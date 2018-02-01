₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by HeWrites(m): 9:16am
Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ifu Ennada has called out popular Nigerian rapper, and accused him of defrauding her, while she was still in school.
Ifu Ennada said she was just 17, when she “sponsored” CDQ, gave him her money for handouts, her school fees, and also gave him tickets to VIP events…Only for her to be used and dumped.
The aspiring actress said this in the house on Monday, adding that the rapper is a mad man.
Ennada told her fellow housemates that she did not only give him a lot of money but sacrificed a lot for him.
CDQ Olowo has now responded to her claims.. In a post he made on Instagram, the rapper said Ifu Ennada was just a one night stand.. and a bipolar b**ch.
https://torimill.com/2018/02/bbnaija-cdq-replies-ifu-ennada-says-she-was-just-a-one-night-stand-a-prostitute.html
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Evablizin(f): 9:25am
Matters rising.
CDQ,do you mean that she is.........
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by NigelCundy: 9:25am
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by keshmuah(f): 9:29am
Shebi she said she was a virgin
5 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Smellymouth: 9:38am
Nawa oo
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by coolcharm(m): 9:47am
Omo... See hammer line
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by TITOBIGZ(m): 9:56am
what kind of gibberish is ds one saying?? for him mind now he just made sense abi?
15 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Haggui: 9:56am
And you just gave her the free publicity she was looking for. Mumu CDQ
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by dfrost: 10:05am
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by ladeb: 10:05am
yepa
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by FarahAideed: 10:06am
That wasn't necessary
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Epositive(m): 10:30am
TITOBIGZ:And the lady that accused him of fraud made sense abi?
2 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by LesbianBoy(m): 10:57am
keshmuah:
I wonder o!
Who come dey lie now?
Anyways, nairalanders make una decide.
Click LIKE if you think "CDQ yeye" is lying
Click SHARE if you think ifu ennada is lying
8 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by ndy87(f): 11:00am
Have you seen d reason why some ladies are not supportive wen d are in relationships? That is one-of the few reasons.. Now she was a one night stand and u collected her handout money its ok. D way its looking now its like he will son need her help that's why his village people decided to use his big head to plant udara at the village square.
10 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by LadyHeaven(f): 11:10am
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by letusbepieces: 11:20am
He is still trying to get famous on top Ifuennada head.
smh for all this fraud star!
One night stand and virgin.
Una dey craze.
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Yoshy: 12:15pm
ndy87:
A stingy girl is a stingy girl..
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by dkronicle(m): 12:22pm
Cdq is a fool. I think say watin him dey talk for song na for entertainment i nono say d virus dey him blood.. Hushpuppi dey reason well pass am. He is a goat.. C immature reply.. Thats why i love dbanj. He will just use small post and one style of english and reply. This oloriburuku from orile iganmu just dey call all him village pple con dey speak habalisf incatation because him wan reply one girl wey dey try hustle.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by chriskosherbal(m): 12:26pm
See matters arising hmmm
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Ceasardgreat(m): 12:27pm
ndy87:
The problem is both parties are senseless!
What happened to sending him a private DM?
Or better still call him than making it public.
Even though CDQ was at fault he wouldn't own up.
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Admin401(m): 12:34pm
LOL
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by ojuikwu: 12:36pm
we all knew BIAFLA girls are so so cheap,i got one preg,and Bleep her up
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Mferah: 12:37pm
Weak comeback by cdq
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by okuneddie(m): 12:37pm
this gal sef Bleep up....u for get evidence na.
CDQ don dey use u wake up his dying career
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by solonazzy: 12:37pm
TITOBIGZ:to yorubas, he did perfectly.....its not everythn u must understand....moreover it wasnt posted on ur wall.....
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by lamba001: 12:38pm
lol
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Victorakats(m): 12:38pm
It's really sickening for men to reduce ladies to sex objects.
Whenever a lady brings a genuine point, there is 90% chances that he will twist it to his favour by either shaming her or reducing her to a sex object.
The bone of contention is... DID WHAT SHE SAY HAPPEN? AND IF IT DID, THEN YOU SHOULD HIDE YOUR FACE IN SHAME!
I PREDICTED THIS THOUGH
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by ghiloman28: 12:38pm
UNTIL SHE COMES OUT OF THAT HOUSE BEFORE I CAN SAY ANYTHING
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by niggi4life(m): 12:38pm
hahahahahahahaha... dis CDQ don Madt.. from my previous reply i knew CDQ will blast the girl and i also knew the girl lied about giving him money( Like say she be Mother Theresa)
Even DJ Cuppy wey im papa get money no spend on Victor Anichebe, Even her sister Temi Otedola no dey spend on Mr Eazi, rather she dey receieve 200 Roses from d poor guy
Naija babes wey me know go spend thier last cash on u? na who u be?
na only Pastors, Babalawo and MMM ( R.I.P) fit chop naija babes money
1 Like
|Re: BBNaija: CDQ Replies Ifu Ennada, "You Were Just A One Night Stand" by Liberator007: 12:39pm
Story, Story... STORY
