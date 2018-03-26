₦airaland Forum

BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Loving1: 3:00pm
Throwback to when Khloe was being interviewed on Rubin' minds on Channels TV and she said she Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Her To but now she is in the house...


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4inWY-UnEI

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by TemiGod: 3:03pm
oniro!

:


2nd ftc today wink
tongue

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Reximiliano: 3:10pm
shocked
grin
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Mariangeles: 3:21pm
She's caught in her lies...
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Nutase: 3:23pm
Just like APC before and after election. There talk and actions don't match.

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by nelsonebby(m): 3:46pm
shocked exposed
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Donshemzy1234: 3:57pm
Lol. Awon werey

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Flokey: 5:23pm
H
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Maydfourth: 5:23pm
Jok
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by GerryMandering: 5:23pm
Don't ever believe anything online life
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by cr7lomo: 5:23pm
Eviction loading

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by FarahAideed: 5:23pm
Lol
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Ogbenisoft28: 5:24pm
Radarada
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Fukafuka: 5:24pm
grin

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Explorers(m): 5:24pm
Just like i wont run a second term

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Aystarz: 5:24pm
Nutase:
Just like APC before and after election. There talk and actions don't match.


I'm embarrassed for her. Small minded much.
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by highpriestess: 5:24pm
okay

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by henryjiman(m): 5:24pm
angry
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by jameyjaggs: 5:26pm
confused bbnaija
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by nairavsdollars(f): 5:27pm
Lies
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Lomprico2: 5:27pm
She is a product of APC

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Euouae: 5:27pm
Naxo...


The next you will hear is that they forced her to go back

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Aitee1(f): 5:27pm
In life never say never!!!

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by stubbornman(m): 5:28pm
she knew she would still go in...all these things nah just acting .....mugus go still siddon dey watch am
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by johnime: 5:28pm
English is hard abeg, my mom’s cousin is my what?
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by ALAYORMII: 5:28pm
Shitty
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Trustme2(m): 5:28pm
Big brother didn't ask her to come back. Her fans fid shocked cool shocked shocked shocked

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Olalan(m): 5:29pm
BBN organisers are real definition of entertainers

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by ALAYORMII: 5:29pm
johnime:
English is hard abeg, my mom’s cousin is my what?


Ur family


Why give ursef unnecessary headache over frivolity


grin grin grin

Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Trustme2(m): 5:29pm
Big brother didn't ask her to come back. Her fans did.o cool shocked shocked shocked
Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by eph12(m): 5:32pm
Aystarz:



I'm embarrassed for her. Small minded much.
Why is that? People change their minds all the time. I'm sure you have changed your mind about something recently

