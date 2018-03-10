₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,226 members, 4,155,533 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 06:40 PM

10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi - Investment - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi (4047 Views)

Sergei Mavrodi, MMM Founder Dies At 62 / The Death Of MMM / See The People That Crashed MMM Nigeria - CareerCrewBlog.com (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tosyne2much(m): 3:53pm
Nigerian comic writer, Tosyne2much has come again drawing the attention of people to the categories of people that will probably jubilate over the death of MMM CEO, Sergei Mavrodi

Now that Mavrodi has passed on, no one seems to be sending the deceased farewell messages but derogatory remarks and abusive words are being rained on him.

Reading people air their grievances and what MMM had cost them, we can conclude that the following categories of people will probably jubilate over the death of Sergei Mavrodi

1. Those who resigned their jobs during MMM days

When MMM still had a very strong foothold in Nigeria, some people actually resigned their jobs because, to them, MMM had more prospects than their jobs and could turn them into millionaires overnight. When their Mavros were frozen in December 2016, many became jobless and turned to icon of mockery. There's no doubt that these people are probably going to celebrate the death of Mavrodi.

2. Those who developed High Blood Pressure

Many people actually developed high blood pressure during when they woke up only to see that their Mavros were frozen.
It took the grace of God to restore the health of many of them, if not, they would have been relegated to six feet by now. Many will agree with Tosyne2much that the death of Mavrodi is like a revenge to them, therfore, they have ever reason to be happy.

3. Those who invested borrowed money

Some people went as far as obtaining loans from friends and family members during the reigning days of MMM. According to them, a bank cannot give you 30% of your savings in thirty years and since MMM could do that in 30 days, it was more rewarding than banks.

The crash of the ponzi scheme put them in unpayable debt and they have been laying curses on Mavrodi since December 2016.. Now that the man is gone, his death is their happiness.

4. Those who invested their school fees

I heard a loud noise from my room this morning and when I came outside to know what was happening, I heard Unilorin students singing praises to God that Mavrodi was no more.

Cases of stranded students were recorded, many were not allowed to write their exams while many ended up with extra year because they invested their school fees into the ponzi scheme which later crashed. Many students have been expressing the joy of Mavrodi on his social page

5. Those who sold their properties/inheritance

As funny as it sounds, some people actually sold their properties/ inheritance and invested the money into the ponzi scheme and when it crashed, suicide was an option for them.

Those were able to move on with their lives are probably going to jubilate over the death of Mavrodi because of the pains he has cost them

5. Those who became homeless/squatters

Some were foolish enough to invest their house rent into the scheme and by the time things went as unplanned, they became thugs and used every opportunity to blame Mavrodi for their misfortunes.

During that time, we saw many house owners who became squatters while some became homeless and as I speak to you, they are jubilating since the person who rendered them homeless is no more.

6. Pastors who invested church tithes and offering

Some pastors were excommunicated from the church and relied off their duty because they used church money to PH
eg Omega Fire Ministry Pastor in the east. Since MMM was responsible for putting an end to their pastorial work, the death of the man is their joy

7. Those that faced police case

Some people took their bosses money and plunged it into the scheme with the hope of getting 30% in return. When they could no longer pay back it became a police case and they were forced to sign an undertaking. These ones are currently happy that Mavrodi is gone cheesy

8. Those who PH with the money for the wedding

Since life is all about taking risks, some people actually postponed their wedding using the money for COW, drinks, canopy and bride price to PH with the hope of celebrating their wedding in a grand style after they GH. cheesy

When MMM crashed, their relationship also crashed along with it. Believe it or not, these people can never forget the sorrow MMM has caused them and the death of making themselves happy is to celebrate the death of the man

9. Osho free people

It wasn't as if some people were not doing well in their finances. They actually had good jobs with very good salary but because the spirit of awoof has not left them. They actually followed the bandwagon and invested their hard earned money into MMM in December. The sorrow MMM caused them will make them happy about the death of the Mavrodi cheesy

10. Self-proclaimed MMM Ambassadors

It wasn't as if Mavrodi was paying some people but the way they carried MMM on their heading ehn.. Some of them went as far as preaching it to their colleagues at work, friends, family members, native doctors, etc.

MMM crash seemed like rapture to them and those they brought into it held them ransome and they actually used their own money to pay for their losses. Believe me, the death of Mavrodi is their joy

Thanks for reading

Feel free to add yours

Written by Tosyne2much



http://tosyne2much.blogspot.com/2018/03/10-categories-of-people-that-will

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cutehector(m): 4:08pm
Oya make everybody begin to dey confess how much e lose for mmm..

My own na 20 taasand naira
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Rukkydelta(f): 4:09pm
Hmmm
Lovely write up tongue

But no matter how Mavrodi was a fraudster no one ought to rejoice over his death cheesy . Death is a terrible thing
R.I.P Sir Mavrodi

Cutehector:
Abeg where toilet dey, shitt dey catch me.. Tosin no vex.. tongue

This guy stole my FTC

2 Likes

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cutehector(m): 4:19pm
Rukkydelta:
Hmmm
Lovely write up tongue

But no matter how Mavrodi was a fraudster no one ought to rejoice over his death cheesy . Death is a terrible thing
R.I.P Sir Mavrodi



This guy stole my FTC
come and steal it back
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by hajoke2000(f): 4:20pm
the poor......most especially the homeless not hopeless ...
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tosyne2much(m): 4:28pm
hajoke2000:
the poor......most especially the homeless not hopeless ...
How much did you invest in MMM too? cheesy
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by delikay4luv: 4:28pm
Forget about Sergei Mavrodi, Cuddy is the MVP.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by oluwayoungzi(m): 4:49pm
I was tempted to do it but I stood my ground on d fact that it was fake. may his soul rest in peace. u guys should forgive him, what is gone is gone.

1 Like

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by shumuel(m): 6:08pm
Lol grin thank God my money was never there.
And how are we sure his death is not fake and another Ponzi scheme cheesy

1 Like

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by AngelicBeing: 6:11pm
grin
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Sphilip1(m): 6:12pm
may his gentle soul rest in peace
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by muhdzed(m): 6:12pm
Ehya
I sorry for d guy
Our people money nko?
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by BruncleZuma: 6:12pm
grin grin grin grin

11. The Wailers and Warners
Those that were wailing and warning the participants of the dangers of MMM...

Below meme nah us when the thing come dramatically crash...

1 Like

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by castrol180(m): 6:13pm
...but I believe we are done with this MMM of a thing!
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by kaluxy007(m): 6:13pm
tosyne you too much




the only good the senate had done for Nigeria is to warn them against this ponzi fraud unfortunately many people including guys on Nairaland refused to heed to their advice
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by AnonyNymous(m): 6:13pm
Painfully boring. Didn't even make me crack a smile. No, I wasn't one of the idiots that 'invested' money in the ponzi scheme. I just think the opening post is really lame. Sorry for being really blunt.

2 Likes

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Angelawhite(f): 6:14pm
11. The Nay sayers. I belong to this category of people. I warned, analysed, projected, prophesied, demonstrated, simulated, translated, predicted,transcribed the working principles of PONZI but people called me names, labelled me enemy of progress. They hailed Mavrodi as the messiah in the Buharic period. They worshipped him even in the face of glaring evidence of the schemes failure in many countries. They are quick to remind you of Nigeria's teeming population.


I have no pity on them.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by kilonshele101(m): 6:15pm
m
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by nairaman66(m): 6:15pm
Tosyne and his 100 commandments
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Euouae: 6:20pm



11. Redeem Church Members

4 Likes

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by pat077: 6:20pm
Will his death put food on their table
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by smithsydny(m): 6:20pm
See this one ..


Nah this one kill am finish

3 Likes

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Queenext: 6:20pm
Seriously what you wrote up there is crap,its even a bigger crap because it made FP.

I thought you are a brilliant chap,till I saw this,and I wonder the demented fellows that hail your write up.

You write up is mostly childish, and lack any iota of sense,save for few.

Pls note,I don't and didn't do MMM

2 Likes

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by wristbangle(m): 6:21pm
Lol and to think that this scam scheme made some people committed suicide when it crashed and other depressive moments for the aggrieved culprits.

I honestly don't want to make mockery of his dead but his wicked scheme caused a lot of lives.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 6:21pm
Is he dead ni angry
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by ednut1(m): 6:21pm
The russian mavrodi has nothing to do with the nigerian one. Chudy and his asian friends were hiding his name to pepetrate fraud.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tuhamworld: 6:21pm
Tosyne2Much a.ka Mr Ten Ten is back!

Chief lefulefu , come welcome our brother grin grin

Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cokoxtrablog: 6:21pm
Get your Lifetime Premium Grammarly Account for proofreading and editing services for just a token. Please contact me through my signature
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by don4real18(m): 6:22pm
Don't make me remember my losses but our MMM has nothing to do with Sergie Mavrodi. We just fell to Chuddy's scam grin
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by dayleke(m): 6:22pm
E don die?

I bin dey see dis phrase for NL, so make me I use am too.

"Vanity upon Vanity,....,,,,"

Lol

MMM to him.
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by anibirelawal(m): 6:22pm
Hahaha grin grin grin That 10th category of people make me lol. grin
Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by velai(m): 6:22pm
w

(0) (1) (Reply)

Foreign Paypal Account For Fisrt (five) People Send Nd Receive Payments / Have A Rethink Of Your Unproductive/low Dividend From Your Money In The Bank / FREE 100 Coins And Little Investment Check It Out

Viewing this topic: Originality007, Elruhamah, Margy(f), MATHSCRUSADE, Cladez(m), Ettefia15, Lobe01, passion247(f), scully95, oteneaaron(m), Xileef(m), oumoukhty, MChaze25(m), famosty(m), liberationnow, olumanja, Nigerianboi1960(m), ibabz(m), HZwriters, leeking(m), victorvezx(m), Lanrelorry, gasparpisciotta(m), tycoon101(m), ThatNova(m), kingsjeroneyah, warreng1, josiahriches(m), Tobitrueman(m), jagro, arcike(m), Meel, obavic, Maxcole, tkaymuo, adegbindin247(m), oluremmy234(m), drunkpunk(m), kponkedenge(m), Tgram(m), electropiz(m), toyinsalammy(f), Teaser4(m), futa1(m), kefidoh(m), flexindino(m), jamislaw(m), fgreat, Youpele52, santricedupas(m), NaijaCelebrity, KingSunnyville(m), Naijacelebsvids, Gazzy88(m), Philinho(m), Justpassingby2(m), opey112(m), Kingcesar, joeCFA, Dwise11(m), agadez007(m), Honadeadek(m), emamos, ogunniyi2, Nnemuka, Jacktheripper, mrpassionate(m), jomboliski(m), onwards, mrdan(m), davidhoop, jneutron4000, Xtranoble, topeontop(m), Shollze, computergeek(f), velai(m), Holyfield1(m), simple87, EmperorAlonzo1, HafsahOkikiola, Morkavictor, picowire, Dakad, softRay(m), urbobo20(m), Blackgoat, fabulousterry, israelboy1(m), obicoolnino, fleetfeet, driy65(m), charming1111(m), tunsjimmy, Maj196(m), purissimo1998(m), Vicswil(m), oregan(m), piscesgem, xandy84, OloyeJawnson, tosyne2much(m), E99E(m), benzylas(m), sobande, jubor(m), dotcile28(f), kbbanj10, sweetyme001(f), Mutemenot, SIMPLYkush(m) and 116 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.