north is turning into one unbearable hell hole. The high rate of crimes in that region has quadrupled since the dullard became president. 4 Likes

This kain life. You rape 1person, con still kill am 2 Likes

after enjoying the kitty, they still went ahead to kill her. may they be raped severally by gays before being killed by cultist too. Amen 2 Likes

The north is turning into one unbearable hell hole. The high rate of crimes in that region has quadrupled since the dullard became president. it always been like that but only became worst since the full-animal oh pardon my ignorance foolani man can to power. it always been like that but only became worst since the full-animal oh pardon my ignorance foolani man can to power. 1 Like

Fulani herdsmen did it.

U must be dumb to doubt me. 2 Likes

Effect of an effective tramol, an average Hausa/Fulani person (including the so called good muslems) is a hard drug addict. 2 Likes

Aarghh! This is Terrible!



The rate at which Raping and Killing happens in Northern part of Nigeria make me think if Olosho are no longer available there

This is so terrible

FUKK THE CALIPHATE....claiming HOLIER THAN THOUGH ,they claim they don't drink alcohol but hard drugs is permitted. 1 Like

After ravaging her p. Part you still went ahead to kill her. May you never know Peace again through out your existence. Too much blood in the land, God pls help us 1 Like

BAD NEWS EVERYWHERE. 1 Like 1 Share







I was thinking it was herdsmen.

But herdsmen don't wear condoms. I was thinking it was herdsmen.But herdsmen don't wear condoms.



Which way, Nigeria?

Which way? And the hands are tied together like one criminal?Which way, Nigeria?Which way? 1 Like

Becoming too much



that's a very foolish act 2 Likes

The condom is enough to provide information of the rapists and killers via DNA test.



But trust Nigerian police... They won't see that as adiquate exhibit.





May her soul find rest. Amen 3 Likes

The north is turning into one unbearable hell hole. The high rate of crimes in that region has quadrupled since the dullard became president.







There are tens of thousands of this type of news coming from the South why didn't you complain ? There are tens of thousands of this type of news coming from the South why didn't you complain 4 Likes

In a sane country their DNAs could be gotten, but in a shithole....... Nothing happens 2 Likes

Buhari Boys are on a rampage,well their can you blame them? their boss is at the top.

The sought of news making the round these days, the all around the globe, just gives me heartaches...





With numerous prostitute roaming around and looking for customers, you still engage in rape... Why do we have to bring destruction on ourselves?

God shouldn't have given man the ability to choose in the first place.. (Not blaming GOD tho)





May Her Soul Rest in Peace...

And the perpetrators meeting their own low soon

People no longer conscience for bad behaviour, its disgusting to read news like this. The perpetrators must be apprehended and prosecuted ASAP.

"Unknown persons" Let me not say what's on my mind. May God protect us.

In a sane country their DNAs could be gotten, but in a shithole....... Nothing happens

And even if their DNA is obtained nothing will still happen....... Shithole country indeed And even if their DNA is obtained nothing will still happen....... Shithole country indeed 1 Like





May God save us from evil people o... Terrible!May God save us from evil people o...

There are tens of thousands of this type of news coming from the South why didn't you complain ? Every well meaning Nigerian is condeming this babaric act only for you to defend the North. You must be shameless Every well meaning Nigerian is condeming this babaric act only for you to defend the North. You must be shameless

Evil peeps everywhere