Four of the bandits were killed in the forest. One was caught alive and brought to the police station in Ikom and was allegedly shot there...



Police operatives in Ikom LGA, central Cross River state have rescued a supermarket owner, Mrs Asimco from kidnappers who abducted her last Saturday and took her deep into the forest and demanded ransom. According to reports, the Police traced the bandits to a forest in Ikom and the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel. Four of the bandits were killed in the forest. One was caught alive and brought to the police station in Ikom and was allegedly shot there...

The one with a big hole on his chest?



That's sarrki.

The one with a big hole on his chest?



That's sarrki.

God forbid !! Sarrki is not a thief but just a Buhari parrot oh sorry Patriot

God forbid !! Sarrki is not a thief but just a Buhari parrot oh sorry Patriot





Who said they are thieves? Who said they are thieves? 1 Like 1 Share







The police need to put an end to these extra-judicial killings.

Even the dumbest of us know there was no gun battle.



I still don't understand the rationale behind dishonoring and humiliating the dead by stripping them Unclad.



The police need to put an end to these extra-judicial killings. Even the dumbest of us know there was no gun battle. I still don't understand the rationale behind dishonoring and humiliating the dead by stripping them Unclad. May the souls of these faithful departed rest in peace.

Who said they are thieves?

Kidnappers are worse than thieves

These dead bodies pass four oh! The story said four were killed. Something is not adding up or it is just poor journalism as usual 2 Likes

Kidnappers are worse than thieves





Really?



They even feed the victim for as long as you stay with them.



Really? They even feed the victim for as long as you stay with them. Tell me, even Police that claims to be your friend, can they try it?

One ws brought alive to the station and shot there. WHY?

Hw cn the police shoot dead someone already captured alive, is he not supposed to be used for more investigation, arraign him b4 a competent court? Those police officers have to be arrested and charged for murder 1 Like

These dead bodies pass four oh, the story said four were killed. Something is not adding up or it is just poor journalism as usual



Four of the bandits were killed in the forest. One was caught alive and brought to the police station in Ikom and was allegedly shot there...





READ













You blind abi? Or you no sabi count? The people wey dey floor na 4? Even if you add 1 join, them no pass 5 for floor?

feed their carcass to vultures





But why if I may ask



Why not spay him alive in other to gather more information about d gang and it operation



Huh! from d look of things those police men are trying to coverup something.



But why if I may ask Why not spay him alive in other to gather more information about d gang and it operation Huh! from d look of things those police men are trying to coverup something. Or maybe they have decided to adopt jungle justice as d way forward. Our police force is a bunch of incompetent jokers. so after capturing a kidnapper alive, all they could do is taking him to station and shooting him dead.

The police need to put an end to these extra-judicial killings.

Even the dumbest of us know there was no gun battle.



I still don't understand the rationale behind dishonoring and humiliating the dead by stripping them Unclad.



May the souls of these faithful departed rest in peace. 2 Likes 1 Share







You blind abi? Or you no sabi count? The people wey dey floor na 4? Even if you add 1 join, them no pass 5 for floor?





The last one is not dead, he is pretending so OP & I are correct.



The last one is not dead, he is pretending so OP & I are correct. Go wash glass.

Hmm

See hole

The one with a big hole on his chest?



Damn!!!!! Why saying that na?

Bastards

Serial kidnappers Indeed. Can we see their past record?



Or victims of NATIONAL HUNTING...?? Are they real kidnappers....Or victims of NATIONAL HUNTING...??

That very young boy too na kidnapper?

The police dey try sha

stay away from crime they wont hear

Execution...

the end of evil doers



I hope non of these is innocent



Hmmmm I hope non of these is innocent As expected, their garments took leave of their bodies in a miraculous manner

if they all Kidnappers....GREAT NEWS but.......