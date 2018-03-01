₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,228 members, 4,155,536 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 06:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) (19032 Views)
"Motor Accident Is Bae", Man Takes Selfie After Surviving An Accident (photo) / Jeep Hangs On An Electric Pole In Kano After Horrible Accident. Photos / Female UNIZIK Graduate Dies From An Accident - Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:29pm
The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, Mr.Sunday Esan has escaped death following a ghastly motor accident. The top journalist turned corporate player was involved in a car accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway just six days after his birthday.
The thankful man took to Facebook to share the good news as he wrote;
Join me to give praise to the most high God that did not let my mother, wife, children, staff, colleagues and all well wishers cry over me tonight after this terrible accident along lagos ibadan expressway...The plans of the devil over my life has failed just 6 days after my birthday. I am grateful...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/dangotes-general-manager-mr-sunday-esan-involved-in-accident.html
1 Share
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:30pm
see more; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/03/dangotes-general-manager-mr-sunday-esan-involved-in-accident.html
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by dainformant(m): 1:30pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by taylor89(m): 1:33pm
Rich
Richer
Rituals
13 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Destined2win: 1:37pm
taylor89:.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Destined2win: 1:38pm
SO good he survived.
Please whoever knows him should tell him that I need his assistaNce
2 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by thanki410(m): 1:39pm
I hate it when people say '' escaped death ''
Sir , you will still die that die , you were only given an opportunity for a few years.
Thank God you got the opportunity.
Check my signature
8 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Okundaye4(m): 4:04pm
Thank God he survived.
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by GURUGRAPHICS(m): 4:04pm
thank God for airbags ohh...
Anyways guys,I will help whoever is interested in promoting any product or service you sell online
with a professionally designed web banner.
check my signature for details.
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by abokibuhari: 4:04pm
After he spend money for his daughter wedding he wan use innocent blood recover the money
Rituals on point
5 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Untainted007: 4:05pm
He shud thank God that it was not any of DANGOTE's truck that he collided with; had it been its was DANGOTE truck it's then he will know that accident is different from accident.
I pray that untimely death will not be on portion by God's grace. (AMEN)
3 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 4:05pm
Wasn't his time yet..
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:05pm
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Yankiss(m): 4:06pm
Thanks be to God for keeping you. Now, this is a wake up call to live by God's standards. Take stock. What and what are you doing wrongly? Mend your ways.
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by ChiefSweetus: 4:06pm
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by okolet(m): 4:06pm
Dem be don use this one build more cement factory!
2 Likes
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:06pm
Congratulations!
You lived to die another day
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by simonlee(m): 4:07pm
why is my mind telling me that Dangote wants to use this man to replace all the money spent in Fatimah's wedding?!
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by addikt(m): 4:08pm
The "RITUAL" team will be here shortly .....oh, they are arriving seff
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Modivs: 4:09pm
C how one Aboki appointed Southerner as a chief manager. I wonder if the opposite can happen
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:10pm
addikt:
They're already here, check above
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by id4sho(m): 4:10pm
Why vehicle ignition still on ,I thought engines shut down after Crash.
1 Like
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Dottore: 4:10pm
Sorry
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Firgemachar: 4:11pm
Thank God for sparing you.
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by OboOlora(f): 4:12pm
So the GM Corp comm cannot buy an SUV, it’s this car that they use for taxify in Akute he’s driving.
Even the social media guy at Dangote has a better car.
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Nwaohafia1(f): 4:13pm
All the money spent on Fatima's wedding must be recovered with someone close. If you know..you know
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by highqueen(f): 4:13pm
his air bag saved him.
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Lilimax(f): 4:17pm
Thank God for saving you!
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Untainted007: 4:17pm
highqueen:
God saved him. Point of correction Ma
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 4:18pm
I thought he was going to allow another Muslim like him to be his manager, I am surprised to see a Christian. Thank God for your life
|Re: Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) by Watermelonman: 4:18pm
.
Multiple Vehicles Accident Along Lagos-benin Highway / Dangote Truck Drives Into Pole In Mushin, Lagos. / Truck Crushes Boy To Death In Aba (Graphic Photos)
Viewing this topic: Delznik(m), blessingsonflee(f), Bbrown65, dotcile28(f), passwelle, wiseman2011, masterblessed, valuedammy(m), plural, dannylink, nobilie, Peter12396, Kenad, mandhi(m), ollyruffy, saqo(m), scabele(m) and 50 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11