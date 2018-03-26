₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Loving1: 3:00pm
Throwback to when Khloe was being interviewed on Rubin' minds on Channels TV and she said she Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Her To but now she is in the house...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4inWY-UnEI
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by TemiGod: 3:03pm
oniro!
:
2nd ftc today
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Reximiliano: 3:10pm
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Mariangeles: 3:21pm
She's caught in her lies...
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Nutase: 3:23pm
Just like APC before and after election. There talk and actions don't match.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by nelsonebby(m): 3:46pm
exposed
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Donshemzy1234: 3:57pm
Lol. Awon werey
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Flokey: 5:23pm
H
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Maydfourth: 5:23pm
Jok
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by GerryMandering: 5:23pm
Don't ever believe anything online life
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by cr7lomo: 5:23pm
Eviction loading
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by FarahAideed: 5:23pm
Lol
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Ogbenisoft28: 5:24pm
Radarada
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Fukafuka: 5:24pm
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Explorers(m): 5:24pm
Just like i wont run a second term
4 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Aystarz: 5:24pm
Nutase:
I'm embarrassed for her. Small minded much.
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by highpriestess: 5:24pm
okay
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by henryjiman(m): 5:24pm
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by jameyjaggs: 5:26pm
confused bbnaija
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by nairavsdollars(f): 5:27pm
Lies
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Lomprico2: 5:27pm
She is a product of APC
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Euouae: 5:27pm
Naxo...
The next you will hear is that they forced her to go back
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Aitee1(f): 5:27pm
In life never say never!!!
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by stubbornman(m): 5:28pm
she knew she would still go in...all these things nah just acting .....mugus go still siddon dey watch am
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by johnime: 5:28pm
English is hard abeg, my mom’s cousin is my what?
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by ALAYORMII: 5:28pm
Shitty
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Trustme2(m): 5:28pm
Big brother didn't ask her to come back. Her fans fid
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Olalan(m): 5:29pm
BBN organisers are real definition of entertainers
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by ALAYORMII: 5:29pm
johnime:
Ur family
Why give ursef unnecessary headache over frivolity
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by Trustme2(m): 5:29pm
Big brother didn't ask her to come back. Her fans did.o
|Re: BBNaija: Khloe "I Will Never Go Back To The House If Big Brother Ask Me To" by eph12(m): 5:32pm
Aystarz:Why is that? People change their minds all the time. I'm sure you have changed your mind about something recently
