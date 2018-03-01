Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Sunday Esan, Dangote's Manager Had An Accident (Photos) (19032 Views)

The thankful man took to Facebook to share the good news as he wrote;



Join me to give praise to the most high God that did not let my mother, wife, children, staff, colleagues and all well wishers cry over me tonight after this terrible accident along lagos ibadan expressway...The plans of the devil over my life has failed just 6 days after my birthday. I am grateful...



The General Manager, Corporate Communications, Dangote Group, Mr.Sunday Esan has escaped death following a ghastly motor accident. The top journalist turned corporate player was involved in a car accident along Lagos-Ibadan expressway just six days after his birthday.

SO good he survived.



I hate it when people say '' escaped death ''

Sir , you will still die that die , you were only given an opportunity for a few years.



Thank God you got the opportunity.



Thank God he survived.



He shud thank God that it was not any of DANGOTE's truck that he collided with; had it been its was DANGOTE truck it's then he will know that accident is different from accident.



I pray that untimely death will not be on portion by God's grace. (AMEN) 3 Likes

Wasn't his time yet..

Thanks be to God for keeping you. Now, this is a wake up call to live by God's standards. Take stock. What and what are you doing wrongly? Mend your ways.

You lived to die another day Congratulations!You lived to die another day

C how one Aboki appointed Southerner as a chief manager. I wonder if the opposite can happen 1 Like

Why vehicle ignition still on ,I thought engines shut down after Crash. 1 Like

Sorry

Thank God for sparing you.

his air bag saved him.

Thank God for saving you!

highqueen:

his air bag saved him.

God saved him. Point of correction Ma God saved him. Point of correction Ma

I thought he was going to allow another Muslim like him to be his manager, I am surprised to see a Christian. Thank God for your life