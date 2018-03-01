₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,075 members, 4,154,840 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 12:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto (8658 Views)
Former Bbnaija Housemates, Khloe And Princess Pictured With Ebuka / Khloe And K-Brule Loved Up As They Arrive Nigeria After Their Disqualification / Drogba Reacts As Davido Builds House For Utibe, A Boy Fan (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Yomzzyblog: 8:42am
@YomzzyBlog
Nigerian Singer, Dr Sid took to his twitter handle to react as viewers of the Big Brother Naija show had to wait till 3am for returning evicted housemates, Khloe and Anto to be snuck back into the Big Brother house.
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/03/dr-sid-reacts-as-nigerians-waits-for.html
1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Yomzzyblog: 8:42am
Hilarious reaction from Dr Sid
See more >> http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2018/03/dr-sid-reacts-as-nigerians-waits-for.html
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by pinfeeds(m): 8:56am
Watching from an angle 360 decree
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by medexico(m): 9:20am
Anyone that stayed up till 3am or woke up at 3am to watch that thing issan iidiot
80 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by NeeKlaus: 9:23am
I wonder what he's doing at "3:08am" himself...
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by itspzpics(m): 9:26am
She try
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by ClintonEmex: 9:53am
Thank goodness I don't watch the show, I can only stay awake to watch football match at that time.
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by TheKingIsHere: 11:18am
Anyone that stayed till 3am or woke up same time to watch this crap is a certified idiot. #fact
21 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by PurplePatch(m): 11:19am
medexico:
I'm baffled by Nigerians honestly!
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by valuedammy(m): 11:20am
Really need somebody to explain what people gain in watching BBNaija to me all I always see is sexual display and affection.
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Danelo(m): 11:20am
In this part of the world we give so much preference to stupid things.
Imagin sitting down to watch certain pple doing nothing other than talking rubbish for hours.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by kabawa(m): 11:20am
Well said baba, tell them......
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:21am
See what the future of a nation are interested in.
Nigeria: A bleak future lies ahead with these set of youths for real!!
2 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:21am
JOBLESSNESS @ ITS PEAK!
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by ladyF(f): 11:21am
The only thing that can make me stay up till 3 a.m is bitcoin
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by inoki247: 11:21am
Like boss like worker.. Ur oga dey use quality time wey e supposed use give u quality beat.. U too dey use quality time wey u suppose use find beta lyrics..
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by eleojo23: 11:21am
This is the kind of thing Nigerian youths like.
If you call people to stay up late at night to make a scientific discovery or to brainstorm on groundbreaking business models, you will see only few people, that is if you will see anybody at all.
Very shallow minded generation.
And we wonder why we are still a third world country....smh
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Olalan(m): 11:21am
Am still amazed at how much some people follow this crap
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Benjom(m): 11:22am
No time for time
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Dumdumfashion(f): 11:22am
I no go deny say I no dey watch the show but to stay awake till 3:00am or even wake up by that time, I dey mad?
I know say I go still see the video for social media this morning na
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Realhommie(m): 11:22am
medexico:Seconded....
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by RoyalBlak007: 11:22am
It all boils down
to "passion"
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by FarahAideed: 11:22am
Never watched any Big brother till date
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Ellabae(f): 11:22am
I stayed awake but it's no big deal.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Teewhy2: 11:23am
Those people know the kind of stuff most Nigeria youths are made off. you will see some people risking been sacked at work by coming late because they slept late because of the show or sleeping at work.
Assuming most people that waited till that time were asked to read at that time you will get various excuse why it is impossible.
I hope what happened at that time is something that has never been heard or seen before in human existence and hope they rewarded them.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by Realhommie(m): 11:23am
Olalan:My brother...
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by IgbosAreOsus: 11:23am
stay faya
i dey mad
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by QuitNotice(m): 11:23am
Why e come de pain am like dat?
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by factsandfigures: 11:24am
When my wife woke me up by 3.00am today, I thought she wanted to tell me that PMB has resigned only for her to tell me that the two housemates are about to sneak into the big Brother house......I tire
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by RoyalBlak007: 11:24am
ladyF:
Lady
Fèranmì!
|Re: BBNaija: Dr Sid Reacts As Nigerians Stayed up Till 3Am For Khloe And Anto by abrahym(m): 11:24am
Big brother is really making cool cash from this show..
People take their money vote people out
They use their money vote people back in again
Big Bros nice strategy
See How This Hot Idle Girl Is Showing-off In Her Room. / Anita Isama, Paul Okoye's Fiancee's Look For Peter & Lola's Wedding / Is Omer Batti Jackson's Biological Son.
Viewing this topic: Moukandjo, valuedammy(m), Dapsey97(m), Teetom04(m), kokolet007(f), jovialswag(m), Pidginwhisper, iyatrustee(f), Horlamz009(m), switlily25(f), Abmus, fkpboy, 00Ademi(m), 2sd(m), enque(f), Olanrewaju001(m), GOODMAN1, Emmyjah50, achimotan(m), Adekunlemoyo, extommix(m), sammy329(m), d4real890(m), raphroye(m), onlytiles, ibolord(m), Medicalcomedian, datsammy, Spetzzy7(m), Adinije(f), awollowo, damola1, ubizle(f), noblealuu, unearthed(m), abdulskulboy(m), estolaB(f), Odunsco01(m), Antina(f), Braze9(m), LesbianBoy(m), KoseweKosegbo, ahlee1(m), kayvinci(m), emmaBS(m), harddyj, Larrey(f), calyx, Ophilabraham, Ariel20(m), biacan(f), DOZIE2COOL(m), jocarfid(m), maxwell150905, monex(m), omenziate(m) and 87 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22