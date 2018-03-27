Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Kindly Help My Husband Before He Commits Suicide (5826 Views)

Hello everyone,pls I am on my knees appealing to anyone that can help my husband get a job. He is a master's degree holder in marketing and have had over 8 years experience in sales and marketing. He is actually at the verge of giving up on life. He desperately needs a job. Kindly help us if you can. Thank you

Marketing is still the most common job around here, it shouldn't be hard to get, many companies do seek for marketers. Well I wish him a good job soonest. 10 Likes

mod kindly a poor woman out by taking this thread to front page. Help a dying soul God bless you

Marketing is still the most common job around here, it shouldn't be hard to get, many companies do seek for marketers. Well I wish him a good job soonest. we re talking of a good career job not wandering like a Fulani cow.



Madam tell him to be patient, we're all hunters, things will definitely turn around for our good soon. we re talking of a good career job not wandering like a Fulani cow.Madam tell him to be patient, we're all hunters, things will definitely turn around for our good soon. 31 Likes 1 Share

Cc: lalasticlala ishilove seun Thank you my brother. Remain blessed Thank you my brother. Remain blessed

tell him to start up a business.... help him to start up a business.... u must not work to be rich. after all he has worked for 8 years and still not rich....u guys should think of a good Biz and start immediately.. u will gradually become rich 24 Likes 3 Shares

tell him to start up a business.... help him to start up a business.... u must not work to be rich. after all he has worked for 8 years and still not rich....u guys should think of a good Biz and start immediately.. u will gradually become rich is that a good manner of advicing someone?

Biz is not something u just jump into, it take years to build. is that a good manner of advicing someone?Biz is not something u just jump into, it take years to build. 7 Likes

Please ensure he is never left alone.

If possible, tell his family about his suicidal tendencies and invite a family member of his to come and live with you . 5 Likes

is that a good manner of advicing someone?

Biz is not something u just jump into, it take years to build. I no understand this start business tin.... Me self De here de find wrk too....naija hard ooo...if u no to get money go part time school ooo or advise ur kids to learn trade before going to school I no understand this start business tin.... Me self De here de find wrk too....naija hard ooo...if u no to get money go part time school ooo or advise ur kids to learn trade before going to school 3 Likes 1 Share

please be monitoring him and let his family know all about his present condition. 3 Likes

Your hubby should be a man and face his problems...we are all in this together. The fact that we are holding up in our own world doesn't mean everything is good with us. The hardship is not easy but suicide isn't the answer. Look around you and find something to do for the mean time while you both search for a better job. The street is military my dear. 8 Likes

tell him to start up a business.... help him to start up a business.... u must not work to be rich. after all he has worked for 8 years and still not rich....u guys should think of a good Biz and start immediately.. u will gradually become rich this your signature just got me thinking. Weti know girls do you make l no commit blunder this your signature just got me thinking. Weti know girls do you make l no commit blunder

Your hubby should be a man and face his problems...we are all in this together. The fact that we are holding up in our own world doesn't mean everything is good with us. The hardship is not easy but suicide isn't the answer. Look around you and find something to do for the mean time while you both search for a better job. The street is military my dear.

Exactly! I was without job for almost 3 years, with 3 extra mouth to feed and bills to pay, but thank God today things are gradually picking up. May God bless our hustle. Exactly! I was without job for almost 3 years, with 3 extra mouth to feed and bills to pay, but thank God today things are gradually picking up. May God bless our hustle. 5 Likes

then build it...

most graduates will spend 3 years looking for job aimlessly but cannot spend 3years to build their own company.

100 richest people in the world are not employees but employers. then build it...most graduates will spend 3 years looking for job aimlessly but cannot spend 3years to build their own company.100 richest people in the world are not employees but employers. 5 Likes

this your signature just got me thinking. Weti know girls do you make l no commit blunder if u try am na u sabi o....she go give u HBP....she go Bleep outside. if u try am na u sabi o....she go give u HBP....she go Bleep outside.

I like when married women are in support of their hubby financial well being. God will do it for u. 3 Likes

Where is he located? If he is in Abuja, mail me I think I have something for him. 2 Likes

Where is he located? If he is in Abuja, mail me I think I have something for him. as for you sir, what are trying to do?? We are all in this together, your husband wants to leave us and escape unemployment.. Is a lie madamas for you sir, what are trying to do?? 1 Like

I don't think that's a plus on his e-resume you summarized above.Which employer wants to hire someone prone to suicide.Please modify that aspect of your post,your message is actually complete without it Give up on life,as in he is suicidalI don't think that's a plus on his e-resume you summarized above.Which employer wants to hire someone prone to suicide.Please modify that aspect of your post,your message is actually complete without it 1 Like

Hello op. The difference between your hubby committing suicide or not depends on you ma. I know it is not easy on the both of you, but please be there for him always. The kind of love a woman shows to her man can turn him from an alley cat to a roaring lion.just make him see and believe that you believe in him, his ability to bounce back and you will see him picking his confidence. In times like this, he will be very despondent and irrational; always reading negative meanings to ur actions and words,e.g, if you tell him to manage provisions/groceries, he might likely pick up an issue with that by saying"is it because I'm not working?" etc. Pls bear with him and don't leave him.

My solution for you is Jesus Christ! Yeah, go down on your knees together and pray. If the children are of knowledgeable age, give them prayer points also. God listens to the cry of children. I have tested Jehovah and know he never fails. I'm a living testimony of his goodness. (I don't care what anyone thinks here but I'm completely sold out for Jesus)

And to all those little children above yapping rubbish up there, you have never really seen the challenges of life that is why you can spew such trash

It is well ma, I strongly believe this. Just hold on to him.

Time and chance may not permit me to say all I have to say. I will keep you in prayers. 1 Like

No one should feel embarrassed to do anything that is legitimate to sustain him or herself as nothing legal should be beneath us. I know someone with MBA who is doing home lessons to take care of himself and drop something for his siblings.

This request is incomplete no contact details

tell him to buy 150 point of lay pullets(layers).....They will be giving him 5crates of egg every day which amounts to 5k and monthly 150k 4 Likes 1 Share

E no easy o but it shall end in praises. It is well madam.

Madam ur husband is a Sissy u think it is easy for most people in dis country but no matter how hard we just gotta roll on



With due respect Sir, your attempt to send a msg to the op failed at its delivery. Addressing someone's husband as a "Sissy" is best puerile and highly kindergarten. Coming online to ask for alms shouldn't be tantamount to ridicule most especially a wife on behalf of the husband. Slapping a crippled is one thing, telling a crippled that he/she is crippled is another kettle of fish.

emotional situations should be handled with care!!! With due respect Sir, your attempt to send a msg to the op failed at its delivery. Addressing someone's husband as a "Sissy" is best puerile and highly kindergarten. Coming online to ask for alms shouldn't be tantamount to ridicule most especially a wife on behalf of the husband. Slapping a crippled is one thing, telling a crippled that he/she is crippled is another kettle of fish.emotional situations should be handled with care!!! 11 Likes

Help your husband? He’s a degree holder in marketing and he has experience for good 8years, let him use it to build his own business.

tell him to start up a business.... help him to start up a business.... u must not work to be rich. after all he has worked for 8 years and still not rich....u guys should think of a good Biz and start immediately.. u will gradually become rich so You think starting a business na by mouth? so You think starting a business na by mouth? 1 Like

Hello ma, let him send his cv to: boldvilleproperties@gmail.com