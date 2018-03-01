₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by HeWrites(m): 5:38am
A lady whose name is identified as Berlange Presilus took charge of her life at 28 year old as she becomes a successful model after several name-calling and bullying due for 14 years to how her leg looks.
Read her story below;
“28-year-old Berlange Presilus was born with a lump on her right leg, that formed a mass of intertwined veins that got bigger as she grew up. As a child, Berlange walked with a left tilt, and blood circulation issues made her toes curl and resulted in painful cramps. Finally, she was diagnosed with KTS at age 22.
But her deformed leg wasn’t going to stop her. Berlange went on to prove the bullies wrong by modeling for brands like Toys R Us, Samsung, Mac and Johnnie Walker, but avoided any jobs that would require showing her “flawed” leg for fear of rejection.”
https://www.torimill.com/2018/03/lady-mocked-for-14-years-because-of-her-ugly-leg-turns-to-a-successful-model-photos.html
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by izzou(m): 5:39am
So they started bullying her at the age of 14?
It's either she's lying or the kids in her neighbourhood were awful
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by QueenSuccubus(f): 5:41am
Oh okies.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by naija1stpikin: 5:42am
congratulatio 4 d greatest achievement ever
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Gentle034(m): 5:45am
Hmmmm. Model indeed
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by kingsman66(m): 6:00am
when I taught I have seen it all
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by pyyxxaro: 6:08am
See her small chest like lime
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Martin0(m): 6:36am
QueenSuccubus:hey hey hey!!! ummm
**smiling **
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by naija1stpikin: 6:39am
Martin0:martin it's too early to lick yansh. Even if u want 2 hv it for breakfast
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Iseoluwani: 6:41am
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by bjayx: 7:18am
God pass man
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by greenmonk: 7:21am
Iseoluwani:Thats exactly what buhari, fulani herdsmen and our politicians are doing to us but we keep chearing them on.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Samsimple(m): 7:31am
ur uniqueness is always a factor that propels one to greater success ... never look down on yourself because of peer pressure...
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Headlesschicken(m): 7:34am
Good for her.....
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by originals1(m): 8:48am
Pls,whats the title of the movie?
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Gangster1ms: 9:03am
E be like say the person wey make am model no wan sell
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Nwaohafia1(f): 9:03am
God raises great people from the Dustin. Congratulations sister.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Mutemenot: 9:04am
If this girl na model na m be say me I be super model
. See bre*st for belle
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by BruncleZuma: 9:04am
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Victorakats(m): 9:04am
Lovely
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Oyindidi(f): 9:05am
naija1stpikin:chai!
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by sinaj(f): 9:06am
izzou:very possible
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Throwback: 9:06am
izzou:
It could mean the bullying ended when she was 14 and already a high school senior.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by wwwtortoise(m): 9:06am
Only self confidence can make you convince someone even when you are somewhat confused.
It's called chutzpah.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Kasuree: 9:10am
QueenSuccubus:
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by Jethrolite(m): 9:13am
izzou:Kids are mean, I remember being bullied from primary school sometimes I look at children in the age grade and how mean they were to me at that age.
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by IgbosAreOsus: 9:13am
Looks irritating
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by joenor(m): 9:14am
Sometime things that happen to us, is as a result of God Lifting... we look at it n say God why me, but look at her now! but the babe thin sha..
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by ybalogs(m): 9:16am
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by fajob: 9:29am
Such is life
HeWrites:
|Re: Lady Mocked For 14 Years Because Of Her 'ugly' Leg Turns To A Successful Model by prodiG(m): 9:32am
naija1stpikin:You noticed?You're da MVP!
