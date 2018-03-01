Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) (8522 Views)

In the operation led by the commandant of the Corps, Ayinla Adeyinka, on Monday, two alleged ritualists were also arrested for alleged involvement in rituals and obtaining money under falsehood.



The discovery and arrest followed a complaint by one of the victims, Abdulrahman Mumini, who had allegedly been duped to the tune of an accumulated amount of N5 million for the purpose of making money. The suspects are Kazeem Absdulsalam, 54, and Adamu Hussein, 36.



Kwara State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered a den of ritualists located at Aleyo settlement, along Ojoko Road, Off Afon community in the Asa LGA of Kwara state.

The man spent five million naira to start making easy money and he was hoodwinked too.

I bet the man was also hoodwinked by MMM The man spent five million naira to start making easy money and he was hoodwinked too.I bet the man was also hoodwinked by MMM

that Mumu mumini guy is simply daft...5 million that is properly invested will yield more profit. 2 Likes

Upon all the juju, you never near Bill Gates. Poverty stricken minds 5 Likes

Arrest all those living near there... They all kept shut about it all this while

Ritualists den again.. They even get mosquito net.. They are scared of Mosquitoes but yet slaughter human beings.. Fear God o 15 Likes 1 Share

Yoruba demons.. Man must whack 14 Likes

my mum lives few kilometer away from that place

afon kwara state afon kwara state 8 Likes

Things people do for money 1 Like

Shout out to the Native doctors, they always make people rich but manage to remain poor and haggard. 1 Like







That town has the fakest herbalists in all of Nigeria. That town has the fakest herbalists in all of Nigeria. 7 Likes 1 Share

that Mumu mumini guy is simply daft...5 million that is properly invested will yield more profit.

Worse comes to worst he fit use am sef invest as u talk.. Big mumu Worse comes to worst he fit use am sef invest as u talk.. Big mumu 1 Like

Am learning a new lesson

If u own a shrine now you must register it...



Unless when discovered it will be tagged a ritualist den 3 Likes

Ndi ofe mmanu 6 Likes

Afonjas and rituals... they don't want to work but want to be rich... 9 Likes

Yoruba demons.. Man must whack Do you know there's a demon called spartan. Do you know there's a demon called spartan. 1 Like

From Ogun , OYO to OSUN to kwara my people why? 5 Likes

Afonja kwara state 5 Likes

see wetin mavrodi death don cause oma ga oosee wetin mavrodi death don cause

I hear that only Foolani Hardsmen are now accepted for rituals. 1 Like





Just add "Ja" to the end of the name of that place and you have gotten the tribe of the Criminals Just add "Ja" to the end of the name of that place and you have gotten the tribe of the Criminals 5 Likes

