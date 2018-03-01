₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:06am
Some Nigerian socialites and businessmen were at it again yesterday, Sunday March 25th, during a child dedication party in Imo state. The colorful ceremony which had Imo big guns in attendance - was to celebrate the child dedication of little Miss Adaeze Madu, daughter of Mr and Mrs Elvis Madu, the CEO of YKom Records.
Guests and friends who attended the party which was held at Cubana Lounge in Owerri, the state capital - sprayed huge cash in the course of the celebration as seen in the pictures.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/money-rain-child-dedication-party-owerri-imo-state-photos.html
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 9:06am
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/money-rain-child-dedication-party-owerri-imo-state-photos.html
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by bjayx: 9:08am
Blood money...
Doubt me n go blind.
Na only them dey work??
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Zaikon(m): 9:14am
bjayx:what if they doubt you and become rich
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by medexico(m): 9:16am
The pikin no even know wetin dey happen
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Shedrack777(m): 9:24am
and people will be saying there's no money in nigeria. no be money be that, abi na paper?
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:44am
Udonmit!!!
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by IdeyFindWife: 11:10am
This won't be anything like the #MoneyRain when i joyfully wed my eBoo of life, ma one and only #FrenzyDuchess!
It'll be all gold, glitters, trinkets, treasures and fine things, for 2 weeks straight! Everything all lit!
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by talk2archy: 11:32am
Those that worship poverty will be like... Drug...blood..money.
.
.
.
See them trying to bounce on this comment.
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by simonlee(m): 11:32am
Only for him to grow up and WAEC will show him pepper
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Jimmy231: 11:32am
bjayx:I tire ooooo
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by miqos02(m): 11:32am
Wow
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by nduboss(m): 11:32am
Wanted to say something but someone has already carry my thoughts
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by OtedolaSon: 11:32am
This pikin future bright pass u wey de read this comment own
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by XXLDICK(m): 11:32am
Trampling on our currencies, no respect for the legal tender.
later we'll be complaining of bad notes.
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Tazdroid(m): 11:32am
Complete and utter nonsense
Na their money sha
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by EngrMcDon(m): 11:33am
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by bettercreature(m): 11:33am
bjayx:Some areas in lagos are full of people that reasons like you! You cant just go there with expensive cars they believe all rich men are into rituals
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by tobidipity(m): 11:33am
Obviously this money were not made legally
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by inoki247: 11:33am
Dangote pikin Don born no b yesterday dem du wedding. Abi na wu dey spray d moni..
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:33am
The Richest Man in the world was around at the Richest man in Africa's party last weekend and nothing like this was witnessed..... You know people with legal money when you see them!
See them stepping on and abusing the currency.
smh
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Okundaye4(m): 11:34am
nduboss:
simonlee:
talk2archy:
No, not this monday morning.
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by nduboss(m): 11:34am
bjayx:go sit down blood poo KO
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Dyt(f): 11:34am
When you see them
You know them
Bling bling gangs
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by nduboss(m): 11:35am
Okundaye4:hahahahaha
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by Ttipsy(m): 11:35am
Owerri isn't a dulling city. m not surprised
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by rhythyson: 11:35am
Why are they mostly in Black??
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by IamPopular(m): 11:35am
Poverty issa bastard,yl some people will be doinq child dedication,dey will be beqqinq u to please manaqe cocncotion and eqq,some are sprayinq money like this... #OwoKudiEqo
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by thorpido(m): 11:36am
Ego
Re: Money Rain At Elvis Madu's Child Dedication Party In Owerri, Imo State. Photos by LargeBreed(m): 11:37am
Na N200 and N100 be money rain? Make'em rain 500 or 1k, then it's real rain. They should come learn rainmaking from amuwo odofin igbo business men.
