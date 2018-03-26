Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / #bbnaija: Don Jazzy Reacts To Anto And Khloe’s Midnight Return (7009 Views)

ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN�

✔

@DONJAZZY

This is all I have been doing since. #bbnaija



Nigerians apparently, expected a dramatic entrance, but then, the housemates just sneaked into the house, went into the luxury suite, and slept on the bed…











Don Jazzy also reacted after Nina went upstairs and she didn’t spot the girls:











Last night during the live show, it was announced that the housemates will be sneaked back into the house at 03:00am this morning, and they were sneaked in, while other housemates were asleep.



..and since then, viewers started the hashtag, #BBNightVigil.





Dude got time for this bbn of a thing.... always reacting. 1 Like

















Meanwhile

lolz

itspzpics:

Don j get tym sha

i dey tell you i dey tell you 3 Likes

thank God I just jejely go sleep my sleep... can't because of bb be doing vigil

What's actually happening in this bbnaija that entices people to it. 3 Likes

So this agbaya get time to dey watch this yeye show? show that is for children, jobless people and idle house wives

Dailyhappenings:

cc; lalasticlala, mynd44 I follow for the vigil make I no lie! At least I got what I wanted! I follow for the vigil make I no lie! At least I got what I wanted!

Jobless mumu





Keeping up with nonsense 1 Like

So any celeb wey tweet about am na automatic news headline

I think I will unfollow this man on twitter, he seems he's too childish , always talking about bbn

Don Jazzy must be an highly unstable element, that react readily with any news about bbn





Element: Don Jazzy

Symbol: Dj‡

Reactivity: High

Stability: Unstable.

Atomic Number: Unknown

Radioactive: yes, especially in the presence of bbn.

Periodic table: present. 2 Likes

DON JAZZY OLD MAN WEY NO GET SENSE. DEY BEHAVE LIKE BABY UPANDAN

DON JAZZY and crew Really making a case to perform at the GRAND FINALLE.

Y'all now all got it?!

Hian! 2 Likes 1 Share

Don't goan face your career

It appears making music is less important now to Don jazzy, all he talks about these days is #BBNaija. 1 Like





Wetin concern me self, this is early monday, make I find wetin I go do so I can make money. Nigerians don turn to chemical that react to everything.Wetin concern me self, this is early monday, make I find wetin I go do so I can make money.





That's y he got so much time on his sleeve Don jazzy's music production career has been on steady decline since the new school kids like babyfresh,Kris beat ,Fresh,mastercraft etc came through....That's y he got so much time on his sleeve

IgbosAreOsus:

Jobless mumu



Keeping up with nonsense so u enjoying this moniker?

a human being !!!! so u enjoying this moniker?a human being !!!!

Wetin concern me...

Small time APC Government will react. Lai will be like... Their return can only be achieve by APC government. 1 Like 1 Share

.

big broda say evicted housmates bt i see som1 disqualified comin bak to d house........no difference btwin big broda n buhari..##arangeeetinsonpoint.





the video is still on YouTube wait oo, on a more serious note, BBNAIJA is copying The Labour room reality TV show that was done last year... labour room pressed the reset button and two evicted housemates from cross river and Benue State returned back to the house to join the others... so who is copying who and who is fooling whothe video is still on YouTube

Remix to SURU by John Ogah



Booda Jazzy, please goan marry, time wait for nobody, jes pls goan marry...

Giddymoney:

I think I will unfollow this man on twitter, he seems he's too childish , always talking about bbn Free recharge card and money wey u dey beg am go gree u unfollow? Free recharge card and money wey u dey beg am go gree u unfollow?

