A child's body was infested with worms in South Africa and, according to reports, it was as a result of the child's unironed clothes.



According to @EricanM who shared the disturbing photos on tweeter, such happens when clothes are spread outside and certain insects lay eggs on them, then the eggs hatch when the clothes are worn. So in other to avoid such situation, people are advised to iron their clothes.



According to ToriMill findings, lots of people have been having same issues which was reported to hospital. They complain of body itching and within three days, small sores develops.



A yellow spot then develops from each sores as it gets ripe. Once the sore is expressed, a worm comes out of it.



Huh?

Na lie abeg











I can't remember the last time i ironed my polo shirts and have not had a pinch of ant let alone maggots















The boy has eaten foods for the gods

How U wan take iron when PHCN plus NEPA is Ur friend 15 Likes







Nna eh. Hope it's not contagious. 1 Like





They better go and cleanse that line. Who has time to press all dried clothes?

98% of clothes worn by almost all Nigerians are not ironed, so I don't seem to understand how this affects us. 12 Likes

the second advantage of pressing your cloth.

I think it's bot fly....it's quite gross, you can look it up



End product is usually maggots,in the skin after been bitten...I don't think this as a result of not ironing. 4 Likes

mhizv:

I think it's bot fly....it's quite gross, you can look it up



End product is usually maggots,in the skin after been bitten...I don't think this as a result of not ironing.

You are very correct. Those are Botfly maggots. They lay their eggs and the eggs hatch in their hosts (like dogs, cats and rarely humans)

oh Blood of Jesus! oh Blood of Jesus!

In LAI voice.... Dis worms has nothing to do wit APC nna the work of Pdp be dis dat why we need more time to eradicate dis 3 Likes 1 Share

Science Students, over to you!!

Are those real worms from his body? Mehn!!





Sorry boy Disgusting..Sorry boy

apc used these kind of lies to win election

these are worms, but the cause is not unironed cloths, tho am yet to know the cause because one developed below my nose when i was much younger, it was removed with RED-OIL.. i experienced it just that once, but it seems to disturb dogs a lot, if the are unkept for upto a month, its very likely you see this worm under there skin..



so its not unironed cloths, as dogs dont wear clothes talk more of ironing, dirtiness or something else that could be the cause. 1 Like

Before wearing your clothes!



Dust it thrice and say: All Praise is for God who has clothed me with this garment and provided it for me, with no power nor might from myself. 2 Likes

Myiasis

invigilator:

Science Students, over to you!!



Let me call Olamide baado Let me call Olamide baado

taylor89:

its real... The eggs are been laid by a kind of fly ... They only need a host to develop on... Its no new thing...

Abfinest007:

apc used these kind of lies to win election taylor89:

Na lie abeg This is true This is true

UDUJ:





You are very correct. Those are Botfly maggots. They lay their eggs and the eggs hatch in their hosts (like dogs, cats and rarely humans) when i was small i had one on the tip of my ear (that place where women do put ear rings)

at first my mum didn't know what was inside it keeps growing and releasing water and fat just like that picture.



my mum started applying it mixture of salt and oil till one day she decided to press it and poom falls out a big live maggot

when i was small i had one on the tip of my ear (that place where women do put ear rings)

at first my mum didn't know what was inside it keeps growing and releasing water and fat just like that picture.

my mum started applying it mixture of salt and oil till one day she decided to press it and poom falls out a big live maggot

was a chilling and funny experience then

Wetin person no go see for this world wey we come.

Everything for africa dey on para mode.. .





See worm too 1 Like

South Africa stop lying, me self i get time to iron self. Where u see light to iron for naija.