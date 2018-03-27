Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Nigerians React To Sergei Mavrodi’s Death: "You Can’t Eat Our Money, Ask Abacha" (4958 Views)

The comment came mostly from Nigerians and people from other parts of the world whose encounter with the Ponzi scheme had been mostly unpalatable.



Some of the comments raised questions about the circumstances that surrounded his death, while the majority of the people believed that it was just a clear case of Karma.



Mavrodi inaugurated his pyramid scheme in 2011 and crashed in Nigeria in December 2016.



See some of the tweets below:



MMM founer Sergey Mavrodi is dead. Died of heart attack. U cant eat Nigerians money just like that, ask Abacha



Lol











Abeg make dem forget that talk,death came for Marovdi simple. Abeg make dem forget that talk,death came for Marovdi simple. 7 Likes

ABSOLUTELY NOTHING IN THIS WORLD .......WHETHER GOOD OR BAD IS WITHOUT A REPERCUSSION .......

Funny people. Mavrodi didn't force you guys and stated clearly you should use spare money. Greedy folks. 7 Likes 1 Share

I guess people who die everyday also eat your money...

Someone cannot die again with a cause.. 7 Likes

Pple shld find out. 1st what killed him before making or heaping unwarranted curses on him, Mmm was good platform to help each other but financial institutions owners and shareholders from day one are /were not happy with this concept or system, because it works against banks, therfore for me banks owners are not too innocent, either natural death or karma it's the prayer of most banks for him to be stopped with such a system that can crumble banks to it needs. Rip mavrodi. God knows the unknowings,unknowable and the hidden cause, God is great, let's not jump carelessly oo,because most people benefited and others lost banks too do same sometimes, (if any mistakes in the writing correct it). Marovdi adieu. 2 Likes

mendeforce:

Pple shld find out. 1st what killed him before making or heaping unwarranted curses on him, Mmm was good platform to help each other but financial institutions owners and shareholders from day one are /were not happy with this concept or system, because it works against banks, therfore for me banks owners are not too innocent, either natural death or karma it's the prayer of most banks for him to be stopped with such a system that can crumble banks to it needs. Rip mavrodi. God knows the unknowings,unknowable and the hidden cause, God is great, let's not jump carelessly oo,because most people benefited and others lost banks too do same sometimes, (if any mistakes in the writing correct it). Marovdi adieu. this one is still defending the fraud. no legitimate business can give you 100% of your money for sure in 1month!!! the system was bound to collapse as long as people keep paying 1naira and withdrawing 2naira. get yourself educated pls. your ignorance is baffling this one is still defending the fraud. no legitimate business can give you 100% of your money for sure in 1month!!! the system was bound to collapse as long as people keep paying 1naira and withdrawing 2naira. get yourself educated pls. your ignorance is baffling 18 Likes 2 Shares

captleonerd:

this one is still defending the fraud. no legitimate business can give you 100% of your money for sure in 1month!!! the system was bound to collapse as long as people keep paying 1naira and withdrawing 2naira. get yourself educated pls. your ignorance is baffling No mind dem, lazy things who feel they can sit down at home and stealing from others in the name of giving help. May his soul RIP. No mind dem, lazy things who feel they can sit down at home and stealing from others in the name of giving help. May his soul RIP. 4 Likes

Join the supporters team, locate his thumb and ask of your money at his grave yard 1 Like

The relatives part though...

Nonsense.

See them making mouth...



The fact remains that people threw common sense to the wind because of greed.



If another scheme comes up with a good packaging, they will still jump into it.



So don't blame Mavrodi, rather blame Nigerians' gullibility. 3 Likes

See how the death of a man is putting smiles on the face of people. Plus, imagine how he was described.. "A Russian Criminal"

.

May God help us to leave a good legaceton earth.

.

Your duty on earth is to add value to the lives of others.

.

MMM thinks Nigerians and their village people are smiling. Its a warning to the rest.

Mark 8:36 King James Version (KJV)

For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?……… The curses this guy receive during his life time killed him eventually chaiii...



I can recall one women swearing unclad with tears in her eyes, it was raining heavily that day she held a life chicken tied with red cloth on her hand while dancing round a tree in my area... raining curses on this Nigga... chaiiiii wahala Sidon jeje only u go wake am

These are the real savages

Even pastors n imams dey die anytime

Obasanjo and IBB looted our economy dry and they are still kicking, so watchu saying? 4 Likes

captleonerd:

this one is still defending the fraud. no legitimate business can give you 100% of your money for sure in 1month!!! the system was bound to collapse as long as people keep paying 1naira and withdrawing 2naira. get yourself educated pls. your ignorance is baffling Some will never learn Some will never learn

funny comment of the year





IBB

OBJ

Abdulsalami

GEJ

Buhari

Tinubu

Saraki

David Mark

Orji Uzo Kalu

Ikedi Ohakim

Theodore Orji

El Rufai

Adams Oshiomhole



Have been looting Nigerians money since 1978, what happened to them Abacha was just unlucky or let me say, his time was up. Nonsense!IBBOBJAbdulsalamiGEJBuhariTinubuSarakiDavid MarkOrji Uzo KaluIkedi OhakimTheodore OrjiEl RufaiAdams OshiomholeHave been looting Nigerians money since 1978, what happened to themAbacha was just unlucky or let me say, his time was up.

stupid people.........





Is it not better MMM qo away with the money than to allow you spend it on girls, smokinq and Havinq sex with prostitutes??





MMM+++++ ''MY MAIN MAN'' naxo lol,

What Of Our Politicians Eating Our Money From Generation To Generation. Yeye Dey Smell. Death Is Inevitable. When Ur Time Reach No Amount Of Money Can Save U

Hahahahaha! Instead wen dem go just blame demselves and rest. You were looking for the easy way out without caring who you might hurt and a wiser man took advantage of your stupidity and desperation.... Medical record go say he died a natural death and me go say Ntor to the yeye Nigerians!

but babangida is still alive na but babangida is still alive na

CodeTemplar:

Funny people. Mavrodi didn't force you guys and stated clearly you should use spare money. Greedy folks.

MMM was designed to fail from the beginning!



Even the spare money was not spared



There are some countries you dare not cheat and I must tell you that Nigeria is amongst them



We are hardworking people, we are good people. We still speak and the Lord listens...



Ask the man who brought Ebola (Patrick Oliver Sawyer) to Nigeria



Ask Abacha



Ask the founder of MMM...



I hope those cheated can now find closure



It is well.

Greed ate your money.

Went into hiding, not dead.