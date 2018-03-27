₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Arise4Christ: 4:50pm On Mar 26
Hello everyone,pls I am on my knees appealing to anyone that can help my husband get a job. He is a master's degree holder in marketing and have had over 8 years experience in sales and marketing. He is actually at the verge of giving up on life. He desperately needs a job. Kindly help us if you can. Thank you
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Tosinex(m): 5:15pm On Mar 26
Marketing is still the most common job around here, it shouldn't be hard to get, many companies do seek for marketers. Well I wish him a good job soonest.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by barnabas91: 5:17pm On Mar 26
mod kindly a poor woman out by taking this thread to front page. Help a dying soul God bless you
Cc: lalasticlala ishilove seun
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by emmysoftyou: 5:21pm On Mar 26
Tosinex:we re talking of a good career job not wandering like a Fulani cow.
Madam tell him to be patient, we're all hunters, things will definitely turn around for our good soon.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Arise4Christ: 5:42pm On Mar 26
barnabas91:Thank you my brother. Remain blessed
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Samyj247: 6:13pm On Mar 26
tell him to start up a business.... help him to start up a business.... u must not work to be rich. after all he has worked for 8 years and still not rich....u guys should think of a good Biz and start immediately.. u will gradually become rich
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by barnabas91: 7:06pm On Mar 26
Samyj247:is that a good manner of advicing someone?
Biz is not something u just jump into, it take years to build.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by 234GT(m): 7:17pm On Mar 26
Please ensure he is never left alone.
If possible, tell his family about his suicidal tendencies and invite a family member of his to come and live with you .
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by OGHENAOGIE(m): 7:20pm On Mar 26
barnabas91:I no understand this start business tin.... Me self De here de find wrk too....naija hard ooo...if u no to get money go part time school ooo or advise ur kids to learn trade before going to school
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by barnabas91: 7:37pm On Mar 26
OGHENAOGIE:
hmmn
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by thesmallgod(m): 7:50pm On Mar 26
please be monitoring him and let his family know all about his present condition.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Agadsman(m): 10:14pm On Mar 26
Your hubby should be a man and face his problems...we are all in this together. The fact that we are holding up in our own world doesn't mean everything is good with us. The hardship is not easy but suicide isn't the answer. Look around you and find something to do for the mean time while you both search for a better job. The street is military my dear.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by kalu61(m): 10:48pm On Mar 26
Samyj247:this your signature just got me thinking. Weti know girls do you make l no commit blunder
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by sunnymighty(m): 3:43am
Agadsman:
Exactly! I was without job for almost 3 years, with 3 extra mouth to feed and bills to pay, but thank God today things are gradually picking up. May God bless our hustle.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by omojesu202(m): 3:59am
barnabas91:
then build it...
most graduates will spend 3 years looking for job aimlessly but cannot spend 3years to build their own company.
100 richest people in the world are not employees but employers.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Samyj247: 4:55am
kalu61:if u try am na u sabi o....she go give u HBP....she go Bleep outside.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by everlymoore86(m): 7:17am
I like when married women are in support of their hubby financial well being. God will do it for u.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by dust144(m): 7:17am
Where is he located? If he is in Abuja, mail me I think I have something for him.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by doctorkush(m): 7:20am
We are all in this together, your husband wants to leave us and escape unemployment .. Is a lie madam
dust144:as for you sir, what are trying to do??
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Myself2(m): 7:21am
Give up on life,as in he is suicidal I don't think that's a plus on his e-resume you summarized above.Which employer wants to hire someone prone to suicide.Please modify that aspect of your post,your message is actually complete without it
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by nams77: 7:23am
Hello op. The difference between your hubby committing suicide or not depends on you ma. I know it is not easy on the both of you, but please be there for him always. The kind of love a woman shows to her man can turn him from an alley cat to a roaring lion.just make him see and believe that you believe in him, his ability to bounce back and you will see him picking his confidence. In times like this, he will be very despondent and irrational; always reading negative meanings to ur actions and words,e.g, if you tell him to manage provisions/groceries, he might likely pick up an issue with that by saying"is it because I'm not working?" etc. Pls bear with him and don't leave him.
My solution for you is Jesus Christ! Yeah, go down on your knees together and pray. If the children are of knowledgeable age, give them prayer points also. God listens to the cry of children. I have tested Jehovah and know he never fails. I'm a living testimony of his goodness. (I don't care what anyone thinks here but I'm completely sold out for Jesus)
And to all those little children above yapping rubbish up there, you have never really seen the challenges of life that is why you can spew such trash
It is well ma, I strongly believe this. Just hold on to him.
Time and chance may not permit me to say all I have to say. I will keep you in prayers.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Pavore9: 7:23am
No one should feel embarrassed to do anything that is legitimate to sustain him or herself as nothing legal should be beneath us. I know someone with MBA who is doing home lessons to take care of himself and drop something for his siblings.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by cchioke: 7:23am
This request is incomplete no contact details
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Kingsley10000: 7:24am
tell him to buy 150 point of lay pullets(layers).....They will be giving him 5crates of egg every day which amounts to 5k and monthly 150k
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Ginaz(f): 7:25am
E no easy o but it shall end in praises. It is well madam.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by tenmariner: 7:25am
scarletkinq:
With due respect Sir, your attempt to send a msg to the op failed at its delivery. Addressing someone's husband as a "Sissy" is best puerile and highly kindergarten. Coming online to ask for alms shouldn't be tantamount to ridicule most especially a wife on behalf of the husband. Slapping a crippled is one thing, telling a crippled that he/she is crippled is another kettle of fish.
emotional situations should be handled with care!!!
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by MrCuteking(m): 7:25am
Help your husband? He’s a degree holder in marketing and he has experience for good 8years, let him use it to build his own business.
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by DJHANDSOME(m): 7:25am
Samyj247:so You think starting a business na by mouth?
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Pappyjim: 7:26am
Hello ma, let him send his cv to: boldvilleproperties@gmail.com
|Re: Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide by Jethrolite(m): 7:28am
Arise4Christ:Your husband is not the only jobless masters degree holder out there and it is not compulsory you must work with your educational qualification.
Personally, I think your husband is just lazy and blackmailing you with suicide, so you run everywhere to get him a job. He had better swallow his pride and go out there to make a living to support you.
When I talk to people about this masters rubbish they think I'm crazy, a master's in marketing degree holder that can not market himself. If I even have an opening, I won't recommend him.
