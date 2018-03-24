Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) (4317 Views)

Nigeria has become a jungle with wicked people every were, see what people in ikom ,cross river state did to two generator thieves .

according to reports the boys where almost set on fire if not for the intervention of the police which was however really slow to happen ,apparently the punishment for almost everythinh in nigeria this days is death by fire. 2 Likes

Na weting fit them Criminals 4 Likes

Boys are not smiling 2 Likes

Lol Beaten to pulp!



Write a composition on "A day I will never forget"

If Stealing is your occupation..or you intend stealing from people.....



Please, AVOID AKWA-IBOM, ONITSHA, ABA, CALABAR 3 Likes

Another one from the South

BANS

No one is beyond redemption.

Police, saving their colleagues as usual. Thieving is evil. Never you take what belongs to someone else. Except it belongs to a politician or another thief... 2 Likes

Dis dem dem savages sha...

#Say no to jungle Justice we ain't in the Jungle

Just because of generator you almost died with a generation inside you.





Don't take what's not yours, politician won't listen.

See mother catholic for there oo

Brutality.......in Shao Kahn's voice

Poor useless fools .......yet Abdulrasheed Maina and babachir are walking freely even attending mega weddings

They're lucky seeing that no tyres are rolling in yet. It would have completed your definition of "jungle justice"

Good for them

I thought you would say "see what two thieves did to the people of Ikom". The thieves initiated the action and what they got was a reaction.

Help you brother here in the shithole go and steal to survive like those guys. steal enough money then you are free to join me over here to partake in the good life. you have my blessings

Due to the power situation in the country, stealing someone's generator (Power source) mean putting them in total darkness. Its a grave offence. Lucky he wasn't roasted

