Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ifu Ennada has called out popular Nigerian rapper, and accused him of defrauding her, while she was still in school.



Ifu Ennada said she was just 17, when she “sponsored” CDQ, gave him her money for handouts, her school fees, and also gave him tickets to VIP events…Only for her to be used and dumped.



The aspiring actress said this in the house on Monday, adding that the rapper is a mad man.



Ennada told her fellow housemates that she did not only give him a lot of money but sacrificed a lot for him.



CDQ Olowo has now responded to her claims.. In a post he made on Instagram, the rapper said Ifu Ennada was just a one night stand.. and a bipolar b**ch.







Matters rising.



CDQ,do you mean that she is......... 3 Likes

Shebi she said she was a virgin 5 Likes

?? for him mind now he just made sense abi ? what kind of gibberish is ds one saying?? for him mind now he just made sense abi 15 Likes

And you just gave her the free publicity she was looking for. Mumu CDQ 3 Likes

That wasn't necessary

TITOBIGZ:

what kind of gibberish is ds one saying ??

for him mind now he just made sense abi ? And the lady that accused him of fraud made sense abi? And the lady that accused him of fraud made sense abi? 2 Likes

keshmuah:

Shebi she said she was a virgin

Anyways, nairalanders make una decide.







Click LIKE if you think "CDQ yeye" is lying



Have you seen d reason why some ladies are not supportive wen d are in relationships? That is one-of the few reasons.. Now she was a one night stand and u collected her handout money its ok. D way its looking now its like he will son need her help that's why his village people decided to use his big head to plant udara at the village square. 10 Likes

He is still trying to get famous on top Ifuennada head.



smh for all this fraud star!



One night stand and virgin.



Una dey craze. 1 Like

ndy87:

Have you seen d reason why some ladies are not supportive wen d are in relationships? That is one-of the few reasons.. Now she was a one night stand and u collected her handout money its ok. D way its looking now its like he will son need her help that's why his village people decided to use his big head to plant udara at the village square.

A stingy girl is a stingy girl.. A stingy girl is a stingy girl.. 3 Likes

Cdq is a fool. I think say watin him dey talk for song na for entertainment i nono say d virus dey him blood.. Hushpuppi dey reason well pass am. He is a goat.. C immature reply.. Thats why i love dbanj. He will just use small post and one style of english and reply. This oloriburuku from orile iganmu just dey call all him village pple con dey speak habalisf incatation because him wan reply one girl wey dey try hustle. 1 Like 1 Share

ndy87:

Have you seen d reason why some ladies are not supportive wen d are in relationships? That is one-of the few reasons.. Now she was a one night stand and u collected her handout money its ok. D way its looking now its like he will son need her help that's why his village people decided to use his big head to plant udara at the village square.

The problem is both parties are senseless!

What happened to sending him a private DM?

Or better still call him than making it public.



Weak comeback by cdq 1 Like

this gal sef Bleep up....u for get evidence na.

CDQ don dey use u wake up his dying career

TITOBIGZ:

what kind of gibberish is ds one saying ??

for him mind now he just made sense abi ? to yorubas, he did perfectly.....its not everythn u must understand....moreover it wasnt posted on ur wall..... to yorubas, he did perfectly.....its not everythn u must understand....moreover it wasnt posted on ur wall.....

It's really sickening for men to reduce ladies to sex objects.



Whenever a lady brings a genuine point, there is 90% chances that he will twist it to his favour by either shaming her or reducing her to a sex object.



The bone of contention is... DID WHAT SHE SAY HAPPEN? AND IF IT DID, THEN YOU SHOULD HIDE YOUR FACE IN SHAME!



I PREDICTED THIS THOUGH

UNTIL SHE COMES OUT OF THAT HOUSE BEFORE I CAN SAY ANYTHING

hahahahahahahaha... dis CDQ don Madt.. from my previous reply i knew CDQ will blast the girl and i also knew the girl lied about giving him money( Like say she be Mother Theresa)



Even DJ Cuppy wey im papa get money no spend on Victor Anichebe, Even her sister Temi Otedola no dey spend on Mr Eazi, rather she dey receieve 200 Roses from d poor guy





Naija babes wey me know go spend thier last cash on u? na who u be?





na only Pastors, Babalawo and MMM ( R.I.P) fit chop naija babes money 1 Like