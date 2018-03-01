Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto (8658 Views)

Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka / Khloe And K-Brule Loved Up As They Arrive Nigeria After Their Disqualification / Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Nigerian Singer, Dr Sid took to his twitter handle to react as viewers of the Big Brother Naija show had to wait till 3am for returning evicted housemates, Khloe and Anto to be snuck back into the Big Brother house.



Gists Via: @YomzzyBlogNigerian Singer, Dr Sid took to his twitter handle to react as viewers of the Big Brother Naija show had to wait till 3am for returning evicted housemates, Khloe and Anto to be snuck back into the Big Brother house.Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/03/dr-sid-reacts-as-nigerians-waits-for.html 1 Share







See more >> Hilarious reaction from Dr SidSee more >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/03/dr-sid-reacts-as-nigerians-waits-for.html

Watching from an angle 360 decree

Anyone that stayed up till 3am or woke up at 3am to watch that thing issan iidiot 80 Likes 3 Shares

I wonder what he's doing at "3:08am" himself... 15 Likes 2 Shares

She try

Thank goodness I don't watch the show, I can only stay awake to watch football match at that time. 3 Likes

Anyone that stayed till 3am or woke up same time to watch this crap is a certified idiot. #fact 21 Likes

medexico:

Anyone that stayed up till 3am or woke up at 3am to watch that thing issan iidiot



I'm baffled by Nigerians honestly! I'm baffled by Nigerians honestly! 4 Likes

Really need somebody to explain what people gain in watching BBNaija to me all I always see is sexual display and affection.

In this part of the world we give so much preference to stupid things.



Imagin sitting down to watch certain pple doing nothing other than talking rubbish for hours. 5 Likes 1 Share

Well said baba, tell them......

See what the future of a nation are interested in.

Nigeria: A bleak future lies ahead with these set of youths for real!! 2 Likes 3 Shares

JOBLESSNESS @ ITS PEAK!

The only thing that can make me stay up till 3 a.m is bitcoin 2 Likes

Like boss like worker.. Ur oga dey use quality time wey e supposed use give u quality beat.. U too dey use quality time wey u suppose use find beta lyrics..

This is the kind of thing Nigerian youths like.



If you call people to stay up late at night to make a scientific discovery or to brainstorm on groundbreaking business models, you will see only few people, that is if you will see anybody at all.



Very shallow minded generation.



And we wonder why we are still a third world country....smh 4 Likes

Am still amazed at how much some people follow this crap

No time for time

I no go deny say I no dey watch the show but to stay awake till 3:00am or even wake up by that time, I dey mad?









I know say I go still see the video for social media this morning na 1 Like

medexico:

Anyone that stayed up till 3am or woke up at 3am to watch that thing issan iidiot Seconded.... Seconded....

It all boils down

to "passion" 1 Like

Never watched any Big brother till date

I stayed awake but it's no big deal. 1 Like

Those people know the kind of stuff most Nigeria youths are made off. you will see some people risking been sacked at work by coming late because they slept late because of the show or sleeping at work.

Assuming most people that waited till that time were asked to read at that time you will get various excuse why it is impossible.

I hope what happened at that time is something that has never been heard or seen before in human existence and hope they rewarded them. 1 Like 1 Share

Olalan:

Am still amazed at how much some people follow this crap My brother... My brother...

stay faya



























































i dey mad

Why e come de pain am like dat?

When my wife woke me up by 3.00am today, I thought she wanted to tell me that PMB has resigned only for her to tell me that the two housemates are about to sneak into the big Brother house......I tire 2 Likes

ladyF:

The only thing that can make me stay up till 3 a.m is bitcoin

Lady

Fèranmì!