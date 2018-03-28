₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Growth Academy Trains Corporate Executives On Digital Marketing by BrandSpurNG: 11:26am On Mar 27
Growth Academy, a global leadership, and career development center has trained corporate executives on digital marketing as part of its commitments to helping individuals, corporate organizations and government parastatals reach their full potentials.
The two-day course titled: “Digital Marketing & Action”, held in Lagos recently, drew Marketing and Public Relations Executives from Finance, Education, Oil & Gas, Marine and Construction industries. The training took participants through designing, implementing and evaluating results-driven integrated digital marketing strategies and campaigns for B2B and B2C.
Mr Paul Amadi, one of the training participants commended Growth Academy for the wide and critical aspects of digital marketing covered. According to him, the course exposed him to different aspects of digital marketing he was not aware of. “Having attended this programme, I am now equipped with better knowledge and skills to drive my organization forward in line with our digital marketing goals”; he stated.
Similarly, Mr. Demeji Peters, another participant, applauded the trainer’s hands-on techniques in facilitating easy understanding, saying that “Digital Marketing & Action” was a call-to-action for him to make his brand more competitive among top-line industry peers.
Mr Wilson Kolawole, Head, Business Development of Growth Academy, urged participants to translate what they learned into action to ensure that their various companies get value for money. Mr. Kolawole stressed that Growth Academy is an institution that is committed to value delivery. “At Growth Academy, we give individuals, organizations and parastatals required skills to improve performance. We keep track of our training participants, monitor their level of progress through our support program to get optimum value for learning with the outstanding result”; he stated.
ABOUT GROWTH ACADEMY:
Growth Academy is a global leadership, business, and personal skill development training firm that assists corporate organizations, governments and individuals realize their full potentials. Growth Academy combines industry expertise with innovative thinking to deliver critical knowledge that sets our customers in the right direction. Visit https://growthacademy.training for more information.
SOURCE: https://brandspurng.com/growth-academy-trains-corporate-executives-on-digital-marketing/
