Guests and friends who attended the party which was held at Cubana Lounge in Owerri, the state capital - sprayed huge cash in the course of the celebration as seen in the pictures.



Some Nigerian socialites and businessmen were at it again yesterday, Sunday March 25th, during a child dedication party in Imo state. The colorful ceremony which had Imo big guns in attendance - was to celebrate the child dedication of little Miss Adaeze Madu, daughter of Mr and Mrs Elvis Madu, the CEO of YKom Records. Guests and friends who attended the party which was held at Cubana Lounge in Owerri, the state capital - sprayed huge cash in the course of the celebration as seen in the pictures.

Blood money...

Doubt me n go blind.

Na only them dey work?? 20 Likes 1 Share

what if they doubt you and become rich

The pikin no even know wetin dey happen 8 Likes

and people will be saying there's no money in nigeria. no be money be that, abi na paper? 13 Likes 1 Share

Udonmit!!!





This won't be anything like the #MoneyRain when i joyfully wed my eBoo of life, ma one and only #FrenzyDuchess! It'll be all gold, glitters, trinkets, treasures and fine things, for 2 weeks straight! Everything all lit!

Those that worship poverty will be like... Drug...blood..money.

See them trying to bounce on this comment.

Only for him to grow up and WAEC will show him pepper 20 Likes 1 Share

I tire ooooo

Wow

Wanted to say something but someone has already carry my thoughts

This pikin future bright pass u wey de read this comment own

Trampling on our currencies, no respect for the legal tender.





later we'll be complaining of bad notes. 1 Like

Complete and utter nonsense



Na their money sha

Blood money...

Doubt me n go blind.

Some areas in lagos are full of people that reasons like you! You cant just go there with expensive cars they believe all rich men are into rituals

Obviously this money were not made legally 1 Like

Dangote pikin Don born no b yesterday dem du wedding. Abi na wu dey spray d moni..

The Richest Man in the world was around at the Richest man in Africa's party last weekend and nothing like this was witnessed..... You know people with legal money when you see them!



See them stepping on and abusing the currency.

smh 10 Likes 4 Shares

No, not this monday morning. No, not this monday morning.

go sit down blood poo KO



You know them

Bling bling gangs

You know them Bling bling gangs When you see them

Okundaye4:











hahahahaha

Owerri isn't a dulling city. m not surprised

Why are they mostly in Black??

Poverty issa bastard,yl some people will be doinq child dedication,dey will be beqqinq u to please manaqe cocncotion and eqq,some are sprayinq money like this... #OwoKudiEqo

Ego