₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,605 members, 4,157,200 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) (8522 Views)
Police Burst Ritualists' Den In Osun, Arrest Two Brothers / Kidnapper Evans’ Secretary Arrested; His Truck Yard Uncovered In Lagos / Underground Ritualist Den Uncovered At Obadeyi Bus Stop, Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by queensera(f): 7:11am
Kwara State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered a den of ritualists located at Aleyo settlement, along Ojoko Road, Off Afon community in the Asa LGA of Kwara state.
In the operation led by the commandant of the Corps, Ayinla Adeyinka, on Monday, two alleged ritualists were also arrested for alleged involvement in rituals and obtaining money under falsehood.
The discovery and arrest followed a complaint by one of the victims, Abdulrahman Mumini, who had allegedly been duped to the tune of an accumulated amount of N5 million for the purpose of making money. The suspects are Kazeem Absdulsalam, 54, and Adamu Hussein, 36.
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2018/03/suspected-ritualists-den-uncovered-in.html
1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by PenisCaP: 7:12am
Hm
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by OceanmorganTrix: 7:31am
The man spent five million naira to start making easy money and he was hoodwinked too.
I bet the man was also hoodwinked by MMM
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by hadduni(f): 7:45am
that Mumu mumini guy is simply daft...5 million that is properly invested will yield more profit.
2 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by superior1: 2:41pm
Upon all the juju, you never near Bill Gates. Poverty stricken minds
5 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by GerryMandering: 2:41pm
Arrest all those living near there... They all kept shut about it all this while
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by sweetval: 2:41pm
Ritualists den again.. They even get mosquito net.. They are scared of Mosquitoes but yet slaughter human beings.. Fear God o
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 2:41pm
Kwa kwa kwa kwa kwa
Shory tell me say
Ga ga ga ga ga
2 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Venice789(f): 2:41pm
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by spartan50(m): 2:41pm
Yoruba demons.. Man must whack
14 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 2:41pm
my mum lives few kilometer away from that place
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by ghostfacekillar(m): 2:42pm
afon kwara state
8 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by calddon(m): 2:42pm
Things people do for money
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by kennygee(f): 2:42pm
Shout out to the Native doctors, they always make people rich but manage to remain poor and haggard.
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 2:42pm
That town has the fakest herbalists in all of Nigeria.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by GerryMandering: 2:42pm
hadduni:
Worse comes to worst he fit use am sef invest as u talk.. Big mumu
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Tybabe0001(m): 2:42pm
Am learning a new lesson
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 2:42pm
If u own a shrine now you must register it...
Unless when discovered it will be tagged a ritualist den
3 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by 12345baba: 2:42pm
Ndi ofe mmanu
6 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Opeyemiix(m): 2:42pm
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by 4stepsAead: 2:42pm
Afonjas and rituals... they don't want to work but want to be rich...
9 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by handsomeyinka(m): 2:43pm
spartan50:Do you know there's a demon called spartan.
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by ibkgab001: 2:43pm
From Ogun , OYO to OSUN to kwara my people why?
5 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by CriticMaestro: 2:43pm
Afonja kwara state
5 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by FisifunKododada: 2:43pm
jj
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Zamad(m): 2:43pm
oma ga oo see wetin mavrodi death don cause
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Edu3Again: 2:43pm
I hear that only Foolani Hardsmen are now accepted for rituals.
1 Like
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by agadez007(m): 2:44pm
Just add "Ja" to the end of the name of that place and you have gotten the tribe of the Criminals
5 Likes
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by HoodBillionaire: 2:44pm
all na scam
noting like bm
blood
money
all na guy man
|Re: Ritualists Den Uncovered In Afon, Kwara State (Photos) by Betheluponi(m): 2:44pm
.
Face Of The Most Wanted MMM Fraudster Uncovered / Vanguard Owner's Wife Involved In Ritual Killing / Drunk Police Kills 3 In Delta State
Viewing this topic: aasamuel(m), Brooke60(f), DevdanSanguine(m), Iyke366, ojkalito(m), mhisbliss(f), handsomeyinka(m), didijay(m), AustineE1, martinefu, verygudbadguy(m), Rainmania(m), Emmyjb(m), Origamist, seunpas, xynerise(m), Ogidigba1(m), FabulousJay(m), odeexpress(m), tobeGod, mosez346(m), selch(m), darlingtonNYIG(m), MUNDI007(m), 2livescrew, introvertedsoul, AkbulleT, nelsonebby(m), IkpuNnegiEwu44, olafyn(m), Switruth, niyisky, oche123, Nicklaus619(m), skido1, justscorchone(m), Roland17(m), Honourable001, lordthunderbolt(m), skyhighweb(m), Owaincouncil, iyapont, ademigos, adorable29(f), nedu103, KushLyon(m), cleanshaven(m), yazach, jajaofafrica, dopsychic(f), zeeboss(m), BlackDuke(m), mcbliss(m), oluseyioba(m), modulexservice, onlyTheTruth(m), Bombastik, Sammy25n(m) and 119 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10