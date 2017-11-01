



Barrier methods like condoms are very good at preventing sexually transmitted diseases by blocking the exchange of genital fluids. They are effective in preventing hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, syphilis, chlamydia, and gonorrhea.



The problem is condoms don’t entirely prevent transmission of all STDs because some STDs can be transmitted from skin to skin contact.



It’s very important to get regularly tested if you have multiple sex partners.



Here are 5 STDs You Can Get While Wearing A Condom



1. Genital Herpes



Genital herpes is a common viral STD marked by genital sores and pain.



It usually results in sores or lesions on the upper thighs, genitals or anus. Since some sores or lesions are found in areas that are exposed during condom use, transmission of infection is possible.



Genital Herpes is a very common STD and spreads very easily, it affects more than 1.5 million people per year. Genital Herpes has no cure presently, but certain treatment exists that could help those with the condition.



2. Molluscum Contagiosum



Molluscum contagiosum is a skin infection caused by the Molluscum contagiosum virus. The condition spreads through contact with an infected person or a contaminated object. The virus causes tiny little bumps on the skin. The small bumps usually appear about two months from the time of infection.



Just like HPV this infection is known to spread easily and affects more than 100 thousand people per year in Nigeria alone. Fortunately, Molluscum Contagiosum can be easily treated and resolved within months



3. HPV (human papillomavirus)



Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)



HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection globally. It is so common that most will get infected at one time or the other in their lives. It is caused by the human papillomavirus and may manifests as genital warts in some cases. These warts can be found on the genitals; its presence in areas not covered by a condom makes infection easy. Even without genital warts, HPV infection can occur skin to skin.



There's no cure for the virus and warts may go away on their own. Treatment focuses on removing warts.



Over time, warts or precancerous lesions increase the risk of cancer of the cervix, vulva, vagina, joystick, anus, mouth, or throat which makes the virus a big health risk compared to the others.



4. Syphilis



Syphilis is a highly contagious disease spread by sexual activity, including vaginal, anal and MouthAction. Fortunately, syphilis is treatable and has fewer cases in Nigeria than the others (fewer than 100 thousand cases per year).



Syphilis manifests as a round, firm sore. While wearing a condom decreases the odds of getting infected, if the sores are located in areas not covered by the condom, it can be transmitted.



5. Pubic Lice (crab lice)



Pubic lice or crab lice are very small insects that infest your genital area, it feeds exclusively on blood. It is common among teenagers and adults who keep a full pubic hair. The pubic lice are spread sexually by skin to skin contact.



You can also be infected after sharing bedding, clothing and through toilet seats.



Improving your body hygiene by bathing regularly and shaving a lot more can help alleviate the condition, but you should also visit your healthcare provider. Also, use an over-the-counter lotion or anti-lice shampoo to remove the lice and its eggs.



