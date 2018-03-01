₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,980,476 members, 4,156,620 topics. Date: Tuesday, 27 March 2018 at 10:55 AM

Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) (12845 Views)

Kcee Busted For 'Stealing' Money Photo From Instagram User / Nigeria singer Kcee busted for Photoshopping his pictures and locations (Photos) / Patoranking Busted For Wearing Fake Yezzy By US Page (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Amagite(f): 7:30am
A U.S. Instagram page dedicated to sporting real and fake designer items have busted Nigerian singer, Kiss Daniel for wearing fake Louis Vuitton shirt.

The page, Yeezy Busta, shared the photo Kiss Daniel shared on his page 4 days ago and called it fake.

This is coming days after Davido’s brother and Daddy Freeze appealed to Nigerian artistes to stop wearing fake items.

http://www.amagitesblog.com/2018/03/kiss-daniel-busted-u-s-rocking-fake-lv.html

Cc; lalasticlala

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by swiz123(m): 7:33am
grin

You don't expect a meagre 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton

39 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by savio93(m): 7:35am
But wait ooo.... Is it on their body that he is wearing the cloth and fashion items? Haba, if him money no reach to buy the original one, why una wan chop am na. Shuo.

Make I enter Alaba go buy my own too

23 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by hajoke2000(f): 7:42am
fake or fashion ....
wetin consign them ......

18 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by LilSmith55(m): 7:43am
Na wa ooooo... Person no fit wear cloth in peace again

11 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by CAPSLOCKED: 7:46am
swiz123:
grin

You don't expect a meagre the 30k alawee he recently stopped receiving from G worldwide to buy an original Luis Vuitton



LOL..

I HEARD HE STILL PAYS TITHE TO CHIDIMMA HIS GIRLFRIEND.


AFTER EVERY EVERY FROM THE 30K, HE'S USUALLY LEFT WITH LESS THAN 5K, FOR THIS TYPE OF SHIRTS. cheesy

22 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by wahles(m): 7:48am
Believe erytyn u c on social media at ur own peril

3 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by chriskosherbal(m): 7:54am
Kiss D should be left alone jare ....it's his body .

3 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by OKorowanta: 8:08am
I even prefer this one to the original.

37 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by pyyxxaro: 8:17am
OKorowanta:
I even prefer this one to the original.



I even prefer Buhari to u grin

10 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Tamarapetty(f): 9:15am
As far as u're wearing cloth, who the original epp?

12 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by marvin906(m): 10:00am
so someone job is to find whos wearing real and fake shirt

23 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by marttol: 10:00am
Busibody everywhere,


Wetin be una own?

5 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by rawpadgin(m): 10:00am
shocked
Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by 9japrof(m): 10:00am
Nigga has to start somewhere, from wearing fakes to somewhere between originals.

Obi never became a man automatically, he started from being a boy till he matured.

Make una free Kiss Daniel, he's into show biz also and needs to form to deluded naija fans since that's all we celebrate here...
Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by eleojo23: 10:00am
I thank God that I don't need to try to impress anybody with my materials possessions.

I wear whatever I want, anytime I want and nobody cares and I like it that way.

14 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by gurunlocker: 10:01am
So because he is a celebrity, he can't wear fake dress?

4 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by 1shortblackboy: 10:01am
so somebody cannor wear Aba made in peace again abi

5 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Ginaz(f): 10:01am
Chaiiiii

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Treasuredlove: 10:01am
Shirt na shirt

Besides most celebrities have personal shoppers so he might not even know

I want to be a celebrity shopper o. The most lazy job ever!

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by ehie(f): 10:02am
Tamarapetty:
As far as u're wearing cloth, who the original epp?
only the desinger oh, you become more poorer, he becomes richer

1 Like

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by thesicilian: 10:02am
What if he bought it without knowing it was fake?

2 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Saintsquare(m): 10:02am
so if dem put blade inside original e no go tear? awon werey

5 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by FuckFuckBoy(m): 10:03am
Which kind of embarrassment be this na?

Kiss right now

6 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Mutemenot: 10:03am
Some people think witchcraft are those who fly in the night.

3 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by safarigirl(f): 10:03am
He never claimed it was an original though....the post wasn't even about the shirt, it was about the necklace

The owner of that page needs to get a life, stalking celeb pages on IG to bust them is not sane

6 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by GreatOlu1: 10:04am
He didn't claim it was original, and more so he won't even wear it more than once so why buy the expensive one.....

5 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by Judolisco(m): 10:04am
Life na packaging now
D guy no talk say na original now

2 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by nairaman66(m): 10:04am
Somebody can’t wear fake shirt in peace??

3 Likes

Re: Kiss Daniel Busted For Rocking A Fake Louis Vuitton Shirt (photo) by amani63(m): 10:05am
See me see wahala

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Photo: Wizkid & His Gf " Tania Omotayo" At An Event Together Last Night / OMG!!!! University Of Lagos "BIG GIRL" Stripped N@ked & Molested After Caught! / Where Are They? Peter Okoye Wants STYL Plus Back

Viewing this topic: Ovitan244, Kobicove(m), olagamalin(m), kukus01(m), Kaizeshoze12345, Doctorfitz(m), Oshanlaa, emijo(m), mustee14, dat1989girl(f), Adetee17(m), festyese, slimsoshady(m), yazzman(m), ricki, hybee55, kagari, effissyman(m), ugbarreta(m), AKINSULU, eseveli(m), Sheuns(m), Eboss5, Esseite, blkmum700, shine12, efemena5050(m), bellafloxy, Strikethem, cyberdurable(m), samopeyemi, iyatrustee(f), venoc200(m), kukyn, nice101(m), Dipville(m), Lec25(m), Bluetooth2, Badtman(m), firstlady01(f), easybrian, elmisti(m), okomogo(m), AkporsMechanical, descrisom(m), tosintreasure(m), daomi(m), onpoint247, femility(m), Nzenzemulu(m), CaptMG, shoelotng(m), seunajia, Allurefunky(f), Crizillion1(m), Onosbillions(m), OgaMosco(m), lokojay1989(m), NNature(m), tosynmich(m), uptimum123(m), jokolo282(m), Fortunesmart(m), Harlarbiz01(m), legendary24, dayowunmi(m), KlasysTech(m), Flokey, loadedvibes, ogorwyne(f), Kingzy4pep(m), Pretty002, starlightRR(m), rosebaby16, BossDanniee(m), sugarplumkaycee, teejaylarry, Febisola007, taymeesan(m), shaggsm(m), ascarimillz, PasNina(m), segemafia(m), daroz(m), sijuwade5, Horlaryinkah(m), eloyce(f), Nenejeje(f), meme98, Asey(f), Sanchez01, godson300040(m), isikhibi(m), Sunnah1(m), UchecoOtentic(m), Jaaypeee(m), thobby4(m), nawatoday(m), Phemmy777(m), Onyochejohn(f), igudia5(m), saamebaba, wemimo88, Missbenny56(f), sammycarz(m), mayorhy, dominique(f), adekhingz(m), kaluxy007(m), ogogoroNo1, Omuka, charijee(f), Luxxycool(m), icekalito(m), MrEwexco and 189 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.