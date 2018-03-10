₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,226 members, 4,155,533 topics. Date: Monday, 26 March 2018 at 06:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi (4047 Views)
Sergei Mavrodi, MMM Founder Dies At 62 / The Death Of MMM / See The People That Crashed MMM Nigeria - CareerCrewBlog.com (1) (2) (3) (4)
|10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tosyne2much(m): 3:53pm
Nigerian comic writer, Tosyne2much has come again drawing the attention of people to the categories of people that will probably jubilate over the death of MMM CEO, Sergei Mavrodi
http://tosyne2much.blogspot.com/2018/03/10-categories-of-people-that-will
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cutehector(m): 4:08pm
Oya make everybody begin to dey confess how much e lose for mmm..
My own na 20 taasand naira
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Rukkydelta(f): 4:09pm
Hmmm
Lovely write up
But no matter how Mavrodi was a fraudster no one ought to rejoice over his death . Death is a terrible thing
R.I.P Sir Mavrodi
Cutehector:
This guy stole my FTC
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cutehector(m): 4:19pm
Rukkydelta:come and steal it back
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by hajoke2000(f): 4:20pm
the poor......most especially the homeless not hopeless ...
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tosyne2much(m): 4:28pm
hajoke2000:How much did you invest in MMM too?
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by delikay4luv: 4:28pm
Forget about Sergei Mavrodi, Cuddy is the MVP.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by oluwayoungzi(m): 4:49pm
I was tempted to do it but I stood my ground on d fact that it was fake. may his soul rest in peace. u guys should forgive him, what is gone is gone.
1 Like
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by shumuel(m): 6:08pm
Lol thank God my money was never there.
And how are we sure his death is not fake and another Ponzi scheme
1 Like
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by AngelicBeing: 6:11pm
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Sphilip1(m): 6:12pm
may his gentle soul rest in peace
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by muhdzed(m): 6:12pm
Ehya
I sorry for d guy
Our people money nko?
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by BruncleZuma: 6:12pm
11. The Wailers and Warners
Those that were wailing and warning the participants of the dangers of MMM...
Below meme nah us when the thing come dramatically crash...
1 Like
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by castrol180(m): 6:13pm
...but I believe we are done with this MMM of a thing!
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by kaluxy007(m): 6:13pm
tosyne you too much
the only good the senate had done for Nigeria is to warn them against this ponzi fraud unfortunately many people including guys on Nairaland refused to heed to their advice
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by AnonyNymous(m): 6:13pm
Painfully boring. Didn't even make me crack a smile. No, I wasn't one of the idiots that 'invested' money in the ponzi scheme. I just think the opening post is really lame. Sorry for being really blunt.
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Angelawhite(f): 6:14pm
11. The Nay sayers. I belong to this category of people. I warned, analysed, projected, prophesied, demonstrated, simulated, translated, predicted,transcribed the working principles of PONZI but people called me names, labelled me enemy of progress. They hailed Mavrodi as the messiah in the Buharic period. They worshipped him even in the face of glaring evidence of the schemes failure in many countries. They are quick to remind you of Nigeria's teeming population.
I have no pity on them.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by kilonshele101(m): 6:15pm
m
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by nairaman66(m): 6:15pm
Tosyne and his 100 commandments
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Euouae: 6:20pm
11. Redeem Church Members
4 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by pat077: 6:20pm
Will his death put food on their table
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by smithsydny(m): 6:20pm
See this one ..
Nah this one kill am finish
3 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Queenext: 6:20pm
Seriously what you wrote up there is crap,its even a bigger crap because it made FP.
I thought you are a brilliant chap,till I saw this,and I wonder the demented fellows that hail your write up.
You write up is mostly childish, and lack any iota of sense,save for few.
Pls note,I don't and didn't do MMM
2 Likes
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by wristbangle(m): 6:21pm
Lol and to think that this scam scheme made some people committed suicide when it crashed and other depressive moments for the aggrieved culprits.
I honestly don't want to make mockery of his dead but his wicked scheme caused a lot of lives.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 6:21pm
Is he dead ni
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by ednut1(m): 6:21pm
The russian mavrodi has nothing to do with the nigerian one. Chudy and his asian friends were hiding his name to pepetrate fraud.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by tuhamworld: 6:21pm
Tosyne2Much a.ka Mr Ten Ten is back!
Chief lefulefu , come welcome our brother
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by Cokoxtrablog: 6:21pm
Get your Lifetime Premium Grammarly Account for proofreading and editing services for just a token. Please contact me through my signature
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by don4real18(m): 6:22pm
Don't make me remember my losses but our MMM has nothing to do with Sergie Mavrodi. We just fell to Chuddy's scam
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by dayleke(m): 6:22pm
E don die?
I bin dey see dis phrase for NL, so make me I use am too.
"Vanity upon Vanity,....,,,,"
Lol
MMM to him.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by anibirelawal(m): 6:22pm
Hahaha That 10th category of people make me lol.
|Re: 10 Categories Of People That Will React To The Death Of Sergei Mavrodi by velai(m): 6:22pm
w
Foreign Paypal Account For Fisrt (five) People Send Nd Receive Payments / Have A Rethink Of Your Unproductive/low Dividend From Your Money In The Bank / FREE 100 Coins And Little Investment Check It Out
Viewing this topic: Originality007, Elruhamah, Margy(f), MATHSCRUSADE, Cladez(m), Ettefia15, Lobe01, passion247(f), scully95, oteneaaron(m), Xileef(m), oumoukhty, MChaze25(m), famosty(m), liberationnow, olumanja, Nigerianboi1960(m), ibabz(m), HZwriters, leeking(m), victorvezx(m), Lanrelorry, gasparpisciotta(m), tycoon101(m), ThatNova(m), kingsjeroneyah, warreng1, josiahriches(m), Tobitrueman(m), jagro, arcike(m), Meel, obavic, Maxcole, tkaymuo, adegbindin247(m), oluremmy234(m), drunkpunk(m), kponkedenge(m), Tgram(m), electropiz(m), toyinsalammy(f), Teaser4(m), futa1(m), kefidoh(m), flexindino(m), jamislaw(m), fgreat, Youpele52, santricedupas(m), NaijaCelebrity, KingSunnyville(m), Naijacelebsvids, Gazzy88(m), Philinho(m), Justpassingby2(m), opey112(m), Kingcesar, joeCFA, Dwise11(m), agadez007(m), Honadeadek(m), emamos, ogunniyi2, Nnemuka, Jacktheripper, mrpassionate(m), jomboliski(m), onwards, mrdan(m), davidhoop, jneutron4000, Xtranoble, topeontop(m), Shollze, computergeek(f), velai(m), Holyfield1(m), simple87, EmperorAlonzo1, HafsahOkikiola, Morkavictor, picowire, Dakad, softRay(m), urbobo20(m), Blackgoat, fabulousterry, israelboy1(m), obicoolnino, fleetfeet, driy65(m), charming1111(m), tunsjimmy, Maj196(m), purissimo1998(m), Vicswil(m), oregan(m), piscesgem, xandy84, OloyeJawnson, tosyne2much(m), E99E(m), benzylas(m), sobande, jubor(m), dotcile28(f), kbbanj10, sweetyme001(f), Mutemenot, SIMPLYkush(m) and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 29