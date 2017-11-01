₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by FitnessDoctor: 1:11pm
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
Barrier methods like condoms are very good at preventing sexually transmitted diseases by blocking the exchange of genital fluids. They are effective in preventing hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.
The problem is condoms don’t entirely prevent transmission of all STDs because some STDs can be transmitted from skin to skin contact.
It’s very important to get regularly tested if you have multiple sex partners.
Here are 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom
1. Genital Herpes
Genital herpes is a common viral STD marked by genital sores and pain.
It usually results in sores or lesions on the upper thighs, genitals or anus. Since some sores or lesions are found in areas that are exposed during condom use, transmission of infection is possible.
Genital Herpes is a very common STD and spreads very easily, it affects more than 1.5 million people per year. Genital Herpes has no cure presently, but certain treatment exists that could help those with the condition.
2. Molluscum Contagiosum
Molluscum contagiosum is a skin infection caused by the Molluscum contagiosum virus. The condition spreads through contact with an infected person or a contaminated object. The virus causes tiny little bumps on the skin. The small bumps usually appear about two months from the time of infection.
Just like HPV this infection is known to spread easily and affects more than 100 thousand people per year in Nigeria alone. Fortunately, Molluscum Contagiosum can be easily treated and resolved within months
3. HPV (human papillomavirus)
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection globally. It is so common that most will get infected at one time or the other in their lives. It is caused by the human papillomavirus and may manifests as genital warts in some cases. These warts can be found on the genitals; its presence in areas not covered by a condom makes infection easy. Even without genital warts, HPV infection can occur skin to skin.
There's no cure for the virus and warts may go away on their own. Treatment focuses on removing warts.
Over time, warts or precancerous lesions increase the risk of cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, joystick, anus, mouth, or throat which makes the virus a big health risk compared to the others.
4. Syphilis
Syphilis is a highly contagious disease spread by sexual activity, including vaginal, anal and MouthAction. Fortunately, syphilis is treatable and has fewer cases in Nigeria than the others (fewer than 100 thousand cases per year).
Syphilis manifests as a round, firm sore. While wearing a condom decreases the odds of getting infected, if the sores are located in areas not covered by the condom, it can be transmitted.
5. Pubic Lice (crab lice)
Pubic lice or crab lice are very small insects that infest your genital area, it feeds exclusively on blood. It is common among teenagers and adults who keep a full pubic hair. The pubic lice are spread sexually by skin to skin contact.
You can also be infected after sharing bedding, clothing and through toilet seats.
Improving your body hygiene by bathing regularly and shaving a lot more can help alleviate the condition, but you should also visit your healthcare provider. Also, use an over-the-counter lotion or anti-lice shampoo to remove the lice and its eggs.
The year is almost coming to a close and its getting closer to that big giveaway of gift and accessories for regular visitors of my blog and all my subscribers. Don't miss out
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/11/5-stds-you-can-get-while-wearing-condom.html
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Elove1: 1:14pm
Anoder topic will be
10 std you will catch without sex.
This earth is scaring me
am going to mars
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Benjom(m): 1:19pm
Nothing is even safe anymore.
Elove1:
Abeg, na Jupiter sure pass o.
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Pridestorm: 2:38pm
End time!
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by lefulefu(m): 2:43pm
Pubic lice?...god of mercy.e must dey common with very dirty ppl.there are ppl wey no dey use soap baff sef.FitnessDoctor thanks for dis info.
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Pridestorm: 2:44pm
Ooh I know! Five Condoms will do the trick perfectly ......
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by niqqaclaimz(m): 2:49pm
Noted
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by veekid(m): 2:54pm
So we should not wear condom any longer? Happney65!!!!! Where you dey? They say condom is not safe for the ministry no more oooooo
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by AmoryBlacq: 2:54pm
You wear, issues!
you decide not to wear, issues!
life is a maze, live while you can!
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Arewa12: 2:55pm
eleyi gidi gan
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by exlinklodge: 2:55pm
omg
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:56pm
Promiscuous guys/ladies everywhere.
It's far better to get married and remain faithful
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Airforce1(m): 2:56pm
Even condom get him own disadvantages.
It is well
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by kingthreat(m): 2:56pm
Bullcrap. Condomizing is a very efficient safe-sex system till tomorrow
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by abbaapple: 2:57pm
Then punna is dangerous!
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 2:57pm
lefulefu:
Its is finish ooooo do small small
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Caseless: 2:57pm
I don tire
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by kekakuz(m): 2:57pm
B
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by abbaapple: 2:58pm
Elove1:
When condition is critical migration is necessary!
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by frenzyduchess(f): 2:58pm
Elove1:i would have loved to go with you but I don't have tfare
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Chuvin22(m): 2:58pm
Faithfulness is key.
Though its hard sha. Even me am struggling to be faithful.
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by ivolt: 2:58pm
Elove1:
Fixed, otherwise, you are not safe.
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by itiswellandwell: 2:58pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by alexistaiwo: 2:59pm
Something must kill a man
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Strongbest(m): 2:59pm
Oo, I have decided to wait till I am married.
www.nairaland.com/1798724/
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by anochuko01(m): 2:59pm
OP...you mean STDs YOU can get?
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by inotice: 2:59pm
#NoWayOut
You can't escape the punishment of sin.You can't outsmart God.Sin bringeth torment.For the wages of sin is death....Abstinence/Celibacy remains the best option.#GodIsNotMocked
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Inspire01(m): 2:59pm
They will not listen
Some will be doing mouth action as if their life depends on it. Sucking all the suckables
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by Rayman5(m): 3:00pm
When they will be doing '& d thing goes kpraaaaaaaa kpa kpa kpu ka kpu' they didn't know STD's was waiting ONE CORNER
|Re: 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom (Disturbing Photos) by delugajackson(m): 3:00pm
Sex is risky, so is life. Life itself is a risk.
