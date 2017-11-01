₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by dainformant(m): 12:41pm
Police operatives in Ikom LGA, central Cross River state have rescued a supermarket owner, Mrs Asimco from kidnappers who abducted her last Saturday and took her deep into the forest and demanded ransom. According to reports, the Police traced the bandits to a forest in Ikom and the kidnappers engaged them in a gun duel.
Four of the bandits were killed in the forest. One was caught alive and brought to the police station in Ikom and was allegedly shot there...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/police-kill-kidnappers-abducted-woman-gun-battle-cross-river-forest.html
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 12:43pm
The one with a big hole on his chest?
That's sarrki.
30 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:46pm
ArchangeLucifer:
God forbid !! Sarrki is not a thief but just a Buhari parrot oh sorry Patriot
23 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 12:47pm
FarahAideed:
Who said they are thieves?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 12:49pm
The police need to put an end to these extra-judicial killings.
Even the dumbest of us know there was no gun battle.
I still don't understand the rationale behind dishonoring and humiliating the dead by stripping them Unclad.
May the souls of these faithful departed rest in peace.
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by FarahAideed: 12:49pm
ArchangeLucifer:
Kidnappers are worse than thieves
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:50pm
These dead bodies pass four oh! The story said four were killed. Something is not adding up or it is just poor journalism as usual
2 Likes
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 12:52pm
FarahAideed:
Really?
They even feed the victim for as long as you stay with them.
Tell me, even Police that claims to be your friend, can they try it?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by Pierohandsome: 12:53pm
One ws brought alive to the station and shot there. WHY?
Hw cn the police shoot dead someone already captured alive, is he not supposed to be used for more investigation, arraign him b4 a competent court? Those police officers have to be arrested and charged for murder
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 12:53pm
SweetJoystick:
READ
dainformant:
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 12:57pm
ArchangeLucifer:
You blind abi? Or you no sabi count? The people wey dey floor na 4? Even if you add 1 join, them no pass 5 for floor?
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by whateverkay(m): 1:11pm
feed their carcass to vultures
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by expensiveguyman(m): 1:15pm
Our police force is a bunch of incompetent jokers. so after capturing a kidnapper alive, all they could do is taking him to station and shooting him dead.
But why if I may ask
Why not spay him alive in other to gather more information about d gang and it operation
Huh! from d look of things those police men are trying to coverup something.
Or maybe they have decided to adopt jungle justice as d way forward.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by whateverkay(m): 1:15pm
NwaAmaikpe:
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by AmadiAba: 1:36pm
nawa ooo
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 1:43pm
SweetJoystick:
The last one is not dead, he is pretending so OP & I are correct.
Go wash glass.
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by ifyan(m): 1:50pm
Hmm
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by Keneking: 1:53pm
See hole
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by Yyeske(m): 1:58pm
ArchangeLucifer:Damn!!!!! Why saying that na?
1 Like
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by freeman95(m): 2:06pm
Bastards
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by muller101(m): 2:07pm
Serial kidnappers Indeed. Can we see their past record?
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 2:07pm
Are they real kidnappers....
Or victims of NATIONAL HUNTING...??
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by Blackfyre: 2:07pm
That very young boy too na kidnapper?
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by SWORD419(m): 2:07pm
The police dey try sha
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 2:08pm
stay away from crime they wont hear
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by BruncleZuma: 2:08pm
Execution...
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by terrezo2002(m): 2:09pm
the end of evil doers
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by AuroraB(f): 2:10pm
Hmmmmm
I hope non of these is innocent
As expected, their garments took leave of their bodies in a miraculous manner
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by priceaction: 2:12pm
Na wa oo. By the way, what happened to yezudo ? He just disappeared from this forum just like that? Hope it is not Rita Dominic collected his phone and turned him to house boy oooo.
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by DrChatNuff: 2:12pm
if they all Kidnappers....GREAT NEWS but.......
|Re: Police Kill Kidnappers In A Forest In Ikom, Cross River (Graphic Photos) by midehi2(f): 2:12pm
ArchangeLucifer:
1 Like
