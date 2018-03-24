₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by deniii: 3:55pm
Nigeria has become a jungle with wicked people every were, see what people in ikom ,cross river state did to two generator thieves .
according to reports the boys where almost set on fire if not for the intervention of the police which was however really slow to happen ,apparently the punishment for almost everythinh in nigeria this days is death by fire.
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by deniii: 4:05pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by 2019endofapc: 4:07pm
Na weting fit them Criminals
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Gullah: 4:11pm
Boys are not smiling
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Lordspicy(m): 4:20pm
The few occasions where police actually becomes your friend
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 5:20pm
Lol Beaten to pulp!
Write a composition on "A day I will never forget"
Sure these guys have a story to tell ∆
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 7:19pm
If Stealing is your occupation..or you intend stealing from people.....
Please, AVOID AKWA-IBOM, ONITSHA, ABA, CALABAR
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 8:50pm
MY FELLOW NIGERIANS HOW ARE YOU TODAY. . OH SORRY I FORGOT. YOU GUYS ARE STILL SUFFERING IN THAT SHITHOLE, NOT GOOD, DEVASTED, HUNGRY, WRETCHED, POOR AND WITH NO HOPE FOR A BETTER FUTURE. SORRY THO. OVER HERE IN UK LIFE IS GOOD FOR US. WE ARE LIVING THE GOOD LIFE.
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Sweetcollins: 8:50pm
Another one from the South
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by jericco1(m): 8:50pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Tednersy: 8:51pm
No one is beyond redemption.
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by friimarket01: 8:51pm
Police, saving their colleagues as usual. Thieving is evil. Never you take what belongs to someone else. Except it belongs to a politician or another thief...
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Follygunners: 8:51pm
Dis dem dem savages sha...
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by unknownsolja: 8:51pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by fk002: 8:51pm
Hmmm
#Say no to jungle Justice we ain't in the Jungle
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by KingsleyCEO: 8:51pm
Just because of generator you almost died with a generation inside you.
Don't take what's not yours, politician won't listen.
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 8:51pm
See mother catholic for there oo
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by 234GT(m): 8:51pm
Brutality.......in Shao Kahn's voice
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Abujalandlord: 8:51pm
Poor useless fools .......yet Abdulrasheed Maina and babachir are walking freely even attending mega weddings
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by paulsibility(m): 8:52pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by jkendy(m): 8:52pm
They're lucky seeing that no tyres are rolling in yet. It would have completed your definition of "jungle justice"
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by CryptoClub2018: 8:52pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by tuna4servi(m): 8:53pm
Good for them
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Memories12411: 8:53pm
I thought you would say "see what two thieves did to the people of Ikom". The thieves initiated the action and what they got was a reaction.
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Deltayankeeboi: 8:53pm
CryptoClub2018:go and steal to survive like those guys. steal enough money then you are free to join me over here to partake in the good life. you have my blessings
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Pray(m): 8:54pm
Due to the power situation in the country, stealing someone's generator (Power source) mean putting them in total darkness. Its a grave offence. Lucky he wasn't roasted
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Queenext: 8:54pm
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by Willexmania: 8:55pm
OrestesDante:it's not everyday we get to see you use the emoji >>>
EveryTime You Use >>
|Re: 2 Generator Thieves Beaten In Ikom, Cross River State (Graphic Photos) by CryptoClub2018: 8:55pm
