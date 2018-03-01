A 1963 Harvard graduate said this:



*_"My one big mistake in life has been providing a trust fund for my five' children. I'm very comfortable paying for an education for as long as they want to study in a reputable university. However, providing additional funds so they could have a lifestyle beyond what they have achieved on their own was a mistake."_*



A leadership teacher, John Maxwell says and I quote:



*_"If you do everything for your children, what will they do for themselves?"_*



By the time they finish university education, we have slaved and built houses for them, put car keys in their hands and bankrolled their wedding.



*_What will they do for themselves?_*



In the course of doing these for them, some people develop hypertension and all sorts of illnesses. Some slump and die. Some even steal to achieve these for their children.



*I submit to you all that inheritance goes beyond material things. Give your children the right values, strong character and a revelatory knowledge of the power they carry as a creature of God!*



*_Then they will create water to sell in the desert and sell sand to the Arabs to build mansions for themselves._*



Do something for your children to make them have a softer take off.



The keyword is *_"take off"._*



Do not *_take over_* their lives because you yourself have your life to live.



*Think about these things critically and adjust your approach religiously. Above all teach them the word of God!!!*



