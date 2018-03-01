Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) (12845 Views)

Kcee Busted For 'Stealing' Money Photo From Instagram User / Nigeria singer Kcee busted for Photoshopping his pictures and locations (Photos) / Patoranking Busted For Wearing Fake Yezzy By US Page (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The page, Yeezy Busta, shared the photo Kiss Daniel shared on his page 4 days ago and called it fake.



This is coming days after Davido’s brother and Daddy Freeze appealed to Nigerian artistes to stop wearing fake items.



http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/kiss-daniel-busted-u-s-rocking-fake-lv.html



Cc; lalasticlala A U.S. Instagram page dedicated to sporting real and fake designer items have busted Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel for wearing fake Louis Vuitton shirt.The page, Yeezy Busta, shared the photo Kiss Daniel shared on his page 4 days ago and called it fake.This is coming days after Davido’s brother and Daddy Freeze appealed to Nigerian artistes to stop wearing fake items.Cc; lalasticlala





You don't expect a meagre 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton You don't expect a meagre 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton 39 Likes 2 Shares

But wait ooo.... Is it on their body that he is wearing the cloth and fashion items? Haba, if him money no reach to buy the original one, why una wan chop am na. Shuo.



Make I enter Alaba go buy my own too 23 Likes

fake or fashion ....

wetin consign them ...... 18 Likes

Na wa ooooo... Person no fit wear cloth in peace again 11 Likes

swiz123:





You don't expect a meagre the 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton





LOL..



I HEARD HE STILL PAYS TITHE TO CHIDIMMA HIS GIRLFRIEND.





AFTER EVERY EVERY FROM THE 30K, HE'S USUALLY LEFT WITH LESS THAN 5K, FOR THIS TYPE OF SHIRTS. LOL..I HEARD HE STILL PAYS TITHE TO CHIDIMMA HIS GIRLFRIEND.AFTER EVERY EVERY FROM THE 30K, HE'S USUALLY LEFT WITH LESS THAN 5K, FOR THIS TYPE OF SHIRTS. 22 Likes

Believe erytyn u c on social media at ur own peril 3 Likes

Kiss D should be left alone jare ....it's his body . 3 Likes

I even prefer this one to the original. 37 Likes

OKorowanta:

I even prefer this one to the original.





I even prefer Buhari to u I even prefer Buhari to u 10 Likes

As far as u're wearing cloth, who the original epp? 12 Likes 2 Shares

so someone job is to find whos wearing real and fake shirt 23 Likes

Busibody everywhere,





Wetin be una own? 5 Likes

Nigga has to start somewhere, from wearing fakes to somewhere between originals.



Obi never became a man automatically, he started from being a boy till he matured.



Make una free Kiss Daniel, he's into show biz also and needs to form to deluded naija fans since that's all we celebrate here...

I thank God that I don't need to try to impress anybody with my materials possessions.



I wear whatever I want, anytime I want and nobody cares and I like it that way. 14 Likes 1 Share

So because he is a celebrity, he can't wear fake dress? 4 Likes

so somebody cannor wear Aba made in peace again abi 5 Likes

Chaiiiii 1 Like

Shirt na shirt



Besides most celebrities have personal shoppers so he might not even know



I want to be a celebrity shopper o. The most lazy job ever! 9 Likes 1 Share

Tamarapetty:

As far as u're wearing cloth, who the original epp? only the desinger oh, you become more poorer, he becomes richer only the desinger oh, you become more poorer, he becomes richer 1 Like

What if he bought it without knowing it was fake? 2 Likes

so if dem put blade inside original e no go tear? awon werey 5 Likes

Which kind of embarrassment be this na?



Kiss right now 6 Likes

Some people think witchcraft are those who fly in the night. 3 Likes

He never claimed it was an original though....the post wasn't even about the shirt, it was about the necklace



The owner of that page needs to get a life, stalking celeb pages on IG to bust them is not sane 6 Likes

He didn't claim it was original, and more so he won't even wear it more than once so why buy the expensive one..... 5 Likes

Life na packaging now

D guy no talk say na original now 2 Likes

Somebody can’t wear fake shirt in peace?? 3 Likes