₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,160 members, 4,155,212 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 03:37 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) (15335 Views)
5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) / Mango Worms Aka Mango Fly: What You Need To Know About (VIDEO) / Dead Bodies Stick Out Of Imota Cemetery, Lagos (Disturbing Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by CastedAyo: 12:05pm
A child's body was infested with worms in South Africa and, according to reports, it was as a result of the child's unironed clothes.
According to @EricanM who shared the disturbing photos on tweeter, such happens when clothes are spread outside and certain insects lay eggs on them, then the eggs hatch when the clothes are worn. So in other to avoid such situation, people are advised to iron their clothes.
According to ToriMill findings, lots of people have been having same issues which was reported to hospital. They complain of body itching and within three days, small sores develops.
A yellow spot then develops from each sores as it gets ripe. Once the sore is expressed, a worm comes out of it.
Culled from; https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/see-what-happens-to-a-boy-as-a-result-of-airing-cloth-to-dry-and-failing-to-iron-it-photos.html
1 Share
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by HungerBAD: 12:05pm
Huh?
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by taylor89(m): 12:08pm
Na lie abeg
I can't remember the last time i ironed my polo shirts and have not had a pinch of ant let alone maggots
The boy has eaten foods for the gods
18 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by bjayx: 12:09pm
How U wan take iron when PHCN plus NEPA is Ur friend
15 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Benjom(m): 12:10pm
Dayuum!
The fastest way to a new job is with a new and AWESOME CV. Here are catchy samples:
https://exceptionalcv.com/cv-samples
.
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Zonacom(m): 12:27pm
Nna eh. Hope it's not contagious.
1 Like
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Mhizausta(f): 12:31pm
Huh!
They better go and cleanse that line. Who has time to press all dried clothes?
5 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Godwinfury(m): 12:40pm
98% of clothes worn by almost all Nigerians are not ironed, so I don't seem to understand how this affects us.
12 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by sarafa68: 12:55pm
the second advantage of pressing your cloth.
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by mhizv(f): 12:56pm
I think it's bot fly....it's quite gross, you can look it up
End product is usually maggots,in the skin after been bitten...I don't think this as a result of not ironing.
4 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by UDUJ: 1:02pm
mhizv:
You are very correct. Those are Botfly maggots. They lay their eggs and the eggs hatch in their hosts (like dogs, cats and rarely humans)
5 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by paymentvoucher: 2:16pm
oh Blood of Jesus!
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by kellynoah: 2:16pm
In LAI voice.... Dis worms has nothing to do wit APC nna the work of Pdp be dis dat why we need more time to eradicate dis
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by invigilator(m): 2:17pm
Science Students, over to you!!
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Emmy9ite(m): 2:17pm
Are those real worms from his body? Mehn!!
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by BrainnewsRadio(f): 2:18pm
Disgusting..
Sorry boy
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Abfinest007(m): 2:19pm
apc used these kind of lies to win election
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by vchykp(m): 2:19pm
these are worms, but the cause is not unironed cloths, tho am yet to know the cause because one developed below my nose when i was much younger, it was removed with RED-OIL.. i experienced it just that once, but it seems to disturb dogs a lot, if the are unkept for upto a month, its very likely you see this worm under there skin..
so its not unironed cloths, as dogs dont wear clothes talk more of ironing, dirtiness or something else that could be the cause.
1 Like
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by lekahm(m): 2:19pm
Before wearing your clothes!
Dust it thrice and say: All Praise is for God who has clothed me with this garment and provided it for me, with no power nor might from myself.
2 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by peacettw(f): 2:21pm
Myiasis
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by innobets(m): 2:21pm
invigilator:
Let me call Olamide baado
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by styless(f): 2:22pm
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by doctorkush(m): 2:22pm
taylor89:its real... The eggs are been laid by a kind of fly ... They only need a host to develop on... Its no new thing...
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by ZombieTAMER: 2:22pm
Abfinest007:
taylor89:This is true
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by GenbIoodykiller: 2:23pm
UDUJ:when i was small i had one on the tip of my ear (that place where women do put ear rings)
at first my mum didn't know what was inside it keeps growing and releasing water and fat just like that picture.
my mum started applying it mixture of salt and oil till one day she decided to press it and poom falls out a big live maggot
was a chilling and funny experience then
3 Likes
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Crixina(f): 2:23pm
Wetin person no go see for this world wey we come.
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Kaxmytex(m): 2:23pm
Everything for africa dey on para mode.. .
See worm too
1 Like
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by GenbIoodykiller: 2:23pm
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Alum34(m): 2:23pm
South Africa stop lying, me self i get time to iron self. Where u see light to iron for naija.
|Re: Worms Attack South African Boy For "Failing To Iron His Clothe" (Disturbing Pic) by Emmasteev(m): 2:24pm
You are talking as if you don't understand how light work for Nigeria,how do we iron clothes when person don't see light for a month [size=8pt][/size][b][/b]
Bayelsa Diagnostic Center At Imgbi, Yenogoa (Photos) / 5 Ways Nigerians Relax Their Nerves / Good Samaritan Pays N1.2m Hospital Bills For Poor Patients In Imo State
Viewing this topic: boolet(m), Joshkeyz(m), holluwizzy(m), fleps(m), carlede, MacRaph, freeDR(m), zubydave(m), edrys(m), neroskiinternal, Rotty32, Cribking1(m), ufedobb(f), wumibello(f), stevnwigw1, salvation101(f), alex81(m), obaival(m), sambrow(m), okomile(f), SenR(m), Drenix(m), MitrikDenholm, ayodeyjie(m), Shawlambivert(m), Stallion93(m), Tobycharles, ogbolu0147(m), me69, seunlo1(m), femojie(m), Ibideji, postbox, Ibusho, ecosystm(m), remola04(m), newsheriffintown, 8stargeneral, princeemmma(m), Emmaxmusic(m), abiodun175(m), Kolabalogun(m), easternguy1(m), micky90(m), akeneobi(m), urch47(m), geosegun(m), WeedSeller(m), hilaryCU, Randy100, toms55(m), kingzfarms(m), geekybabe(f), Popowaa, cuteken(m), Oblongata, EmmaJohn12345, chris2h(m), Kachy1605(m), Utchgirl(f), difance(m), igudia5(m), xaggar(m), postdigger(m), tosign4real(m), swing4real(m), austin55, YOUNGrapha(m), henryguy9944, Ramos16(m), Aieboocaar(m), Oxtertee, Alphafeezay(m) and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 4