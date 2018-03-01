₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Amagite(f): 7:30am
A U.S. Instagram page dedicated to sporting real and fake designer items have busted Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel for wearing fake Louis Vuitton shirt.
The page, Yeezy Busta, shared the photo Kiss Daniel shared on his page 4 days ago and called it fake.
This is coming days after Davido’s brother and Daddy Freeze appealed to Nigerian artistes to stop wearing fake items.
http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/kiss-daniel-busted-u-s-rocking-fake-lv.html
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by swiz123(m): 7:33am
You don't expect a meagre 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by savio93(m): 7:35am
But wait ooo.... Is it on their body that he is wearing the cloth and fashion items? Haba, if him money no reach to buy the original one, why una wan chop am na. Shuo.
Make I enter Alaba go buy my own too
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by hajoke2000(f): 7:42am
fake or fashion ....
wetin consign them ......
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by LilSmith55(m): 7:43am
Na wa ooooo... Person no fit wear cloth in peace again
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by CAPSLOCKED: 7:46am
swiz123:
LOL..
I HEARD HE STILL PAYS TITHE TO CHIDIMMA HIS GIRLFRIEND.
AFTER EVERY EVERY FROM THE 30K, HE'S USUALLY LEFT WITH LESS THAN 5K, FOR THIS TYPE OF SHIRTS.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by wahles(m): 7:48am
Believe erytyn u c on social media at ur own peril
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 7:54am
Kiss D should be left alone jare ....it's his body .
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by OKorowanta: 8:08am
I even prefer this one to the original.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:17am
OKorowanta:
I even prefer Buhari to u
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 9:15am
As far as u're wearing cloth, who the original epp?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by marvin906(m): 10:00am
so someone job is to find whos wearing real and fake shirt
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by marttol: 10:00am
Busibody everywhere,
Wetin be una own?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:00am
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by 9japrof(m): 10:00am
Nigga has to start somewhere, from wearing fakes to somewhere between originals.
Obi never became a man automatically, he started from being a boy till he matured.
Make una free Kiss Daniel, he's into show biz also and needs to form to deluded naija fans since that's all we celebrate here...
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by eleojo23: 10:00am
I thank God that I don't need to try to impress anybody with my materials possessions.
I wear whatever I want, anytime I want and nobody cares and I like it that way.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by gurunlocker: 10:01am
So because he is a celebrity, he can't wear fake dress?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by 1shortblackboy: 10:01am
so somebody cannor wear Aba made in peace again abi
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Ginaz(f): 10:01am
Chaiiiii
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Treasuredlove: 10:01am
Shirt na shirt
Besides most celebrities have personal shoppers so he might not even know
I want to be a celebrity shopper o. The most lazy job ever!
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by ehie(f): 10:02am
Tamarapetty:only the desinger oh, you become more poorer, he becomes richer
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by thesicilian: 10:02am
What if he bought it without knowing it was fake?
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Saintsquare(m): 10:02am
so if dem put blade inside original e no go tear? awon werey
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by FuckFuckBoy(m): 10:03am
Which kind of embarrassment be this na?
Kiss right now
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Mutemenot: 10:03am
Some people think witchcraft are those who fly in the night.
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by safarigirl(f): 10:03am
He never claimed it was an original though....the post wasn't even about the shirt, it was about the necklace
The owner of that page needs to get a life, stalking celeb pages on IG to bust them is not sane
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by GreatOlu1: 10:04am
He didn't claim it was original, and more so he won't even wear it more than once so why buy the expensive one.....
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Judolisco(m): 10:04am
Life na packaging now
D guy no talk say na original now
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by nairaman66(m): 10:04am
Somebody can’t wear fake shirt in peace??
|Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by amani63(m): 10:05am
See me see wahala
