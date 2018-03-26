₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Dailyhappenings: 9:18am
Nigerian music mogul, Don Jazzy too had sort of the same reaction to their entrance as he also took to Twitter at the wee hours of this morning to send in this tweet:
ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN�
✔
@DONJAZZY
This is all I have been doing since. #bbnaija
Nigerians apparently, expected a dramatic entrance, but then, the housemates just sneaked into the house, went into the luxury suite, and slept on the bed…
Don Jazzy also reacted after Nina went upstairs and she didn’t spot the girls:
Last night during the live show, it was announced that the housemates will be sneaked back into the house at 03:00am this morning, and they were sneaked in, while other housemates were asleep.
..and since then, viewers started the hashtag, #BBNightVigil.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SSKt6RDvMRo
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by crazysaint(m): 9:20am
Dude got time for this bbn of a thing.... always reacting.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by itspzpics(m): 9:25am
Don j get tym sha
Meanwhile
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by b4dawn(m): 9:26am
lolz
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by GudluckIBB(m): 9:30am
itspzpics:
i dey tell you
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Queenslary(f): 9:44am
thank God I just jejely go sleep my sleep... can't because of bb be doing vigil
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by ClintonEmex: 9:49am
What's actually happening in this bbnaija that entices people to it.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by coluka: 10:03am
So this agbaya get time to dey watch this yeye show? show that is for children, jobless people and idle house wives
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by ikemesit4477: 11:05am
Dailyhappenings:I follow for the vigil make I no lie! At least I got what I wanted!
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by IgbosAreOsus: 11:40am
Jobless mumu
Keeping up with nonsense
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by OtedolaSon: 11:41am
So any celeb wey tweet about am na automatic news headline
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Giddymoney(m): 11:41am
I think I will unfollow this man on twitter, he seems he's too childish , always talking about bbn
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by AlexCk: 11:41am
Don Jazzy must be an highly unstable element, that react readily with any news about bbn
Element: Don Jazzy
Symbol: Dj‡
Reactivity: High
Stability: Unstable.
Atomic Number: Unknown
Radioactive: yes, especially in the presence of bbn.
Periodic table: present.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Deltayankeeboi: 11:41am
DON JAZZY OLD MAN WEY NO GET SENSE. DEY BEHAVE LIKE BABY UPANDAN
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:41am
DON JAZZY and crew Really making a case to perform at the GRAND FINALLE.
Y'all now all got it?!
Hian!
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Israeltolani(m): 11:42am
Don't goan face your career
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by SmartMugu: 11:42am
It appears making music is less important now to Don jazzy, all he talks about these days is #BBNaija.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Newpride(m): 11:42am
Nigerians don turn to chemical that react to everything.
Wetin concern me self, this is early monday, make I find wetin I go do so I can make money.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Mophasa(m): 11:42am
Don jazzy's music production career has been on steady decline since the new school kids like babyfresh,Kris beat ,Fresh,mastercraft etc came through....
That's y he got so much time on his sleeve
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by majamajic(m): 11:43am
IgbosAreOsus:so u enjoying this moniker?
a human being !!!!
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by ameh99: 11:44am
Wetin concern me...
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by kellynoah: 11:46am
Small time APC Government will react. Lai will be like... Their return can only be achieve by APC government.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Watermelonman: 11:48am
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by jameyjaggs: 11:48am
big broda say evicted housmates bt i see som1 disqualified comin bak to d house........no difference btwin big broda n buhari..##arangeeetinsonpoint.
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by PediakAuthor(m): 11:48am
wait oo, on a more serious note, BBNAIJA is copying The Labour room reality TV show that was done last year... labour room pressed the reset button and two evicted housemates from cross river and Benue State returned back to the house to join the others... so who is copying who and who is fooling who
the video is still on YouTube
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by PortableToDynam(m): 11:49am
Remix to SURU by John Ogah
Booda Jazzy, please goan marry, time wait for nobody, jes pls goan marry...
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by ObaKlaz(m): 11:50am
Giddymoney:Free recharge card and money wey u dey beg am go gree u unfollow?
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by Iyajelili(f): 11:51am
Nairaland i beg you in God's name enough of using the word the reacts.....haaba
|Re: #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return by oba2flex(m): 11:55am
kellynoah:
